Former WWE Superstar turns heel on his team; Two massive returns - 5 Things AEW should do at All Out 2022

AEW All Out 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked cards the company has recently put out. This past week's Dynamite and Rampage revealed a few more matches for the event, including the crowning of the new Interim Women's World Champion. The company will also determine its inaugural World Trios Champions, with the finals of the tourney taking place at the show.

Meanwhile, several grudge matches are also scheduled, including Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho. The fallout from the shocking AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk that took place on this week's Dynamite could also immediately lead to a marquee rematch at the event.

With a week to go till the event, let's look at five booking predictions we'd love to see happen at All Out 2022.

#5. Luchasaurus should turn on Jungle Boy and help Christian Cage win

The intensely personal rivalry between Jungle Boy and WWE legend Christian Cage will finally culminate at All Out. Captain Charisma shockingly attacked the young AEW star after mentoring the Jurassic Express to tag team success in the past.

While the former tag team champion was sidelined from in-ring action, Christian spent weeks launching verbal attacks on the former's family and convincing Luchasaurus to join the dark side as his enforcer, or so it seemed.

But when Jungle Boy returned, Luchasaurus' character change turned out to be a ruse by the tag partners. In an interview with Steven's Wrestling Journey, he said:

"I knew, as soon as he [Christian] turned, I needed to be two steps ahead of him. I talked to Luchasaurus and discussed it and I knew Christian would be thinking, 'this guy is going to come kill me.' I said, 'Here's the thing, I know you can beat him up day one, but I need you to save that for me. Nobody is going to beat him up before I do.' We came up with this plan, we tricked him, and we kept him right where we needed to have him until I got back," Jungle Boy said. (H/T Fightful)

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy are on the same page going into the pay-per-view as they seek to take out their former mentor. But could we witness a double cross on September 4? The masked heavyweight is sure to play a pivotal role in the match, and what better way to shock the Chicago audience than by aligning with the former world champion.

#4. Britt Baker should become the Interim AEW Women's Champion

Thunder Rosa temporarily relinquished the AEW Women's Championship in an emotional backstage segment on last week's Dynamite. It was a shock to AEW fans as she was set to defend her title against number one contender and ally Toni Storm.

Due to her injury, she would not be cleared to compete in Chicago. The company has now been forced to scramble and book a four-way bout between Britt Baker, Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayer to determine a new Interim Women's Champion.

While La Mera Mera's absence will be a blow to the company, it is an opportunity for someone else to step up and spearhead the women's division. Toni Storm feels like a natural choice as she has been building momentum ever since joining AEW from WWE earlier this year. Hikaru Shida is a former champion but has barely appeared on television, while Jamie Hayter feels like a fresh yet unproven choice.

Our money is on D.M.D. to sneak a victory and reclaim her title, becoming AEW's first two-time women's champion. She certainly deserves the accolade that could be achieved with Hayter's assistance.

#3. Miro should turn on Sting and Darby Allin

The issues between House of Black and Sting and Darby Allin are far from over. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews were the favorites to win the AEW Trios Championship tournament.

But on this week's Rampage, they suffered an upset at the hands of the Dark Order, who progressed in the competition at their expense thanks to a distraction from Miro. Post-match, House of Black members brutally attacked The Redeemer, but Sting and Darby Allin eventually saved him.

It's clear that all six men are on a collision course heading into All Out. While the match hasn't been formally announced, the former TNT Champion could join forces with the face-painted duo to oppose the ominous trio.

The unlikely alliance might not last long, though. The Redeemer is a menacing character who thrives as an individual performer. Hence, he could easily turn his back on his allies at the drop of a dime.

#2. The Undisputed Elite should cost Kenny Omega & Young Bucks the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament finals

The AEW World Trios Championship tournament is hurtling towards its conclusion with just the semi-finals and finals left to contend with. Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to team up with The Young Bucks a few weeks ago. They now seem like the bookies' favorites to go all the way.

Unless Adam Cole and ReDragon have anything to say about it, of course. The former NXT Champion briefly returned to AEW in early August and shockingly turned on Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

The Panama City Playboy might be out with an injury, but don't be surprised if he returns at the Chicago show to cost his former friends a chance to become inaugural champions. This could set up the long-awaited Undisputed Elite Civil War storyline, pitting Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly against Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson.

#1. MJF returns and interferes in the finish for the AEW World Championship rematch between CM Punk and Jon Moxley

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral MJF was removed from the AEW roster page yesterday.



At this point, I'm just going along for the ride. No one knows what is real or fake except Tony Khan, MJF, and probably CM Punk.



And I love it that way.



Now you have to watch AEW television to find out what happens next. 🙂 MJF was removed from the AEW roster page yesterday. At this point, I'm just going along for the ride. No one knows what is real or fake except Tony Khan, MJF, and probably CM Punk. And I love it that way.Now you have to watch AEW television to find out what happens next. 🙂 https://t.co/NfPR3Iaw2N

MJF has been conspicuous in his absence since cutting a searing promo on Dynamite back in June, denouncing the company and AEW owner Tony Khan. In the segment, he called the president "a f*****g mark."

Fightful Select reported that no one has heard Khan speak about MJF since the controversial promo, and there has been no update on his status with the promotion.

With the AEW World Championship picture wrapped up in controversy after last week's stunning squash of CM Punk, a rematch is the next logical step as it will certainly be a headline draw for the card. There are rumblings that the Straightedge Superstar could potentially turn heel down the road, and this would be the perfect opportunity to reintroduce MJF back in the company.

Imagine if Friedman appeared in the main event and cost Moxley the title he just won barely a week ago. The unholy alliance between Punk and MJF could ignite nuclear heat as a modern version of the Two-Man Power Trip. It would certainly be an intriguing talking point coming out of All Out, dominating AEW storylines into the fall.

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. Will MJF return at All Out 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh