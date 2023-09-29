Edge may not show up in AEW alone! The Rated-R Superstar to reunite with WWE legend after almost 24 years? Speculating major swerve

With Edge's WWE contract finally expiring this Sunday, fans have been mulling over the possibility of The Rated-R Superstar joining AEW upon free agency.

Adam Copeland has been recently removed from WWE's miscellaneous internal roster, though he's still listed on the roster page. If the 49-year-old stalwart does show up in All Elite Wrestling, he might not be alone.

The star who could appear alongside Adam Copeland is none other than his former partner, Gangrel. For those unaware, Gangrel led a vampiric stable called "The Brood" that included Edge and Christian. Though the group didn't last long, their presentation and portrayal of the vampire gimmicks inspired by a game helped them become one of the hottest acts during the Attitude Era.

Not to forget, the faction produced not one but two megastars in the form of Edge and Christian for WWE. Now, AEW has the opportunity to give its audience a taste of nostalgia by reuniting The Brood one last time before it's done and dusted.

Expand Tweet

Gangrel has already made some sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling. He last appeared on the May 27 episode of Rampage last year, which saw him reunite with The Hardys, who once ditched Gangrel after forming The New Brood for Terri Runnels.

With the company possibly teasing a split between Cage and Luchasaurus, the chances of Captain Charisma reuniting with former Brood members are higher than ever. Latest reports have suggested that The Rated-R Superstar would be contractually free to appear for AEW at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Will The Brood reunite at the event? Only time will tell.

Gangrel wants to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Gangrel was heavily rumored to be involved in Edge's WrestleMania 39 bout against Finn Balor earlier this year. However, the rumor never came to fruition.

Despite his career dwindling, the 54-year-old wants a last hurrah against the 11-time WWE World Champion.

Earlier this year, Gangrel revealed that he wants a fitting end to his career, and the only way to do it is by facing The Ultimate Opportunist:

"I started there with him, I'd like to finish it with him, the Gangrel character," Gangrel continued. The vampire character started in Puerto Rico, but Gangrel [in] WWE, what everybody knows me as, I think I would like to do one more match with Edge. That would be cool."

Expand Tweet

AEW has been plagued by injuries to Jon Moxley and Adam Cole, forcing the two talents on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Edge's rumored arrival could bolster the roster and bring a lot of eyeballs to the product.

Would you like to see Adam Copeland show up alongside Gangrel in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.