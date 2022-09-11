Jon Moxley; former multi-time world champion - 5 current AEW stars who should finish their careers with WWE

AEW has a number of veteran wrestlers who have seen and done it all in the wrestling business. Despite AEW being in existence for only three years, President Tony Khan and other young wrestlers in the company will be able to call upon these experienced stars for counsel should they choose to do so.

Some legends such as Sting made their name in WCW and IMPACT, while others such as Big Show and Mark Henry built their legacies in WWE. Retirement can sometimes be the last thing on any talent’s mind. However, at some point, wrestlers will compete in their final match, and where they choose to have that bout can be hugely significant.

Despite currently being employed by AEW, here are five stars who should finish their careers with WWE.

#5. Christian Cage

Christian Cage has been in the wrestling business for nearly 30 years. He rose to superstardom during the WWE Attitude Era and will forever be synonymous with the legendary TLC matches alongside his reel brother Edge.

At 48 years old, Captain Charisma is still going strong and wrestling at a high level. Just last week, he was in a marquee match against rising star Jungle Boy at AEW All Out. Cage joined Tony Khan's company back in 2021. He stayed in tremendous shape and wrestled regularly during that time, even challenging then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at last year's All Out.

A year on, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, it was reported that Christian was nursing a legitimate injury entering the event. The former World Heavyweight Champion is now set to undergo surgery after suffering what is believed to be a torn tricep and is thus expected to be out of action for the next 6-9 months.

It could be time for Cage to call it a day. Despite his current association with AEW, he remains deeply entrenched in WWE lore. He is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer just like his best friend Edge and would surely want to end his career in the company that brought him the biggest fame.

#4. Former WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes debuted in AEW back in 2019 in the very first 'Double or Nothing', the company's inaugural pay-per-view. He had a classic match with brother Cody Rhodes, a former EVP with the company. Since then, he has remained relatively active in the ring while also coaching in Tony Khan's promotion.

But The Natural had the most significant run of his career in WWE. Rhodes became synonymous with the Goldust gimmick and was a fixture during the Attitude Era. A recent interview in The Sessions with Renée Paquette saw Dustin Rhodes talking about how WWE was different from AEW:

"Feels completely different than the other place. I feel respected as a talent, respected as a great worker, respected as someone who has... can teach, can lead, can do just about everything that's asked of him. And that sticks with me, and I don't wanna let go of that..." (9:40 - 10:00)

It's clear that Rhodes is settled in AEW and it's wholly possible that he decides to end his career in the promotion. However, his WWE legacy is undeniable.

His younger brother Cody Rhodes is in line for a major push once he returns from injury, while his late father Dusty Rhodes has made an indelible impact in the WWE developmental system with NXT.

At 53 years old, Dustin might be tempted by one last WrestleMania moment before his inevitable induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#3. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has emerged as a unifying force for AEW amidst the Elite-CM Punk drama. The Blackpool Combat Club member appeared on Dynamite last week to cut a passionate promo about his love for pro wrestling, proclaiming that "it's time to be a legend."

On the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray praised Moxley for his deep connection to AEW fans:

"I think he is probably the most beloved guy in the company right now. I am sure that is up for debate, and when I say beloved I am talking about true emotional attachment to Jon Moxley the human being, not the moves that Jon Moxley does. It's about him and the words he speaks. It's kind of like Dusty. I am not comparing Jon Moxley to Dusty because we should never compare anybody to Dusty." (22:47 - 23:19)

As a multi-time AEW World Champion and one of the company's major signings early on, Moxley feels like an AEW original at this point in time, but he became a household name as Dean Ambrose in WWE.

He debuted as part of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who became one of the most popular factions of the modern era. It feels only natural that Moxley would inevitably make his return to WWE and reunite with his Shield brothers at least one more time.

While he had a tumultuous relationship with Vince McMahon, Triple H can surely entice him to come back for one last run towards the end of his career.

#2. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson first made his name on the independent scene, wrestling in Ring of Honor throughout the 2000s. He then ascended to superstardom in WWE, becoming a world champion and leader of the 'Yes! Movement'.

By the time he left the company in 2021, he was a bonafide legend in the business. However, The American Dragon chose not to rest on his laurels and pursued a new challenge by joining AEW.

He is currently doing some of his best work since joining Tony Khan's promotion, and he is clearly loving it there. The Blackpool Combat Club member is now part of the tournament to be crowned the new AEW World Champion at the upcoming Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Despite his current status with the company, Danielson still has close ties to WWE. His wife, Brie Bella, is a WWE Hall of Famer, and it seems inevitable that D-Bry will return to the company and finish his career there by entering the Hall of Fame. As one of the best technical wrestlers in the world right now, he deserves to be celebrated in WWE when all is said and done.

#1. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was a day-one signee for AEW and its inaugural world champion. That's no surprise, considering he's been a success in every promotion he's ever joined, including ECW, WCW, WWE, and NJPW.

Le Champion's star power rose to Hall of Fame heights when he was in WWE, and it would be surprising not to see him return at some stage. He spent nearly 20 years there, becoming a multi-time world champion and pioneering the Money in the Bank ladder match. His classics with Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit and The Rock are still talked about till this day.

A WrestleMania match in WWE is the right place for someone as big as Jericho has been in wrestling to make his final bow, and it still feels like the most likely place for his last bout.

The Wizard remains on friendly terms with the company, last appearing in Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions even though he was under contract with Tony Khan. Aside from his inevitable WWE Hall of Fame induction, Jericho could have one last match with former best friend Kevin Owens. It would be the perfect way to put a bow on his career.

