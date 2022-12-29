Mandy Rose released over NSFW content; Roman Reigns furious at RAW Superstar?- 8 WWE & AEW controversies that stirred wrestling world in 2022 (Part 1)

The wrestling fraternity has had an array of entertaining events transpire in both WWE and AEW. From Cody Rhodes' stunning return at WrestleMania to MJF's appearance at All Out. But behind the scenes, there was a plethora of fights and backstage heat among talent that had some severe repercussions.

The invisible war between Tony Khan and Triple H seemed to reach its peak when AEW's legal team reportedly sent WWE a warning. This was the result of the Connecticut-based company seemingly having a vested interest in attempting to re-sign released WWE talent that were contracted to AEW.

Below is a list of a few wrestling controversies that shook the industry:

#8 Jeff Hardy's third DUI arrest and AEW suspension

Jeff Hardy was suspended by Tony Khan

Jeff Hardy has been known for turbulent troubles in his personal life and his misuse of alcohol. In March this year, the former WWE Champion joined his brother Matt Hardy in All Elite Wrestling. But four months later, the 45-year-old star was suspended indefinitely from AEW following his arrest for driving under the influence. Tony Khan announced that Hardy would be able to return once he had undergone rehab and other required measures for his betterment.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the AEW star was set to appear in a pre-trial wherein attempts will be made to prevent the case from going to trial. Further updates are awaited on the situation.

#7 Dax Harwood recently disclosed his backstage fight with Bobby Fish

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's AEW contract will reportedly expire this year

FTR's Dax Harwood has not shied away from showcasing his real-life friendship with CM Punk.

During the inaugural edition of his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the AEW star revealed a backstage fight broke out between Bobby Fish and him. It escalated when Bobby Fish kicked out of Punk's signature move the GTS when he was allegedly supposed to be pinned.

This resulted in some chaos backstage and Dax accidentally punched Kyle O'Reilly but the two resolved the issue and hugged it out.

#6 Andrade El Idolo's online feud with Sammy Guevara which spiraled into the former's alleged suspension

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara clashed on multiple occasions in AEW

In the early weeks of October, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a heated exchange of words on Twitter. The JAS member accused Idolo of having a job in the wrestling industry solely because of his father-in-law, Ric Flair. It was later reported that prior to the airing of Dynamite the following week, the two men came to blows with each other and Andrade was sent home.

It was later reported that the former United States Champion had been suspended indefinitely and has not appeared on AEW television since. In recent weeks the 33-year old shared updates on his pectoral muscle injury and is expected to be out of in-ring action for the next few months.

#5 Mandy Rose's sudden WWE release

Mandy Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 400+ days before her reign came to an abrupt end at the hands of Roxanne Perez. Rose was speculated to re-join the main roster next year. However, everything came crashing down when WWE's internal team was informed about Rose's activity on adult-content based website FanTime which was against the company's policy.

The 32-year-old thanked fans for their support and fellow Toxic Attraction stablemates in the days that followed. It was later reported that The Goddess had earned more than $500,000 on the platform after her WWE release. Last month, during an interaction, she cited her interest in retiring from wrestling and settling down to start a family but there was no certainty on the time duration.

