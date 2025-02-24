WWE Hall of Fame- 5 AEW stars who deserve to be in it

Every year, WWE celebrates the careers of the legends of the past by inducting them into the promotion's official Hall of Fame. The annual induction ceremony takes place the night before WrestleMania.

It is a matter of honor and privilege whenever a wrestler gets recognition for his contributions to the Stamford-based promotion in front of the whole world. To maintain the sanctity of the prestigious ceremony, certain specific AEW stars must become WWE Hall of Fame inductees in the future.

While these talents no longer work for World Wrestling Entertainment, their past impact on the promotion cannot be overlooked. In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who must go into the WWE Hall of Fame:

#5. Dustin Rhodes should be rewarded for his contributions

Dustin Rhodes is among the most well-respected veterans in the wrestling business. The Natural has uncovered his true potential in All Elite Wrestling, something he was not allowed to do in the final years of his WWE run.

While his run in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut may not have ended as well as he had hoped, the erstwhile Goldust should become a member of the Hall of Fame in the future. The veteran had been a multi-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion and has also made the fourth most appearances in the Royal Rumble.

During the 1990s, the current Sons of Texas member was part of several important PLEs for the then-Vince McMahon-led company. Considering the immense popularity of the Goldust character, a WWE Hall of Fame spot should be reserved specifically for Dustin Rhodes.

#4. Christian Cage should become a WWE Hall of Famer

Whenever we talk about individuals who were underutilized by WWE, Christian Cage's name is bound to come up. The Patriarch has had career-defining runs in TNA and AEW, but his previous stints with the Stamford-based promotion left a lot to be desired.

However, Captain Charisma has still achieved enough in World Wrestling Entertainment to warrant him a place in the promotion's Hall of Fame. Aside from being a former World Heavyweight Champion, Christian Cage was also a part of a legendary tag team with Cope (FKA Edge).

It would be quite unfair if the Triple H-led creative regime chooses to overlook The Instant Classic and does not give him his deserved induction. The former TNT Champion is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he must get the same treatment once he retires from in-ring competition.

#3. Chris Jericho is one of the biggest legends of the Stamford-based promotion

Chris Jericho is counted among the greatest wrestlers to have stepped foot in a WWE ring. Following his iconic debut in 1999, The Lionheart emerged as a popular figure in the Stamford-based promotion.

The reigning ROH World Champion created countless legendary moments under the Vince McMahon-led regime. Jericho is one of the very few Grand Slam Champions of the modern era of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Chris Jericho captured the world championship six times in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. Le Champion has also had a record nine reigns as the Intercontinental Champion.

With Jericho being one of the cornerstones of AEW, Triple H might be tempted not to induct him into the company's Hall of Fame. However, the promotion must not delay The Lionheart's induction; otherwise, the Hall of Fame will lose its value in the eyes of the audience.

#2. Bryan Danielson had a legendary career in the Stamford-based promotion

Bryan Danielson has been a part of All Elite Wrestling for four years. The American Dragon has accomplished a lot in the Jacksonville-based promotion. This includes a run with the AEW World Championship.

However, Danielson witnessed the best years of his wrestling career in WWE. The 43-year-old spent nearly a decade in the Stamford-based promotion and won several championships during this time.

Bryan Danielson attained the peak of his career in 2014 when he kickstarted the iconic Yes Movement, which propelled him into the main event of WrestleMania 30. The American Dragon's iconic win at The Showcase of The Immortals remains arguably the greatest moment in the history of the show.

It will be a grave injustice if the erstwhile Daniel Bryan does enter the WWE Hall of Fame. The Leader of the Yes Movement played a crucial role in shaping the modern era of professional wrestling, and his legendary career must be celebrated by the Triple H-led creative regime.

#1. Jon Moxley carved out a huge fanbase during his WWE run

If AEW ever introduces its own Hall of Fame, Jon Moxley's name will be the first one on the induction list. The arrival of The One True King helped legitimize the Jacksonville-based promotion in the eyes of wrestling fans.

Interestingly, The Ace of All Elite Wrestling had already accumulated a great fan following during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment. During his eight-year stint, Moxley won the Money in the Bank briefcase, captured the WWE Championship, and became a Grand Slam Champion.

Expand Tweet

The 39-year-old star caught the attention of the WWE Universe, who loved his unhinged character. The erstwhile Dean Ambrose burst onto the scene as part of The Shield, which remains arguably the greatest faction of the modern era.

The overall impact of the three members of The Shield on the wrestling business is undeniable. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are first-ballot Hall of Famers, who will get their deserved induction once they decide to hang up their boots.

However, the moment will feel incomplete if Jon Moxley does not accompany them on the historic occasion. WWE must acknowledge Moxley's immense contributions to the wrestling world and The Shield by giving him his rightful place in its Hall of Fame.

