Drew McIntyre could finally turn heel if former World Heavyweight Champion returns to WWE after 9 years

Drew McIntyre is one of the top babyfaces on WWE RAW right now. However, his character has seemingly gotten stale in recent months. His unlikely alliance with Matt Riddle has fueled the possibility of The Scottish Warrior turning heel for the first time in over three years.

The 38-year-old superstar looked visibly upset after Kofi Kingston accidentally cost him and Riddle the Tornado tag team bout on RAW last week. With Jey Uso moving to the red brand, McIntyre's frustration has continued to mount.

But what if WWE is saving Drew McIntyre's inevitable heel turn for a bigger stage and against a much bigger opponent? For what it's worth, the Scotsman betraying Riddle would be too predictable at this point.

No offense to Matt Riddle, but he isn't the right opponent for McIntyre that could give him a rub and propel him to the main event scene again. However, if the company brings back a controversial name like CM Punk after nine years, it could trigger a heel turn for Drew McIntyre.

The Straight Edge Superstar was fired from AEW the night before All Out pay-per-view this month. Although there's no official word on whether he had a non-compete clause attached to his contract, fans have been speculating about his return at Survivor Series this year.

The forenamed premium live event will go down from Punk's hometown of Chicago on November 25. Triple H could swerve WWE's fanbase by bringing back The Second City Saint for a buzzworthy program against The Scottish Warrior, which could also set the stage for the latter's long-awaited heel turn.

What does Drew McIntyre have to say about CM Punk's potential WWE return?

With the merger of WWE and UFC slated to finish sometime soon, there's a strong chance that a new regime would want to bring back CM Punk down the road.

During his visit to India as part of Superstar Spectacle, McIntyre called the Chicago native "controversial." The RAW Superstar gave a cagey response about CM Punk's potential WWE return but admitted that he gets people talking:

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's [CM Punk] certainly controversial, and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre.

The Straight Edge Superstar last wrestled for AEW at All In 2023, which saw him successfully retain his "Real" World Championship against his long-time rival Samoa Joe.

Only time will tell whether fans have seen the last of CM Punk in a wrestling ring.

