News Roundup: Ric Flair wanted $100,000 to wrestle current champion, Edge took a shot at AEW on WWE RAW, Dynamite incident compared to moment from John Cena's career

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we take a look at the latest news from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

The first story is about Ric Flair being offered a match against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. We also look at Jim Cornette comparing a recent incident with Cody Rhodes to an infamous moment from John Cena's WWE career.

Also on today's roundup is Edge taking a shot at Tony Khan's promotion on RAW and a whole lot more.

#5. Ric Flair asked for $100,000 to wrestle AEW star Sammy Guevara

On the latest edition of his podcast Wooooo Nation Uncensored, wrestling legend and 16-time world champion Ric Flair revealed that an Israeli promoter wanted him to wrestle AEW star Sammy Guevara.

The Nature Boy revealed that he had asked for $100,000 to do the match, with half being paid upfront, as well as two first-class flight tickets:

“Yeah, listen, it’s funny you brought that up because there’s a promoter in Israel that wants me to wrestle your buddy, Sammy Guevara in Israel. I said, ‘$100,000 and two first-class tickets, and I’m there. 50% [before] and 50% after I beat Sammy (laughs)," Ric Flair said.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Like I Said... I’m Going To Die, And It’s Either Going To Be Next To My Hot Wife Or In The Ring Next To @sammyguevara . Preparing For One Or The Other! WOOOOO! Like I Said... I’m Going To Die, And It’s Either Going To Be Next To My Hot Wife Or In The Ring Next To @sammyguevara. Preparing For One Or The Other! WOOOOO! https://t.co/jwR9NuuXgm

Ric Flair also took to Twitter to comment on a possible match against the current TNT Champion. The Spanish God responded to what Flair said on Twitter.

#4. Edge took a shot at AEW on WWE RAW

Edge confronted The Miz on RAW this week and took a shot at AEW during his promo. In case you missed it, The A-Lister was referenced on Dynamite last week, with CM Punk calling MJF a "less famous Miz".

The Rated-R Superstar referenced this during his promo, saying that "other shows" were namedropping The Miz for cheap reactions:

"You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction!" said Edge.

Several other WWE Superstars were referenced to during Punk and MJF's promo battle including John Cena and Triple H.

