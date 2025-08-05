Tony Khan to book Darby Allin in a gruesome stipulation match against former WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility

Darby Allin shocked the world when he returned to AEW at All In: Texas to tackle a former WWE star and help &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page win the World Title. He has since made more appearances on Dynamite and Collision. Based on his actions on weekly shows, there is a possibility that Allin could be booked in a gruesome match against a former WWE Champion.Ever since his return, Darby Allin has made it his mission to take out Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. The former WWE World Champion, along with his group, started feuding with Allin before The Daredevil went away from AEW to fulfill his dream of scaling Mt. Everest. The feud has escalated to such an extent that on the latest episode of Collision, Allin almost threw The Purveyor of Violence off the fire escape. On this week's Dynamite, the rivalry between Moxley and Allin will unravel further, and Tony Khan could book the two performers in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. For those unaware, the match has C4 bombs rigged to barbed wire ropes, with the bombs setting off as soon as the clock hits the 30-minute mark. Moreover, Moxley is no stranger to this match type, having wrestled Kenny Omega under the stipulation at AEW Revolution 2021.While the gruesome nature of this matchup serves as a perfect fit for the feud between Moxley and Allin, it must be stressed that the whole thing is a matter of speculation.WWE legend Bully Ray asks Jon Moxley to take a break from AEWOn a recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray advised Jon Moxley to take a break from the Jacksonville-based promotion to protect his character.“Moxley, in my opinion, should probably take a breather for a while. Go away, not because I don’t want to see you on my television, but because I think your character could use a break for a little bit. Go recharge the batteries.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]For those who haven't followed his AEW journey closely, Jon Moxley is known to be a workhorse and has rarely taken time off unless injured.