Legend to make WWE return after 31 years and become the new leader of LWO by kicking Rey Mysterio out? Analyzing the possibility

Rey Mysterio is basking in the glory of winning the WWE United States Championship for the third time in his Hall of Fame career.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Austin Theory was set to defend his title against Santos Escobar. The LWO member became the #1 contender by defeating his mentor in the United States Championship Invitational tournament a few weeks ago.

Before the match, Theory ambushed Escobar twice on the show, first during a backstage interview and then later when he was marching toward the ring for the clash. After having crushed the Mexican star's dream of becoming the champion, Austin Theory instructed the referee to count out his opponent.

WWE official Adam Pearce intervened and announced Rey Mysterio would replace the injured Santos Escobar. Austin Theory's multiple sneak attacks backfired terribly, as he lost his gold to The Master of the 619. With that, his reign of terror ended at 258 days, the longest in the last decade.

Now that Theory's reign is in the history books, Rey Mysterio will be looking to become a workhorse champion on the blue brand. The company already seems to have planted the seeds of his first feud.

Santos Escobar could be first in line for a shot at the WWE United States Championship, given he was robbed of a title match. But a typical babyface vs. babyface feud wouldn't do a favor to anybody, especially not Escobar.

Keeping that in mind, what if Konnan returns to WWE TV for the first time in over three decades? For those living under the proverbial rock, the WCW veteran is close friends with Rey Mysterio, having included him in the Hall of Fame this year. He last wrestled for the company in September 1992.

Konnan was last seen in a wrestling capacity a few years ago when he confronted Tully Blanchard as part of the FTR vs. The Proud & Powerful storyline in AEW. The 59-year-old stalwart could show up in WWE to take over the leadership of LWO from Rey Mysterio and turn the entire group, including Santos Escobar, against him.

Not too long ago, Konnan expressed his desire to work with the LWO:

"Yeah, with LWO? Yeah. They're all my friends. (...) Every single person in the LWO except Zelina [Vega] worked for me in Mexico or worked with me," Konnan said.

Will Konnan snub AEW for WWE?

Despite making several sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling, the chances of seeing Konnan work with AEW in a working capacity are slim to none.

The WCW veteran himself confirmed that he asked Chris Jericho for a backstage role in AEW, but the company allegedly turned down his offer:

"When AEW first started, I asked Jericho if they were hiring writers, as I would be interested because I wrote a lot of stuff for Lucha Brothers, Angelico, and LAX [Santana and Ortiz], and I wanted to write for them, but he told me they weren't using writers, so I never brought it up again."

Not just that, even Cody Rhodes reached out to Konnan, asking him to manage Santana and Ortiz. But it never came to fruition. With Triple H reportedly interested in working with the legend, there's a strong chance we might see him on WWE TV someday.

