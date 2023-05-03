WCW veteran Disco Inferno wants 3 "useless" AEW stars to be fired from Tony Khan's company

With CM Punk seemingly inching closer to a TV return, AEW's faithful are hoping that the Chicago native and The Elite will give fans a glimpse of their real-life drama in a ready-made storyline.

However, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have reportedly refused to work with CM Punk after the two parties were allegedly involved in a backstage scuffle at All Out last year.

Rumors of The Elite declining to work with The Straight Edge Superstar haven't sat well with fans and veterans alike. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that Omega and Bucks should be fired if they reject the pitch to work with Punk for the sake of the company and its audience:

"If the story is true that The Elite does not want to work with Punk, I get rid of them. I would absolutely. Tony needs to let one of these two factions go. He needs to either get rid of Kenny and the Bucks, or he needs to get rid of Punk....If you're doing business, okay? And it's come to the point where it's either us or them. You need to get rid of the people that bring you less to the table than the other guy. Punk's brings way more to the table than Kenny and the Bucks, and that's just a fact," Inferno said.

Inferno noted that Omega and the Bucks aren't the icons in the business to decide who to work with. The WCW veteran believes AEW could be saving a lot of money by getting rid of the EVPs:

"Since when are you guys such icons in this business where like you could refuse to work because you've had an issue with somebody? Every wrestler in the past that's far more popular than you guys have ever been have worked things out and done business. So if you guys don't want to do business, bro, just let them go. You'll probably be saving a lot of money. They need to cut some costs too. But if they're not willing to work with Punk, get get rid of them. They're useless," he added. (0:22 onwards)

Chris Jericho is willing to work with CM Punk upon his AEW return

It is unclear if AEW is saving a potential program between CM Punk and The Elite for a later date, but Chris Jericho is possibly slated to be the Chicago native's return opponent.

The Second City Saint is expected to show up at AEW's new "Collision" show on June 17 to rekindle his rivalry with The Ocho. The two parties held a sit-down meeting with Tony Khan to mend fences after they traded barbs in recent months.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



PW Torch reports the CM Punk and Chris Jericho meeting reportedly took place over the past week. Those familiar with the situation said that the meeting was relatively uneventful, but it seemed as if the two could end up working together in AEW without issue.… "It went well."PW Torch reports the CM Punk and Chris Jericho meeting reportedly took place over the past week. Those familiar with the situation said that the meeting was relatively uneventful, but it seemed as if the two could end up working together in AEW without issue.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "It went well."PW Torch reports the CM Punk and Chris Jericho meeting reportedly took place over the past week. Those familiar with the situation said that the meeting was relatively uneventful, but it seemed as if the two could end up working together in AEW without issue.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lPZOFZf5Nq

The meeting reportedly "went well," and the two stalwarts could be on a collision course this summer. Given their sordid history dating back to their time in WWE, Punk and Jericho can give the audience a slice of nostalgia.

