Death Riders member to attack top star; massive brawl? - 3 bold predictions for next week's AEW Dynamite

AEW is currently gearing up for its upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025, set to air from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, just two weeks from now. Before that, this coming week, the Tony Khan-led promotion will host a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

With the success of All Out: Toronto greatly enhancing the company's ongoing momentum, Khan and his creative team have to ensure that the build for WrestleDream lives up to the hype. Let us explore three potential booking decisions towards that goal that could play out next week on AEW Dynamite.

#1. Death Riders' Marina Shafir could attack AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander accomplished the memorable feat of securing her first world title in All Elite Wrestling last month at All Out 2025, where she pinned Toni Storm to win a four-way match for the company's Women's World Championship. On the following episode of Dynamite, Born Again Kristen registered her first successful defense of the gold, defeating Mina Shirakawa.

After the bout, Statlander found herself surrounded by The Death Riders, with Wheeler Yuta again attempting to recruit his former Best Friends stablemate into the heel group. However, the former TBS Champion refused the offer, taking down Yuta and flipping off Jon Moxley before escaping the heel faction.

Statlander continued to defy The One True King's crew the following week as well, teaming up with Darby Allin to defeat Wheeler and Marina Shafir in a No DQ Mixed Tag Team Tornado Match.

Shafir has been outspoken in her anger towards Statlander for turning down The Death Riders. While the latter is scheduled to defend her Women's World Title against Toni Storm at WrestleDream 2025, she may find herself under The Problem's crosshairs this coming week on Dynamite. Title Tuesday could thus witness Marina attacking Stat, either setting up a future singles bout between the two, or laying the groundwork for the Death Riders potentially costing Statlander her belt at the upcoming pay-per-view.

#2. A huge brawl featuring the likely participants of the inaugural Women's Blood and Guts Match might erupt

For several weeks now, The Triangle of Madness has been running roughshod on the All Elite Wrestling women's roster. The trio of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue has also joined forces with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, whose onslaught against the company's babyface competitors began at the start of this year.

Last weekend on AEW Collision, Julia Hart lost a singles bout to Jamie Hayter and promptly launched a post-match ambush on the former Women's World Champion alongside Skye Blue. After Queen Aminata arrived to even the odds and chase away the Sisters of Sin, Hayter challenged the members of the Triangle to face her and her allies in the first-ever women's Blood and Guts Match.

The incredibly violent, double-steel cage bout has been scheduled for next month and will likely pit Thekla, Hart, Blue, Bayne, and Ford against Aminata, Hayter, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay, as competitors from both sides have been at war with each other for some time now.

With only a few weeks remaining till Blood and Guts, all the aforementioned talents could begin setting the stage for the high-profile matchup by engaging in an all-out brawl on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

#3. The Young Bucks might come to Kenny Omega's rescue

Ever since losing their status as EVPs at All In: Texas, The Young Bucks have been facing disrespect and humiliation not only from their peers but also from the promotion's personnel and production crew. With their stocks greatly reduced and having run out of friends, Matt and Nick Jackson cut a deal with Don Callis and have been teaming with The Invisible Hand's clients for some time now.

Ever since their heel turn last year, the Bucks have found themselves going against their former Elite stablemate Kenny Omega, whom they had viciously incapacitated in 2024.

Their rivalry has continued throughout 2025, and even played out last week on the sixth anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, where The Cleaner and Brodido defeated the Jacksons and Josh Alexander in tag team action.

After the bout, Omega seemed to be talking to The Young Bucks, but before the former allies could mend fences, The Best Bout Machine was blindsided by The Walking Weapon. Matt and Nick notably did not seem too eager to lay their hands on Kenny before they were ambushed and chased away by The Jurassic Express.

The night did not end well for Omega, regardless, as he was later assaulted by the returning Andrade El Idolo, the newest addition to The Don Callis Family.

Drainmaker @DrainBamager Young Bucks were about to reunite with Kenny Omega.... ???? Before Josh Alexander attacked Kenny... ​ UNTIL JURASSIC EXPRESS SHOWED UP AND TOOK OUT THE BUCKS.

The heel faction could attack the former AEW World and International Champion again this coming week on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, to get rid of him once and for all. However, The Young Bucks could actually show up to deter The Don Callis Family's ambush on Omega and make the save for their former friend.

Such an angle could plant the seeds for an eventual reunion of the original members of The Elite, as well as for the face turn of the self-proclaimed "Founding Fathers" of AEW.

