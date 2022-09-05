Former six-time WWE Champion claims Vince McMahon "made the most money" off his name

Former WWE Champion CM Punk said in a press conference earlier that Vince McMahon was one of the few people who "made the most money" by using his name.

During the main event of All Out 2022, Punk entered his hometown of Chicago, Illinois as a challenger for the AEW World Championship. Moments later, he walked out as a two-time AEW World Champion after delivering two straight GTS on deposed titlist Jon Moxley.

After the spectacle, the new world champion sat down with President Tony Khan to discuss matters in a media scrum. Before ending his remarks, The Second City Saint took a swipe at the former WWE Chairman and his estranged friend, Colt Cabana, about people who profited off his name.

He even playfully mentioned Khan by saying he's not there yet in terms of people who are using his character for money.

"Name two people that have made the most money off the name CM Punk," he said. I don't think you're (Tony Khan) there yet. The first one's Vince McMahon, the second one is Scott Colton (Cabana's real name). I hope you all have a good night." [from 34:00 - 34:17]

Watch the AEW All Out Media Scrum here:

This wasn't the first time that Punk mentioned McMahon while being an AEW star. Last July at the San Diego Comic Con, the former WWE Champion seemingly referenced the latter when discussing creative freedom.

Check out the results of this year's All Out here.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was allegedly confronted by AEW stars

Prior to his mention of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, CM Punk went off on The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega), Colt Cabana and "Hangman" Adam Page, whom he had major issues with.

Afterward, a confrontation allegedly ensued between Punk, producer Ace Steel and the group who happened to be the Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp There's some big heat already on CM Punk from his comments at the AEW post-show scrum. I'll have more on FightfulSelect.com shortly after our post show. There's some big heat already on CM Punk from his comments at the AEW post-show scrum. I'll have more on FightfulSelect.com shortly after our post show.

It was also reported that The Elite threatened to quit AEW following Punk's fiery comments. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks as the company's backstage heat is apparently heating up.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk mentioning Vince McMahon's name during the media scrum? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW All Out Media Scrum and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transciption.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil