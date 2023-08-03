Former WWE Champion debuts; CM Punk's All In opponent teased?; title change - 5 Biggest talking points from AEW Dynamite 200

With a monumental 200th edition of AEW Dynamite in the books, the wrestling world has been left with plenty to talk about. While most certainly not the most impactful episode in the show's history, tonight's installment did boast its fair share of highlights, as well as some lows.

There was a massive debut, a blockbuster match announcement, an unexpected title change, and so much more.

Above all else, tonight's Dynamite did an excellent job of pointing toward what fans can expect from the product in the future while paying homage to the show's past.

Here are the five biggest talking points from Dynamite 200:

#5. Rob Van Dam makes his All Elite debut

When Jack Perry first started berating the legacy of ECW, many speculated that it would lead to the long-awaited debut of Rob Van Dam in AEW. This did not take away from the excitement that the Tampa crowd felt when RVD's music blared through the speakers on this week's Dynamite.

Understandably, RVD is past his prime and won't be able to perform at the same level he once did during his younger years. Perry may have to do a lot of the heavy lifting during their bout next week, and if his performance opposite Van Dam in tonight's segment is anything to go by, the current FTW Champion should do just fine.

#4. Hikaru Shida wins back the AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida had the thankless task of holding the AEW Women's World Championship during the pandemic era. While she did a great job of representing the division at the time, the lack of fans around to appreciate her run left more to be desired from her spell with the belt.

While her win over Toni Storm on the latest episode of Dynamite is by no means a "bad" thing, it kind of feels like Tony Khan's way of giving Shida a quick pop instead of an actual statement of trust and appreciation. The lack of build heading into this match is a strong indication of this.

More so, the fact that a match with minimal build between stars with lukewarm momentum main-evented the show felt as though the AEW President was trying to make amends for his lackluster booking of the women's division.

Fans are not crying out for a 15-minute main event match with a title change — they are begging for adequate time and effort to be given to a division that is stacked with talent but lacking in storylines.

#3. Kenny Omega teases showing up on CM Punk's turf

If the "forbidden door" divides promotions, there is a "forbidden archway" of sorts that separates The Elite's home of Dynamite and CM Punk's Collision. While it may be alright for some personnel to cross this boundary, it's best if the rivaling parties of the Brawl Out fiasco remain on their demarcated sides.

Despite this, CM Punk has made an appearance on Dynamite since his return — a moment that got the internet wrestling community speculating about how strict the supposed brand split actually is.

It seems as though Kenny Omega might raise these questions once again, as after winning his match tonight, he teased potentially showing up on Collision at some point down the line.

If the pure chaos of the discourse that would follow this is not enough to get giddy about, best believe that there will be some conspiracy theorists out there claiming that AEW is one step closer to making the long-awaited CM Punk vs. The Elite feud a reality.

#2. Chris Jericho should just make a choice already

While the teases of Chris Jericho joining the Don Callis Family were initially intriguing, the storyline has failed to get any hotter despite everybody's best efforts. The reason for this is that everyone can see how this one is going to end.

It's incredibly obvious that Jericho is going to either abandon his Jericho Appreciation Society or be kicked out of it. Either way, the group will disband. On top of this, the stable has been presented as one of the top heel group's in the company, so AEW's efforts to present them as the sympathetic good guys are falling on deaf ears.

The most worrying part about all of this, however, is that it is quickly running the risk of becoming yet another one of Chris Jericho's drawn-out programs. In this case, the quicker everyone gets to their destination, the better.

#1. AEW confirm the first match for All In...and it's perfect

It's crazy to think that AEW All In is just a few weeks away. Not because the date has suddenly crept up but rather because Tony Khan's promotion has done a worryingly poor job of revealing more details about the show. However, that changed on tonight's Dynamite, when a blockbuster match was set for the main event of the Wembley Stadium event.

Adam Cole and MJF will headline All In in front of 80,000 people with the AEW World Championship on the line — and they more than deserve it. Better Than You Bay Bay has been the hottest act in the promotion for some time now, and the U.K. crowd is in for a treat when the newly-minted best friends collide.

More so, Cole and Friedman already put on a banger earlier this year, and that was off zero build. With a story behind them that fans are fully invested in, there is no limit to what these guys might be able to pull off.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.