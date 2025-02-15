AEW News & Rumors Roundup - New champion crowned; Major free agent to debut soon; disappointing Britt Baker update

With another week of pro wrestling coming close to a wrap, welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumors roundup. Let's go over stories and updates about the Tony Khan-led promotion, its roster, and recent events.

All Elite Wrestling charted new waters with their recent Australian debut, which saw a new champion being crowned. Furthermore, news has emerged regarding the potential debut of a huge free agent, as well as an update on a prospective Britt Baker feud.

So, without further ado, let's dive in:

#1. A new champion was crowned on AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW hosted its first-ever show in the Land Down Under this week in the form of Grand Slam: Australia. The star-studded event featured several of the company's top names, and was main evented by Mariah May defending her AEW Women's World Title against her former mentor turned arch-rival Toni Storm.

The bout continues an epic story whose last major saga witnessed The Glamour beat The Timeless One at All In London last year for the belt. In an apt reversal, Storm defeated May to regain the Women's World Championship for the fourth time in her All Elite career.

#2. Josh Alexander is expected to sign with AEW

One of the most talented in-ring competitors currently active today is Josh Alexander. The former TNA World Champion has been the talk of the town recently as he recently officially announced his exit from TNA, bringing his six-year-long stint in the company to an end. The Walking Weapon has nearly nineteen years of experience under his belt, and his technical mastery in the squared circle makes him a star many believed AEW would want to sign.

Jordynne Grace's social media message to Alexander in response to his heartfelt post about TNA did generate some rumors of a potential WWE move, which would lead to a reunion between him and former NXT Champion Ethan Page. However, a recent report from Fightful indicates that Alexander is likely to end up in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the star.

#3. No immediate plans for a feud between Britt Baker and Mariah May

Mariah May has proven her worth as a top star after winning the AEW Women's World Champion. She had some memorable matches during her now-concluded reign.

May recently called out TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for a title-for-title showdown. During the same interview, The Fighting Princess also took a shot at The CEO's All In 2024 opponent Britt Baker, accusing the latter of ducking her.

Baker has not been seen on AEW TV since the November 13 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite last year. The Doctor's status in All Elite Wrestling has been brought under some scrutiny in light of recent reports regarding her locker-room reputation and backstage conflicts. It seems like there are no definite plans for a program pitting Mariah May against The D.M.D., as Fightful Select noted that such a rivalry was merely a wish on May's part.

#4. MVP comments on The Hurt Syndicate potentially retiring in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate has already established its domination in All Elite Wrestling. Within a few months of their arrival, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin trounced Private Party to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The stable also picked up a decisive victory over The Gunns this week in their first defense.

The crowd-favorite stable's manager MVP was recently asked whether he and his allies would hang up their boots after their current run. The Franchise Playa clarified that both The All Mighty and The Gold Standard would likely be in peak shape after the expiration of their current deals. He said:

"Who knows if at that point things are still going well, if someone says, 'Hey, how about one more year? Two more years?' I can't speak for them and what they'll be willing to do at that point. I know Bobby has definitely talked about retiring and moving on to his business ventures and other things. For the most part, this is the last ride, but as we say in our business, card subject to change," said MVP. [H/T Fightful]

Elsewhere during the aforementioned interview; however, MVP stated that he wanted his retirement to take place in AEW.

