Goldberg, Edge, and 3 former WWE Superstars who could sign with AEW before 2023 ends

AEW All In is set to be the biggest pay-per-view not only for the promotion but in recent wrestling history. Because of this, it could be the grandest stage outside of WWE for some major names to finally make their jump to All Elite Wrestling. Continue reading as we list five possible debuts by former WWE Superstars including Edge and Goldberg.

#5. Lacey Evans recently parted ways with WWE and might not be done with wrestling just yet

Lacey Evans was one of the most repackaged stars in WWE over the past few years, but despite this, she never took off. While she arguably had the ability to be on par with the top female talents in WWE, she seemed to suffer from bad booking. Additionally, her personal views soured many fans online, who often blasted her for this.

Since leaving the promotion, Lacey Evans has revealed that she now plans to focus her efforts outside of wrestling. Despite this, she could still make a one-off appearance in AEW or sign a shorter-term deal. Additionally, the work schedule in AEW is a lot easier and could allow Evans to still do the things she intends to do, outside of wrestling.

#4. Mercedes Moné's AEW debut has been highly anticipated

Mercedes' shocking departure from WWE left many fans in disbelief, but speculations of her next move ran rampant afterward. While some fans hoped she'd return to WWE, she quickly jumped over to NJPW and even captured the IWGP Women's Championship.

Unfortunately, Moné suffered an injury during her match against Willow Nightingale and has been out of action since May 2023. She was recently spotted training with Bandido, which fueled more rumors of an AEW debut. At this time there's no official word of when she'll be medically cleared, but a debut at All In could just be the best move for her.

#3. Could Edge jump from WWE to AEW to reunite with Christian Cage and The Hardys?

The Rated-R Superstar is arguably one of the biggest names in wrestling and many of his peers consider him a living legend. While his career began in 1992, Edge hasn't been in a major promotion other than WWE since 1998. Recently, rumors about his departure have run rampant after the veteran revealed that last week's episode of SmackDown was his last match on his current contract.

Because Edge pointed this out, many realized it could be significant and hint at a jump to another promotion or retirement. Jim Ross notably name-dropped The Rated-R Superstar during the recent episode of Collision, leading to even more speculation. Ultimately, unless he announces his departure from the promotion, this will remain a pipe dream.

#2. Real1 (nZo/Enzo Amore) could join AEW and reunite with Big Bill

Real1 and Big Bill's (fka Enzo Amore and Big Cass) pairing in WWE was highly successful and led to the duo garnering a substantial fan following. Real1's promo skills paired with the in-ring dominance of Bill, made the two a formidable duo. Unfortunately, Big Bill's real-life issues and controversial allegations surrounding Real1 led to both their WWE departures.

Currently, Big Bill is in AEW and has had minor success so far. He's also notably reinvented himself and improved his promo skills. Tony Schiavone recently praised Real1 after meeting him for the first time, which took the star aback. Taking Schiavone's senior status in the promotion into consideration, this could open the door for his signing sometime this year.

#1. AEW might finally secure Goldberg and provide the legend with a massive retirement match

Goldberg was at one point the biggest star in pro wrestling, and during his monster WCW run, he became the face of the promotion. Eventually, the legend jumped to WWE, and over the years became an on-again, off-again figure. While he was criticized in his later years for beating younger talent, his legacy remains notable.

Tony Khan himself claimed to be interested in bringing the legend to AEW, but at this point, it's yet to happen. The card for All In has already been confirmed and won't feature Goldberg at this stage. Dave Meltzer notably speculated that if he were in charge of AEW, he'd showcase the legend and have him face Wardlow. At this point, it's merely speculation, despite Wardlow being interested in the match. Only time will tell.

