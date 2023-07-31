Goldberg debuts; legend announces last match - 4 Ways AEW Collision can beat SummerSlam 2023

AEW's new weekly show, Collision, has been well-received by pro wrestling fans, despite the ratings being lower than many expected. With CM Punk as the main man of the show, the company has done a great job in highlighting underutilized wrestlers such as FTR, Bullet Club Gold, and Ricky Starks.

With WWE SummerSlam set to go head-to-head with All Elite Wresling's newest show this week, how can Tony Khan ensure that his program can perform well against WWE's marquee event?

Here are four ways AEW Collision can beat SummerSlam in viewership.

#4. Billy Gunn officially announces retirement match for AEW All In

Billy Gunn teased his retirement last week on AEW Collision after losing the Trios Tag Team Championship opportunity against the House of Black,

Post-show, Malakai Black whispered something in the veteran's ear. This caused Daddy A** to leave his boots in the middle of the ring, which shocked pro wrestling fans.

One way to get the industry's attention would be for a WWE Hall of Famer like Billy Gunn to bring down a 30-year career by announcing his official retirement plans on the episode of Collision opposing SummerSlam.

The final match should ideally take place at All In, in front of a packed crowd in Wembley Stadium. Gunn deserves it after everything he's contributed to the business.

#3. Thunder Rosa and Wardlow return

During a recent interview with NBC Chicago, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa discussed the potential of Collision and how the new show can help revitalize several wrestlers who have been underutilized up to this point.

"I think it is important to live in the moment and now with Collision and with this opportunity that AEW has given to many people I can mention that will be there, Miro, FTR, MJF, and all others, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. It’s gonna be different, and we’re all excited to see new beginnings and new starts on a new show," Rosa said. (H/T Fightful)

La Mera Mera also revealed that she's doing everything possible to make a return. As one of the biggest stars in the women's division, she deserves a huge spotlight, which could take place on Collision this weekend.

Similarly, Wardlow has not been seen on television since dropping the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus on the debut episode of Collision. He has done everything as a babyface and needs to refresh his character.

Hopefully, Tony Khan sees the writing on the wall and pulls the trigger on a heel turn so that Wardlow can bring back that killer instinct to his character. He should also return on the same show as Rosa to help create buzz for this weekend's show.

#2. Malakai Black wrestles his first singles match in over a year against Andrade El Idolo

Speaking on the Undisputed podcast with Bobby Fish, Malakai Black has made it clear that he intends to appear on Collision exclusively going forward.

The House of Black defeated The Elite to become the AEW World Trios Champions at Revolution earlier this year. They have dominated the scene ever since and run roughshod over the trios division.

However, what's interesting is that Black has not wrestled a singles match for over a year, which is baffling given his talents. With Andrade currently embroiled in a feud with his faction, AEW should eventually give fans the match we all have been waiting for, Andrade vs. Malakai Black.

#1. Goldberg debuts to confront CM Punk

Goldberg has been a free agent since leaving WWE at the end of 2022. Speculations immediately ensued that he might join All Elite Wrestling to round off his career.

This was further fueled by Tony Khan, who publicly admitted he had been in contact with the WCW legend. With his star power, it would be a no-brainer to have him added to the card at All In.

But who should be his first opponent? Why not put him up against the face of Collision, CM Punk? A few years ago, the Straight Edge Superstar debuted at Rampage, where he challenged Darby Allin for his first match at All Out.

Perhaps Goldberg could follow a similar path, debuting on Collision this weekend and challenging Punk to a match at All In.

