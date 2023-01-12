Mandy Rose debuts to confront former WWE Superstar, CM Punk returns to cost title match - 3 Surprises that could happen on AEW Dynamite tonight

We're just a few hours away from the forthcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The company will return to Los Angeles, California, as the renowned Kia Forum will open its gates for one of the biggest Dynamite shows of the year.

Over 8,000 strong will be in attendance to witness a pay-per-view caliber match card tonight.

As many as five matches will go down on the show, including the culmination of the 'Best of 7 series' between The Elite and Death Triangle for the world trios championships.

Also, Hangman Page will return to in-ring action for the first time since suffering a legitimate concussion late last year.

Anxious Millennial Cowboy will lock horns with the man who put him on the shelf in the first place - Jon Moxley. In addition to these high-profile matchups, there's a massive buzz surrounding the potential debut of Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

Only time will tell whether the rumor comes to fruition. But when it comes to Tony Khan, fans won't know what hit them. Now without further ado, let's dive into three surprises that could happen on AEW Dynamite this week.

#3. Mandy Rose rains parade on Mercedes Moné's AEW debut

Last week, Saraya put rumors of Mercedes Moné's AEW arrival to rest when she picked Toni Storm as her mystery partner for the upcoming tag team bout against Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Interestingly, her decision seemingly upset Hikaru Shida, who was hoping to be the British star's partner at Kia Forum. Has AEW planted the seeds for a potential heel turn for Shida?

Should the Japanese star snap and obliterate Storm before the tag team bout, it could leave the slot open for Saraya's surprise partner.

This angle will kill two birds with one stone. Not only will it set the stage for The Boss' debut, but it will also ignite a must-see rivalry between Shida and Storm.

The company can also pull off a double swerve by bringing in recently released WWE Superstar Mandy Rose after the bout. It will be similar to how Tony Khan brought in Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in 2021.

While The Golden Goddess may still be under a non-compete clause, there's a big 'what-if' in this scenario.

Rose's star power could change the landscape of the women's division forever. Given her history with Saraya since The Absolution days, the two women could engage in a buzzworthy feud with Mercedes in the mix.

#2. CM Punk shockingly returns to cost The Elite on AEW Dynamite

The Straight Edge Superstar!

AEW hasn't been transparent about CM Punk's future since his infamous pipebomb during the All Out media scrum and the alleged scuffle with the EVPs that ensued later.

However, The Second City Saint has been dropping multiple hints on social media to tease his return.

About a few days ago, he took to Instagram to upload a photo of himself from the gym, insinuating that he's on the road to recovery.

Punk's real-life animosity with The Elite was said to be one of the biggest angles that emerged in 2022. It will be a crying shame if the company fails to strike while the iron is hot.

The two parties should mend fences and turn their beef into an on-screen feud this year.

If CM Punk's recent Instagram story is anything to go by, he could return to cost The Elite a chance to recapture the trios world titles from Dead Triangle.

This would be a befitting way to end the 'Best of 7 Series' and plant seeds for the rivalry that fans have been clamoring to see for months.

With Revolution pay-per-view on the horizon, the company can throw FTR into the mix and book blockbuster trios bout between the two teams.

#1. Jon Moxley turns heel after losing to Hangman Page

Both men could steal the show tonight!

Hangman Page and Jon Moxley have been at each other's throats since their notorious AEW World Championship match in October last year.

That night, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy suffered a concussion after Moxley executed him with a brutal lariat, forcing the referee to end their bout via referee stoppage.

Almost three months after the freak accident, Page will have the opportunity to seek revenge when he faces The Purveyor of Violence on Wednesday night.

The two men have been portraying babyface roles in this ongoing storyline, which has baffled fans over who should be cheered or booed. But that could change if Jon Moxley turns heel tonight.

His character has gotten stale in recent months, and he's in dire need of reinventing himself. The company can book Page to unseat Moxley clean in the middle of the ring to set the stage for the latter's heel turn in the aftermath.

This will set up a rubber match between the two men, which could happen at the Revolution pay-per-view next month.

What do you make of these predictions? Sound off in the comment section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : Who would you like to see show up on AEW Dynamite tonight? Mandy Rose Sasha Banks 0 votes