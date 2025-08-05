  • home icon
  Tony Khan to book Darby Allin in a gruesome stipulation match against former WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan to book Darby Allin in a gruesome stipulation match against former WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:32 GMT
Darby Allin returned to AEW at All In [Image from allelitewrestling.com]
Darby Allin returned to AEW at All In [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Darby Allin shocked the world when he returned to AEW at All In: Texas to tackle a former WWE star and help "Hangman" Adam Page win the World Title. He has since made more appearances on Dynamite and Collision. Based on his actions on weekly shows, there is a possibility that Allin could be booked in a gruesome match against a former WWE Champion.

Ever since his return, Darby Allin has made it his mission to take out Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. The former WWE World Champion, along with his group, started feuding with Allin before The Daredevil went away from AEW to fulfill his dream of scaling Mt. Everest.

The feud has escalated to such an extent that on the latest episode of Collision, Allin almost threw The Purveyor of Violence off the fire escape. On this week's Dynamite, the rivalry between Moxley and Allin will unravel further, and Tony Khan could book the two performers in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

For those unaware, the match has C4 bombs rigged to barbed wire ropes, with the bombs setting off as soon as the clock hits the 30-minute mark. Moreover, Moxley is no stranger to this match type, having wrestled Kenny Omega under the stipulation at AEW Revolution 2021.

While the gruesome nature of this matchup serves as a perfect fit for the feud between Moxley and Allin, it must be stressed that the whole thing is a matter of speculation.

WWE legend Bully Ray asks Jon Moxley to take a break from AEW

On a recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray advised Jon Moxley to take a break from the Jacksonville-based promotion to protect his character.

“Moxley, in my opinion, should probably take a breather for a while. Go away, not because I don’t want to see you on my television, but because I think your character could use a break for a little bit. Go recharge the batteries.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

For those who haven't followed his AEW journey closely, Jon Moxley is known to be a workhorse and has rarely taken time off unless injured.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Pratik Singh
