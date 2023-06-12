[Photo] AEW star Bryan Danielson spotted with former WWE Superstar 

AEW star Bryan Danielson was recently seen hanging around with a former WWE Superstar. The man in question is the two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Real1 (fka Enzo Amore).

Enzo Amore is arguably one of the most controversial performers to have worked for WWE in the last decade. With his unique look and stellar mic skills, the 36-year-old amassed immense popularity alongside AEW star Big Bill (fka Big Cass). Their iconic catchphrase "S.A.W.F.T" echoed throughout arenas and adorned tons of merchandise.

Real1 did some of his best work as an annoying heel Cruiserweight Champion on two separate occasions. However, his backstage demeanor landed him into hot waters on several occasions, such as being thrown out of the dressing room and tour bus.

WWE released the self-proclaimed ''BOAT'' (Best of All Time) in early 2018 following a controversy. Since then, the New Jersey native has wrestled in multiple independent promotions, including established brands such as Ring of Honor.

Many wrestling stars have often shared their moments with Bryan Danielson on social media. Real1 is the latest to show his admiration for the American Dragon, with the latter's legendary catchphrase "YES!!"

Former WWE Superstar showers praise on Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is one of the most revered wrestlers in the pro-wrestling realm. Widely recognized as the best wrestler in the world, the former WWE Champion has been making strides in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to Grapsody, former NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno (aka Chris Hero) was all praise for the former Daniel Bryan.

"Man, he [Brayn Danielson] is one of my favorite opponents. Some of my favorite in-ring memories are matches with him, whether it was in backwoods Indiana, Los Angeles, Dayton, Ohio, my hometown. I think the world of him," said Hero.

Bryan Danielson and Real1 are among the few performers that were released from WWE in the middle of a storyline. The former Enzo Amore has been indirectly referenced in AEW on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the Blackpool Combat Club member will lock horns with Kazuchika Okada in a dream match at the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

