Jon Moxley to Make a Huge Announcement?- 3 Wild Predictions For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW hosted the 2025 iteration of its yearly inter-promotional pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, in London, England, last Sunday. Now, the Tony Khan-led promotion is holding a multi-week residency at the legendary 2300 Arena for its weekly programs, Dynamite and Collision.

Only one multi-person "All-Star" tag bout has been announced for next week's episode of the Wednesday night show so far. While further announcements about matches and segments are sure to be made soon, let us consider three predictions for the first Dynamite of September 2025:

#3. The Young Bucks and The Don Callis Family may take out Kenny Omega

Reigning AEW World Champion Adam Page addressed his title retention against MJF at Forbidden Door this week on Dynamite. Unfortunately, The Cowboy was interrupted by Don Callis, who claimed that the so-called "main character" of All Elite Wrestling had managed to win the belt for the first time at Full Gear 2021 because then-champion Kenny Omega was a "weakling." He then stated his goal of bringing the title back to his "family," whose members then came out and surrounded the ring, stalking Page.

The Cowboy, finding himself outnumbered, immediately attacked the heels but was quickly overpowered. However, reinforcements soon arrived in the form of Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and eventually Omega himself, who helped Page clear the ring and even laid out Lance Archer with a Buckshot Lariat-V Trigger combo with the World Champion. It has since been announced that The Cleaner will team up with his former tag team partner and JetSpeed to take on Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks next week on AEW Dynamite.

Match graphic for Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed vs. The Don Callis Family. [Image via AEW's X]

A recent report has noted that Omega has been dealing with "serious" pain issues lately. The rumor follows on the heels of The Best Bout Machine's participation in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door last weekend. If Kenny needs time off to heal and recover, Tony Khan could have The Don Callis Family and The Young Bucks ambush and incapacitate him after the "All-Star" tag match.

#2. AEW may announce the first-ever Women's Blood & Guts Match

For some time now, All Elite Wrestling has been developing an angle for its women's division featuring several of its up-and-coming talents.

The storyline has pitted the heel alliance of The Triangle of Madness, Penelope Ford, and Megan Bayne against Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, TayJay, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander. Stars from both sides have been going at it for the past several weeks, engaging in chaotic brawls on television and on pay-per-view.

Megan Bayne and The Triangle of Madness battle Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron at Forbidden Door Zero Hour. [Image via AEW YouTube]

The hostilities continued this week on AEW Dynamite, where Statlander and Harley defeated The Megasus and The Superbad Girl in a tag team match. Although Born Again Kristen was attacked by Bayne after the bout, Nightingale made the save for her old friend and for Cameron. Incidentally, rumors have been making the rounds for some time that the villainous and heroic teams might clash in the first-ever women's Blood & Guts Match.

Tony Khan could officially announce the aforementioned bout on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, possibly after yet another massive scuffle between the two parties.

#1. Jon Moxley may accept Darby Allin's All Out challenge with a violent stipulation

Ever since returning at All In: Texas to cost Jon Moxley the AEW World Title against "Hangman" Adam Page, Darby Allin's sole motivation has been to destroy The Death Riders for what the violent group did to him last year.

The face-painted daredevil took on The One True King, his "emissary" Claudio Castagnoli, their hired mercenary Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks alongside Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and The Golden Lovers last Sunday in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door. Despite suffering brutal torture at the hands of Moxley and his allies, Darby and his team walked out of The O2 victorious.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Allin issued a challenge to Moxley to face him at All Out 2025, the company's next PPV. However, The Purveyor of Violence seemingly has no interest in going toe-to-toe with Darby in Canada. The former TNT Champion defeated Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere bout this Wednesday and successfully escaped a post-match ambush from Moxley and Kidd afterwards.

Frustrated because the Washington native keeps getting the better of him and his group, the original Death Rider could accept Darby's challenge for All Out, but under a certain stipulation.

This coming Wednesday, Moxley could confront Allin and demand that he face the former world champion in a hardcore bout, such as an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. The two men could even set the tone for the matchup by brutalizing each other on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

