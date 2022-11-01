To Confront Jon Moxley; Massive betrayal - 5 Ways Malakai Black could return to AEW

Malakai Black was last seen on AEW programming at All Out 2022 in September when the House of Black lost a six-man tag team bout to Darby Allin, Sting and Miro.

Post-match, the Dutchman was seen hugging Buddy Matthews and Brody King before thanking the live audience in Chicago. He has been absent from the company ever since.

There were reports that suggested Black was granted a conditional release from AEW. However, the former NXT Champion took to social media to clarify that he was only taking a short break from the company to deal with personal matters.

This puts an end to speculation that the 37-year-old was angling for a return to WWE, now that Triple H is in charge of creative. It looks like he will indeed be back in Tony Khan's promotion shortly. Here are five ways Malakai Black could make an instant impact upon his return to AEW:

#5. Malakai returns with House of Black

Malakai Black formed the House of Black faction back in January 2022, when he introduced his former tag team partner from the independents, the ominous Brody King. Shortly after, he would welcome former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews into the fold and together, the trio ran roughshod over AEW's tag division.

With their dark esthetic and devastating moveset, the House of Black were a force to be reckoned with. Julia Hart's addition only added another layer of intrigue to the stable. However, it's fair to say that the group hasn't fully realized their potential.

With AEW having such a loaded roster, it was difficult for the House of Black to get on television at times or be involved in higher-profile storylines during their initial run. Now that the likes of CM Punk and The Elite are not in the picture, it is the perfect time for the stable to make a comeback and take over.

Malakai Black seemed to agree as he recently dropped a cryptic video to tease his highly-anticipated return to AEW. The short clip also featured the rest of House of Black members as well, which hinted at an unholy reunion in the near future.

#4. Malakai Black can go after the AEW Trios Titles

The first order of business would be for the House of Black to go after the AEW Trios Titles, which seems tailor made for the group. When the championship was first announced, Malakai Black and his stablemates were involved in the tournament to crown the inaugural champions.

Unfortunately, they didn't manage to progress far in the tourney, which was won by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at AEW All Out. But after the events of the media scrum and subsequent backstage brawl, The Elite were stripped of their titles.

With the EVPs out of the picture, the Death Triangle have gone on to win the vacant titles and are currently the reigning champions. The House of Black should absolutely target the Trios Titles as the best way to bring them back to prominence upon their return.

The stable has already beaten Pac, Penta Obscuro and Rey Fenix previously at Double or Nothing 2022. So Black, King and Matthews should feel confident of repeating the feat once again, this time with the AEW Trios Titles on the line.

#3. Malakai betrays the House of Black

There's also a distinct possibility that Malakai Black could also betray his fellow brethren upon his return, as a way to swerve the AEW audience. When the Dutchman first debuted on Dynamite in July 2021, he was presented as a solo star opposite Cody Rhodes. Now only did he defeat the former TNT Champion convincingly in their series of matches, he felt like a big deal right off the gate.

It can be argued that he has since lost a bit of his mystique now that he is a part of a faction. Prime Malakai Black wouldn't have needed any help taking out his enemies. Perhaps he could come back and attack his former stablemates as a way to strike out on his own once again.

Black vs. King or Black vs. Matthews sounds like mouthwatering prospects. It would be interesting to see how Tony Khan pulls off such a story, however. Knowing Malakai's propensity for storytelling and character work, he can surely make it work.

#2. Malakai Black challenges Wardlow for the TNT title

Malakai Black has been with AEW for over a year. Most fans would have expected the former WWE Superstar to have won a championship by now, given how strongly he was pushed in the beginning.

However, that has not been the case so far. For one reason or another, Malakai has been passed over in favor of other wrestlers on the championship totem pole. Despite the lack of gold, the Dutchman has remained popular with fans who are clamoring to see him capture a title soon.

Looking at the current field, a match between Malakai and TNT Champion Wardlow seems the most enticing. The former Pinnacle member is another wrestler who has broken out from a faction and is carving his own legacy as a singles champion.

The House of Black leader has defeated a number of former TNT Champions, including Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin. Could the Dutchman unseat another TNT Champion, this time with the title on the line.

#1. Malakai Black dethrones Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship

Malakai Black has experience being the top star of a brand. He was previously the NXT Champion back in 2019 and did so with distinction. But in AEW, he has never gotten an opportunity to win a World Championship or any other singles title. This is despite the company having a surplus of titles at this point.

It was clear upon Black's debut that Tony Khan initially had big plans for the former WWE Superstar. But it hasn't worked out exactly how many fans intended for the Dutchman.

Currently, the top dog in AEW is Jon Moxley, who is lacking in challengers for his world championship, aside from MJF. Malakai Black could be a fresh new opponent for the Blackpool Combat Club member upon his return.

In an interview with Soundsphere, the former WWE Superstar said his ultimate aim is to win the AEW World Championship:

"Every single day, we [House of Black] grow stronger and every single day, we accomplish more and more, and whether it takes us three weeks or three years or 30 years, eventually we'll get what we are owed, which is the AEW, hopefully trios titles, which is the AEW Tag titles, which is the most prestigious title in the world which is the World title being around either my waist, Brody’s waist, or Buddy’s waist." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Malakai Black certainly has the talent and credibility to become a world champion. But whether he wins it or not wouldn't matter as much as proving that he could become a viable contender.

