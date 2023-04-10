Rey Mysterio could turn heel if former WWE star returns after 3 decades

Rey Mysterio has long been one of the most popular and beloved superstars on WWE's roster. Seeing the masked wrestler still finding ways to reinvent himself and remain relevant after so many years is incredible.

His ongoing storyline with his son, Dominik, has brought new life to the Hall of Famer's career. The two are regularly one of the most entertaining parts of RAW and SmackDown, and their feud has more recently evolved to include The Judgment Day and the newly reformed Latino World Order.

However, one thing Mysterio has not done in his WWE tenure is joining the dark side. Fans have often wondered if the luchador could pull off being a heel, and that question might get answered if Konnan returns to the promotion after a three-decade absence.

Although he is most well known for his time in WCW, Konnan had a brief spell in Vince McMahon's WWF in the late 80s and early 90s. While his Max Moon character at the time did not see Konnan achieve the success he wanted, he would later go on to become one of America's most popular Latino wrestlers during his time in the nWo and teaming up alongside his good friend Rey.

Konnan would be a perfect fit as a manager for the new incarnation of the LWO. He has experience in a similar role from his time in IMPACT and AEW. While the current faction is seen as good guys, the veteran's return could be the catalyst to see the group slowly return to its origins as a heel stable.

This way, the Legado del Fantasma members would be allowed to excel in their more natural heel personas. At the same time, Rey Mysterio would be able to showcase a new side to his character and prolong his already illustrious career.

Konnan and Rey Mysterio have a ton of history together

Rey Mysterio was only 11 years old when he met his lifelong friend Konnan. The two have had plenty of battles opposite and alongside one another. That is why the 59-year-old veteran was a fitting candidate to induct Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

With Rey's real-life personal relationships being such an important part of his on-screen character, it seems like it's just a matter of time before the two reunite in a professional capacity. Seeing the two side-by-side on WWE programming would satisfy the nostalgia gland of fans around the world and lead to some incredible storytelling.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Konnan will be inducting Rey Mysterio in to the WWE Hall of Fame



Rey asked for him and WWE approved it



- Dave Meltzer Konnan will be inducting Rey Mysterio in to the WWE Hall of FameRey asked for him and WWE approved it - Dave Meltzer https://t.co/LkdhIG79zJ

Only time will tell if WWE management will bring in Konnan for one last run in the promotion. But if the door is open, it would undoubtedly create some magical moments and elevate all the talents involved.

