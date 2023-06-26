WWE legend debuts and costs Chris Jericho, Mercedes Mone to interfere? - 5 last-minute predictions for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II

AEW Forbidden Door 2023 is set to take place in a couple of hours at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is only the second co-production between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The pay-per-view will feature the top stars from both companies and a number of dream matches, including Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega 2.

It's shaping up to be a historic event. Here are five last-minute predictions for Forbidden Door II that we're hoping to see:

#5. Mercedes Mone confronts NJPW Strong Women's Championship Willow Nightingale

The first-ever Strong Women's Champion, Willow Nightingale, is set to challenge for another title, specifically the AEW Women's Championship at Forbidden Door. The current titleholder is Toni Storm, and she will definitely have a backup in her corner in the form of The Outcasts' Saraya and Ruby Soho.

The odds will certainly be stacked against Willow in this match. But as seen from her performance at NJPW Resurgence, where she defeated Mercedes Mone in an upset win, she thrives as the underdog. We could very well have another surprise on our hands.

Speaking of which, the woman she defeated, Mercedes, has been out due to an unfortunate injury she suffered during the match. In the event that the former WWE Superstar recovers in time, she could possibly appear at the end of the bout to confront the younger star.

It was previously rumored that Mone was supposed to appear at Forbidden Door, so perhaps this could still be a reality.

#4. Goldberg debuts in AEW to help Sting's team

On AEW Collision, Sting and Darby Allin revealed their mystery partner to face Le Suzuki Gods. The mystery partner was none other than Tetsuya Naito. While it is certainly a fitting choice, given Naito's history with Chris Jericho in New Japan, several fans were hoping that it would be Goldberg instead.

As reported by Fightful Select, the WWE Hall of Famer is currently a free agent, having left WWE at the end of 2022. Since then, fans have speculated that he could potentially join All Elite Wrestling as a final swansong to his wrestling career.

AEW President Tony Khan has also revealed that he has held talks with the WCW legend. With All In at Wembley Stadium, perhaps Goldberg could debut in Forbidden Door to aid Sting's team against Le Champion, setting up a potential showdown in the UK.

#3. CM Punk turns heel

CM Punk has been back in AEW for just a week, but judging by last night's response from the Toronto audience during Collision, it's clear that he'll see a much more mixed reaction from the crowd in the future.

With the fallout from the AEW All Out media scrum still fresh on everyone's minds, a sizeable portion of the fanbase will blame Punk for his petulance and the cause of all the drama.

However, it's also clear that the Straight Edge Superstar appears to relish it and even leaned into the boos a bit during the main event. He even suffered his first loss in only his second match since his return.

Could we see Punk eventually turn heel? The seeds have already been planted, and a full-blown turn could occur as soon as AEW Forbidden Door. Going up against a beloved veteran like Satoshi Kojima, the Chicago native might even start employing some villainous tactics to get the fans riled up, signaling a potential turn to the dark side.

#2. Will Ospreay joins forces with Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega had an absolute classic at Wrestle Kingdom at the start of the year, so it's only a matter of time before the two top stars run it back once again.

The time is now upon us, with Ospreay and Omega II set to be a major draw on a stacked Forbidden Door lineup. While The Cleaner will be busy defending his NJPW United States Championship against a formidable opponent, he will also have to contend with the looming shadow of Don Callis.

Omega's former manager betrayed the Winnipeg-born wrestler last month and has since adopted Konosuke Takeshita as his new protege. But Callis has also teased more wrestlers joining his new stable, and don't forget he also has allies in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Perhaps he could recruit Ospreay into the fold, given his disdain for the Best Bout Machine. He would be an excellent addition to Callis' new "family" as they try to make The Elite's life a living hell.

#1. Bryan Danielson loses to Okada thanks to the help of Blackpool Combat Club

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson is a bonafide dream match that would not have been possible a few years ago. While Okada has been the top star in New Japan over the last decade, Danielson peaked his popularity in WWE as the leader of the Yes! Movement.

The level of anticipation for Okada vs. Danielson is akin to the classic encounters of The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin or Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat. AEW fans can expect a technical masterpiece, given the talent in the ring.

While we're hoping that the two wrestlers will be given enough time to deliver a five-star performance, don't be surprised if we see the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club factor in the proceedings.

Wherever the American Dragon goes these days, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta are not far behind. It will be interesting to see how The Rainmaker overcomes the potential interference.

Regardless, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door should end with this match as the main event to send the All Elite fans homes happy.

