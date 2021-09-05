News and Rumor Roundup: Why AEW didn't sign Brock Lesnar, Surprises teased, Multiple debuts at All Out?

With AEW All Out just hours away, let's take a look at some of the latest news and rumors from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

All Out is set to possibly be AEW's most successful pay-per-view so far and the promotion likely has a couple of surprises up their sleeve. We take a look at rumored debuts and details on why the company didn't pursue the signing of Brock Lesnar when he was a free agent and much more.

#7 More on why AEW didn’t try to sign Brock Lesnar before his WWE return

Brock Lesnar was a free agent before his WWE return at SummerSlam

Dave Meltzer recently had an update on why Tony Khan's promotion didn't approach Brock Lesnar when he was a free agent, before his return at WWE SummerSlam.

According to Meltzer on WON, the main reason the company was not interested in signing Lesnar was because they didn't feel that signing him would be "cost-effective" when you factor in that he would do limited dates. Those inside AEW felt that the it would not be worth the money in the long run once you factor out the initial "shock value" of the move:

"While there were rumors of Lesnar and AEW, they never made sense to me as he’s not cost-effective given AEW’s revenues and he’s he’s not going to work enough dates in AEW to make it pay off past the initial shock value of him being there," said Meltzer.

#6 Daniel Bryan debuting at All Out?

Dave Meltzer has also given an update on Daniel Bryan's debut ahead of All Out. According to Meltzer, at the time of writing, Bryan is set to make his debut at tonight's pay-per-view, something that multiple sources have confirmed. He added that if Daniel Bryan doesn't make his debut tonight, the change in plans will be last minute:

"Obviously Danielson’s debut is not confirmed in the sense by the promotion, but we’ve been told by multiple sources it was scheduled for the show, and Bodyslam.net had been the first to report it publicly. If it doesn’t happen, it would be a change in plans," said Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer also confirmed that the reason Bryan did not make his All Elite Wrestling debut earlier was because he wanted to take the summer off.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das