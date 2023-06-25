"Wyatt Family reunion???" "PLEASE come home" - Twitter explodes as former AEW name teases returning to WWE alongside Bray Wyatt

A former AEW name recently shared a cryptic tweet hinting at a possible return to WWE and reuniting with Bray Wyatt six years after their faction disbanded.

Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. He was released from the promotion in 2020. Erick went on to wrestle on the independent scene and even make sporadic appearances for AEW.

The 41-year-old talent rose to prominence as a member of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper). With creative plans for Bray being unclear at the moment, fans have been clamoring for Redbeard to return to the company and reform the popular cult-like stable.

This may be on the verge of becoming a reality as Redbeard took to Twitter to share a photo of his sheep mask that he wore as a part of The Family. Elsewhere in the picture is a switch that can be read as both "ON" or "O2", indicating that his return may occur as soon as next weekend at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The possibility of a Wyatt Family reunion has caused a wide array of reactions from fans, with the overwhelming majority excited at the prospect.

Mecha @MechaTheWeeb @ErickRedBeard Please please PLEASE come home. Your family is waiting for you. @ErickRedBeard Please please PLEASE come home. Your family is waiting for you.

Mike Davis @m1keyd99 @ErickRedBeard Stop teasing if your not gonna do anything, we’re tired of it @ErickRedBeard Stop teasing if your not gonna do anything, we’re tired of it

ASH @AshWhatsHisFace @ErickRedBeard if it happens it won't be the same without luke harper.. @ErickRedBeard if it happens it won't be the same without luke harper..

With no official word on whether Rebeard and Wyatt will be at the upcoming premium live event, fans may have to simmer their anticipation for the time being. Nonetheless, bringing back the popular act may be the solution WWE has been searching for in regards to The Eater of Worlds' on-screen presentation.

Erick Redbeard comments on his WWE release

Due to the global pandemic in 2020, WWE released a wide host of stars under the pretense of budget cuts. Erick Redbeard was one of the wrestlers on the company's books that was cut due to this.

While many stars who have left the promotion have gone on to bad-mouth their former employer, Redbeard has instead placed the blame on himself. He said the following on the Heated Shenanigans podcast:

"If something doesn't work, I blame myself, I don't blame creative. I do whatever they ask me to, to the best of my ability. If they say talk, I'll go out there and talk. if they say don't say a word, I go out there and don't say a word. I try to do things to make myself interesting with whatever parameters they give you." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

With a possible return on the cards, perhaps Redbeard's story in WWE is not over just yet. However, only time will tell whether he returns to the world's largest wrestling organization.

