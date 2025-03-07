Ranking the top 5 matches that could steal the spotlight at AEW Revolution this weekend

AEW programming has been on a roll lately, as the company has produced consecutive weeks of action-packed television en route to its upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2025. The event will emanate from the Crypto.Com Arena in LA this weekend.

10 matches have been announced for this year's Revolution, including a trios bout scheduled for the Zero-Hour pre-show (featuring TikTok celebrity and former indie wrestler Big Boom AJ). While most of these matchups will likely possess some merit - since All Elite Wrestling usually excels at delivering on pay-per-views - let us look into the build behind five bouts specifically and discuss why they may stand out as the very best of the lot.

#5: Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet (AEW World Title #1 Contender's match)

Despite the controversial nature of his win over Swerve Strickland last month, Ricochet made it clear he had no interest in facing The New Flavour once again until the latter's representative, Prince Nana, made a very enticing offer - a rematch against Swerve, with the winner becoming an All Elite World Title contender.

The One and Only accepted the bout for Revolution 2025 and is rolling into the event with another pinfall over Strickland picked up during a tag team match on the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite ahead of the pay-per-view.

On the other hand, Strickland is driven by the desire to regain his spot at the top of his division, along with his World Championship. He also needs to reclaim Nana's prized Embassy robe from Ricochet, potentially at the risk of losing his managerial partnership if he fails. The stakes are high for this match, and both The Realest and The Future of Flight could walk away the winner.

A victory would steer them both toward an unpredictable World Title picture, to which either could contribute. Conversely, neither star will lose much credibility in defeat, as their feud has the foundation to be revisited later.

Besides, there is always the possibility that Samantha Irvin will debut and help Ricochet pull a fast one over Strickland.

#4: Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher (Steel Cage match)

The former friendship between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher transformed into a hostile rivalry after the latter turned on his long-time ally to solidify his loyalty to the Don Callis Family. The Protostar proved himself capable of defeating The Aerial Assassin by beating him in a brutal matchup at last year's Full Gear.

The Englishman scored one back against the Aussie grappler by defeating him in the Continental Classic semi-finals at Worlds End 2024. Ospreay's war against The Invisible Hand's faction has continued over the past months - he even teamed with his former arch-rival Kenny Omega to defeat Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher on the latter's home soil at Grand Slam Australia.

After this tag bout, The Commonwealth Kingpin challenged his former United Empire ally to face him at AEW Revolution 2025 in a steel cage, and the latter proceeded to accept the match shortly afterward.

Fletcher is clearly out for Ospreay's blood, and he made that clear when he dropped the former International Champion on a chair with a brainbuster this week on AEW Dynamite.

Their Revolution cage match will likely be a vicious war. Both competitors display unmatched athleticism. Whether the steel cage will keep Callis' goons from helping Fletcher win remains to be seen.

#3: Toni Storm vs Mariah May (AEW Women's World Title match)

Toni Storm made history when she recaptured the All Elite Women's World Title again at Grand Slam Australia. Fittingly, she did so by beating Mariah May, just like The Glamour had dethroned her at All In London last year.

The Timeless One thought that she had exiled May from AEW, but the latter came back and ambushed her former mentor viciously, demanding a match at Revolution 2025 to craft a perfect "Hollywood Ending" for their feud.

Toni agreed to face Mariah in Los Angeles but, in turn, changed the stipulation for their bout to No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere. The former allies and partners had another fiery exchange of words this week on Dynamite, and both women seemed ready and willing to unleash violence on the other.

Thus, fans in the Crypto.com Arena can expect a barnburner between Storm and May as they potentially wage war across the venue. The match could also resolve their rivalry for now.

#2: Konosuke Takeshita vs Kenny Omega (AEW International Title match)

As referenced above, at Grand Slam Australia, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega teamed up to defeat Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. The Cleaner secured the win for his team by pinning Takeshita and, in the process, earned a shot at the latter's International Title at AEW Revolution 2025. The Don Callis Family member retained his belt against Orange Cassidy last month, claiming his spot against Omega for the upcoming pay-per-view.

The Best Bout Machine has much to prove against Takeshita this Sunday, as he not only seeks to avenge his losses to the latter in 2023 but also will compete for his first AEW singles championship in some time. Despite returning from a life-threatening illness, Omega has demonstrated no signs of slowing down in the squared circle, judging from his recent performances.

On the other hand, Takeshita has been at the top of his game for a while now, not to mention battle-hardened. Therefore, The Alpha and Omega are certain to put on an in-ring classic at Revolution.

#1: Hangman Page vs MJF

MJF's beef with Adam Page stems from a very apt observation: the All Elite fanbase's consistent support for The Cowboy despite the latter's recent carnage and conduct. Fans seem to have forgiven Page for his actions against Jeff Jarrett last year, although they booed Friedman for attacking Dustin Rhodes some time earlier. Fans continued to rally behind Page even after he ended Christopher Daniels' career; however, they were mortified by The Wolf of Wrestling ambushing and bloodying The Fallen Angel backstage, as was Hangman himself.

Friedman went to insane efforts to prove his point regarding the AEW audience's supposed hypocrisy this week on Dynamite when he tried to one-up the Virginia native in the art of arson by setting Page on fire (thankfully, security intervened before he could do so). The 33-year-old will presumably be out for vengeance against The Salt of The Earth when they face off at Revolution 2025. The bout will undoubtedly be hard-hitting and intense, and regardless of whether it ends clean or results in some questionable (or gruesome) finish, the matchup could steal the show on March 9.

