3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Big return confirmed for SmackDown; WWE legend undergoes name change; Sasha Banks not signing? 

WWE ended the 2022 wrestling calendar on a high note by bringing back Charlotte Flair and John Cena to a meaningful capacity on SmackDown last week. It looks like the return spree will continue on the blue brand tonight. Unfortunately, the returning veteran in question won't be showing up on-screen but will be present in a backstage role.

Interestingly, a WWE legend has undergone a name change in All Elite Wrestling. Also, we've learned a massive update on Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) potentially jumping ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion next week.

With all these lead stories, let's dive straight into the top four AEW rumors of the week.

#4. Hopefully True: William Regal will be on WWE SmackDown this week

William Regal officially confirmed his AEW departure via a tweet, sending parting words to his Blackpool Combat Club members and thanking Tony Khan for the opportunity. With his brief AEW stint finally in the rearview mirror, the former King of the Ring winner returned to resume his new duties in his old stomping grounds.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that Regal is slated to be on WWE SmackDown tonight in Memphis, Tennessee. The word making the rounds is that the veteran will be hands-on while helping produce the show, albeit it's still unknown what his official title will be. We hope this report is accurate.

William Regal has been precluded from making any on-screen appearances until at least 2024 as part of his conditional release dished out by AEW.

However, he is a wrestling genius in and out of the ring. The British stalwart can help with the proceedings of the blue brand and produce a quality product for fans.

#3. Hopefully True: Has AEW officially changed Billy Gunn's name?

Billy Gunn has been a mentor for the AEW tag team the Acclaimed.

Billy Gunn's late-career resurgence, courtesy of his "Daddy A$$" moniker, has helped him become one of the most popular acts alongside The Acclaimed in AEW programming today.

Fightful Select learned that the company had internally listed the 59-year-old as "Daddy A$$," alluding that he would go by his nickname on-screen moving forward. We hope this report is accurate. Gunn's A$$ gimmick has become synonymous with his legacy.

With a recent surge in popularity, it makes sense for the WWE legend to fully embrace the moniker in what could be the final chapter of his pro wrestling career.

#2. Hopefully Not True: Sasha Banks not signing with AEW

What's next for The Boss?

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) shook the wrestling world by debuting at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and setting up a dream clash against IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI.

Following her return, fans have been pondering whether she'd be Saraya's mystery partner for the forthcoming tag team match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on January 11th. However, The Anti-Diva poured water on fans' excitement after she chose Toni Storm as her tag partner for next week.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that some people in AEW have shot down the possibility of The Boss jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon:

“I have heard denials from AEW, people in the match. They knew that it was really screwed because – that’s why they had to announce somebody this week. Because they knew it was really screwed because everyone was thinking it was her [Sasha Banks], and it wasn’t her.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

We hope this rumor is not true because Britt Baker has already teased Moné's imminent arrival by calling herself "The Boss" during an interview on AEW Dynamite this week.

It is possible that the company doesn't want to make The Blueprint's debut the worst-kept secret as it has been with many other former WWE Superstars. Tony Khan might swerve everyone by having Storm taken out before the bout to set up a compelling angle for Mercedes Moné debut.

#1. Hopefully True: CM Punk pushing for a return

Will the Chicago native be back anytime soon?

CM Punk's pro wrestling future has been blurry since his infamous verbal tirade and the alleged subsequent scuffle with The Elite during the All Out media scrum last year.

There were rumors that the two sides were negotiating over a contract buyout months ago, but that didn't happen. With Tony Khan being cagey over the situation, people have been mulling over whether Punk will return to AEW.

The Straight Edge Superstar is currently mending a torn tricep injury and has been dropping multiple hints. He has more or less insinuated that he is their biggest draw.

Dave Meltzer recently noted that The Second City Saint has been pushing for a return since his real-life friend Dax Harwood publicly came out in his support:

"Things have heated up regarding the Dax Harwood podcast and CM Punk seemingly pushing that he wants to come back and do business. Punk posted on Instagram a photo of him with FTR, as well as pushing his No. 2 in merch sales and a list of the most-watched YouTube videos from AEW in 2022, of which he was in many of them including the top two," Meltzer said.

The wrestling journalist added that the company's consistent downfall in ratings could prompt Tony Khan to bring Punk back down the road:

"The unique part of this story is that dissension would likely be a benefit to Punk, as would falling business numbers because Punk’s value would be the idea he could get numbers back up during what could be a contract year," he added.

We hope this rumor is accurate. It's no secret that CM Punk is by far the biggest box office name AEW has right now. In his absence, the flagship show has failed to break the one million barrier on several occasions.

Even The Elite's return couldn't bring eyeballs to the product. If both parties can bury the hatchet, the company could generate considerable buzz from a potential feud between Omega and Punk this year.

