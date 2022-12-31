Mandy Rose released over NSFW content; Roman Reigns furious at RAW Superstar? - 8 WWE & AEW controversies that stirred the wrestling world in 2022 (Part 2)

Be it WWE or AEW; wrestling promotions have to maintain a certain decorum among talents. However, over time there have been multiple occasions when real-life tension has blown up backstage.

In 2022, many stars across WWE and AEW engaged in online feuds with fellow talents or with celebrities.

A few months ago, Saraya (fka Paige) launched a verbal tirade on social media against musician Sebastian Bach for calling out her boyfriend's (Ronnie Radke) band, citing 'missing laptops' to cancel a concert.

A few more wrestling controversies that transpired in 2022 are listed below. Meanwhile, don't forget to check out part one of this compilation HERE.

#4 Matt Riddle allegedly failed another drug test in WWE

Earlier this year, Matt Riddle was seemingly being given a major push by the company. He formed an unlikely alliance with Randy Orton in 2021 after much hesitation by the latter. The duo soon became fan favorites and called themselves RK-Bro.

Nearly a month ago, Riddle was written off WWE television after Solo Sikoa assaulted him. A few days later, it was reported that his absence was due to another failed drug test, with there already being a couple of unsuccessful ones in the same year.

There have been many rumors about the Connecticut-based company also altering its policies in fear of having to release talents who might jump ship to AEW.

#3 Roman Reigns was furious at Kevin Owens for an unplanned spot at Survivor Series WarGames

Aman 🇨🇦 @No1Bloodline Guys look the reaction Roman Reigns Too Kevin Guys look the reaction Roman Reigns Too Kevin 👀 https://t.co/DXtQvMkalM

In the weeks leading up to Survivor Series WarGames, Kevin Owens tried in vain to get Sami Zayn to snap out of The Bloodline trance.

This led to the Roman Reigns-led faction taking on Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) in a WarGames match.

During the match, the former Universal Champion slapped Reigns across the face, and the latter reacted furiously in the ring. Following the event, it was reported that The Tribal Chief and The Prizefighter were involved in a backstage altercation that was later dissolved.

#2 Accusations and investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged affairs with former female WWE employees

Vince McMahon appeared on RAW and SmackDown in the week following the news of the investigation being made public.

Vince McMahon is no stranger to controversy. For decades, multiple female talents have been vocal about sexual misconduct accusations against McMahon.

In July, The Wall Street Journal shared a report highlighting that the 77-year-old was being investigated for allegedly paying hush money to former female employees in millions to cover up affairs.

Recently, two more women came forward with legal demands against the former WWE CEO and Chairman.

Almost a month after the first set of allegations came to light, McMahon announced his retirement from the company. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced co-CEOs of WWE, while Triple H took on the role of Chief Content Officer (CCO).

#1 CM Punk and The Elite's backstage fight at AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling @AEW "I have zero sympathy for CM Punk" - Undisputed #AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addresses the events of last week here on #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! "I have zero sympathy for CM Punk" - Undisputed #AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addresses the events of last week here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/XEa0oIywhP

In August, CM Punk made his highly anticipated return from a foot injury. The multi-time WWE Champion unexpectedly called out his former rival Hangman Page in his promo, garnering mixed reactions from fans.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley was crowned the interim AEW World Champion in his absence, and the two were soon set to clash at All Out 2022 in a bid to merge the titles.

While Punk was successful in his bout, his second reign ended following his tirade at the post-show media scrum. He called out Hangman Page and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for being 'irresponsible' and claimed he was 'working with children.'

A confrontation allegedly broke out backstage, and Ace Steel sided with Punk against the EVPs. All members involved in the fight were suspended, and the inaugural Trios Champions were stripped of their titles along with CM Punk.

It is not uncommon for talents to disagree or have backstage heat with each other. However, when it escalates to the public eye, it can be detrimental to their careers and the associated promotions.

