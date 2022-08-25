John Cena debuts; former WWE Universal Champion shows up - 5 possible opponents for new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All Out 2022

AEW star Jon Moxley shocked the pro wrestling world tonight when he squashed CM Punk in their world title unification match on this week's Dynamite.

The Straight Edge Superstar made his return to All Elite Wrestling after over two months on the Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite. He confronted Moxley after the latter retained his interim world title against Chris Jericho.

Seven days later, Punk challenged The Purveyor of Violence to a match at All Out. However, it was brought forward to this week's show after a brief scuffle between the two.

As it turned out, Moxley squashed Punk en route to becoming the Undisputed AEW World Champion. In this article, we'll look at five potential opponents for him at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view:

#5. John Cena could make the ultimate move by joining AEW and challenging Jon Moxley at All Out

Following Jon Moxley's win on Dynamite, he cut a fiery promo and referred to himself as "The Guy." He then claimed that his "Time is Now," seemingly referencing the catchphrase of The Cenation Leader.

It has led to some wild speculation among fans about John Cena possibly jumping ship and facing Moxley at All Out. Though unlikely, but what if Cena makes an appearance on next week's Dynamite and challenges Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view?

Cena has faced Moxley in two singles matches, with the last one taking place in 2016. They have one win each, and what better way to have a rubber match than for the world title at one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest events?

#4. Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) could make his much-awaited return to pro wrestling against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

Stephanie✨ @StephanieHypes Last time we saw Bray Wyatt was WrestleMania 37 and I often wonder where this was going ... Last time we saw Bray Wyatt was WrestleMania 37 and I often wonder where this was going ... https://t.co/EWQAAiEwpx

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't been seen inside a squared circle since his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

His last appearance in WWE was on the April 12, 2021 edition of RAW before being released in July last year. He has been a free agent since he departed from the global juggernaut.

While there have been rumors about a potential return to WWE, Tony Khan could pull off a heist by signing Wyatt. At All Out 2022, Jon Moxley could hold an open challenge for the Undisputed AEW World Championship, only for it to be answered by The Eater of Worlds.

The two stars are no strangers inside the squared circle and have faced each other on six occasions in singles action. Bray Wyatt joining All Elite Wrestling and winning the world title on his debut could change the complexion of the pro wrestling business.

#3. MJF could get his redemption against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists MJF is currently scheduled to be returning somewhat soon.



- WON MJF is currently scheduled to be returning somewhat soon.- WON https://t.co/kcphzliV5Q

MJF has been missing from AEW programming since the June 1, 2022 edition of Dynamite. He cut a scathing promo that night, calling Tony Khan "a f***ing mark" and asking to be fired from the company.

The Salt of the Earth has since been removed from all promotional materials, and his merchandise was removed from the All Elite Wrestling store after his outburst. However, there seems to be a shift in recent times as reports hint that MJF might be coming back to AEW 'soon.'

One of the former Pinnacle leader's main issues with the promotion was former WWE Superstars allegedly getting more preference than him. With Jon Moxley being the Undisputed AEW World Champion, MJF could decide to return and take matters into his own hands.

He could make a surprise appearance on next week's Dynamite, attacking The Purveyor of Violence from behind and making his intentions clear for All Out.

#2. CM Punk could ask Jon Moxley for a rematch at AEW All Out

As stated in the article earlier, CM Punk suffered a shocking loss against Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite. Punk went for a roundhouse kick at one point in the bout, but he seemingly reaggravated his injury.

The Straight Edge Superstar could claim that he was not 100% for the title match and demand a proper opportunity at the gold on next week's Wednesday night show. He could tease a heel turn in his promo; something fans have been speculating about for some time.

Even recent reports seem to suggest that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley is still the planned main event for All Out. But with the recent backstage issues surrounding Punk, plans could certainly change.

#1. Hangman Page could become the top star again by beating Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. https://t.co/zNg1ra9FgS

Hangman Page has been in a slump ever since losing the AEW World Championship against CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022. He challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door but was unsuccessful on that occasion.

Page was recently embroiled in a controversy when Punk seemingly went off script and called him out in a promo.

With CM Punk now potentially out of the world title picture, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could ask Moxley for a shot at the gold. Especially since he never got a rematch against The Straight Edge Superstar due to the latter's injury.

The AEW rankings also suggest that Page could likely be the one to face The Purveyor of Violence at All Out. It remains to be seen who will eventually challenge Jon Moxley at the upcoming pay-per-view.

