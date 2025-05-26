10 Anime characters like Meruem from Hunter x Hunter

There are not many anime characters like Meruem from Hunter x Hunter, undoubtedly one of the most fascinating antagonists to grace anime. He hatches from his egg prematurely at his whim and puts an end to the Ant Queen - his mother - to display his superiority. He instantly takes the throne as the Chimera Ant King, asserting dominance over his subjects and even humankind.

Ad

However, his interactions with a blind and frail human girl named Komugi cause him to gain a sense of empathy. This growth and development, in an antagonist initially seen as inhuman and all-powerful, resonated with fans of the series.

Meruem’s overwhelming strength, unique personality, and pivotal role in Hunter x Hunter make him more than just a villain in the series. Whether it’s in their immense power like Gilgamesh, personal philosophies like Eren, or evolution from villain to something more nuanced, here are 10 anime characters like Meruem from other series!

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer—spoilers ahead.

Unparalleled yet fearsome, a list of anime characters like Meruem from Hunter x Hunter

1) Shinobu Sensui (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Being a morally conflicted antagonist is a defining trait of anime characters like Meruem. (Image via Pierrot)

First on the list, Shinobu Sensui is considered one of the most compelling antagonists in Yu Yu Hakusho. As a character also written by Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi, Sensui shares more than just strength in common with Meruem.

Ad

He, too, undergoes a profound ideological shift. Sensui, initially a well-meaning Spirit Detective, witnesses human cruelty and breaks down entirely. As a result, he rejects humanity just as Meruem did.

Both characters are nearly unbeatable in combat, yet they strategize and think for themselves. Their transformations through the course of their respective arcs lead them to question their original beliefs. The culmination of which, at the end of their lives, makes them seek their own sense of peace.

Ad

2) Acnologia (Fairy Tail)

Anime characters like Meruem and Acnologia are menacing (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Acnologia from Fairy Tail, just like Meruem, is an apex predator. A human-turned-dragon, he views humanity as beneath him, much like Meruem does upon his birth in Hunter x Hunter.

Ad

Both characters are overpowered and shown effortlessly annihilating their opponents. After suffering and losing his family to dragons, Acnologia made it his mission to subdue and slay them all, until he turned into one himself.

While Meruem’s character arc humanizes him, Acnologia shows the isolated, cold world the former could have chosen for himself if not for Komugi’s presence. As far as fearsome, unparalleled antagonists go, Acnologia stands right up there, next to Meruem.

Ad

3) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Aizen fits the rank of anime characters like Meruem. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sosuke Aizen from Bleach embodies what it means to be an intellectual and physical powerhouse as an antagonist. Much like Meruem, he views others as beneath him, easily deceiving those around him. Aizen manipulates the Soul Society from the shadows to attain ultimate power and surpass the limits of the Soul Reapers.

Ad

Anime characters like Meruem should also evolve beyond certain limitations. Aizen fuses with the Hogyoku, a seemingly impossible feat, just as Meruem develops Nen immediately after his birth.

The key difference between the two lies in how their characters develop. Meruem learns human fragility and introspection, while Aizen stays arrogant about his superiority and ambitions, even ignoring his humanity.

4) Mob (Mob Psycho 100)

Anime characters like Meruem and Mob are nearly omnipotent (Image via Studio Bones)

Mob, the titular protagonist of Mob Psycho 100, shares the same immense power that Meruem has, except that they take opposite paths. Despite being one of the strongest espers, Mob suppresses his abilities to avoid harming others, while Meruem embraces his dominance from birth.

Ad

The common point is their struggle with identity and feelings, despite their near-omnipotent power. While Mob’s journey is more about emotional control, Meruem’s is about emotional discovery. Both characters are true forces of nature, and their contrasting journeys are nuanced and meaningful in understanding the responsibility that comes with their abilities.

5) Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

Anime characters like Meruem and Madara are quintessential villains of the medium. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara, from Naruto, is an antagonist that needs no introduction. His return during the Fourth Great Ninja War Arc made him as feared a villain as Meruem during the Chimera Ant Arc.

Ad

Anime characters like Meruem and Madara are, for most intents and purposes, unbeatable. They reshape battlefields with ease, causing nations to shiver in fear of them.

Madara’s ideology revolves around control, believing peace can only exist under his rule, like how Meruem initially sees humans as inferior beings to be dominated by him. Both are seen as unstoppable until met with unforeseen weaknesses. For Meruem, this is poison, and Madara, Zetsu’s betrayal.

Ad

6) Gilgamesh (Fate/Zero)

Gilgamesh, anime characters like Meruem (Image via Ufotable)

Gilgamesh’s status as the King of Heroes in Fate/Zero parallels Meruem’s reign as the Chimera Ant King. Anime characters like Meruem exude arrogance, viewing themselves as supreme beings. This is somewhat justified, considering how dominant they are in their respective series.

Ad

Gilgamesh remains steadfast and unwavering in his god complex, unlike Meruem, who questions his worldview over time. Despite this, their unrivaled power displays a similar kind of royalty. Gilgamesh’s pride means he does not go through the same growth, but his Gate of Babylon is a treat to witness nonetheless.

7) Ant King (Solo Leveling)

The Ant King from Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This list would be amiss without the Ant King from Solo Leveling. Just by the name, it is clear that he shares more than a few traits in common with anime characters like Meruem from Hunter x Hunter.

Ad

The Ant King’s premise is introduced with the Jeju Island S-Rank gate, just like the Chimera Ant invasion, posing a threat to mankind. Eventually, this leads to the birth of the Ant King, who, just like Meruem, is already at the top of the food chain.

The Ant King and Meruem are strong, fast, and more evolved than the rest of their species. While Meruem gains empathy and evolves his philosophy, the Ant King continues to view humans as inferior. However, after being defeated by Sung Jinwoo, he transforms into a fiercely loyal shadow soldier named Beru. The commonality here lies in both ant kings evolving beyond their initial natures.

Ad

8) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren's transformation in the final arcs of Attack on Titan (Image via WIT Studio)

Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan transforms from protagonist to antagonist as he attains the Founding Titan. At this point, his superiority matches Meruem’s, with his abilities allowing him to reshape the world. He becomes ruthless, even declaring war on humanity.

Ad

However, Eren’s downfall begins when he, like Meruem, starts introspecting. He grapples with existential and moral dilemmas after conflicts with his friends, just as Meruem does with Komugi. Ultimately, the realizations come all too late, making their downfall all the more tragic.

9) Dracula (Castlevania)

Dracula, anime characters like Meruem (Image via Powerhouse Animation)

In the Castlevania series, Dracula shares the same tragic, power-driven arcs that Meruem goes through, leading both antagonists to self-awareness. Both characters seek to dominate at the start.

Ad

Dracula, for the sake of revenge, wages war against humanity, while Meruem rules as Chimera Ant King. Despite this, the people they build connections with shift their perspectives - Alucard for Dracula and Komugi for Meruem.

While their stories seem alike, Meruem finds peace in his final moments, while Dracula stays tormented, only allowing his son to stop him at the end. Regardless, even if anime characters like Meruem and Dracula are near-invincible, their growth shows the impact of human connection on just about anyone.

Ad

10) Kayaba Akihiko (Sword Art Online)

Kayaba, anime characters like Meruem (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kayaba Akihiko is the main antagonist of the first arc of Sword Art Online. He rules over his domain - the VR-MMORPG he developed, named Sword Art Online, just as Meruem rules over the Chimera Ants. Both see themselves as godlike figures, with their outlooks shifting by the end of their respective arcs.

Ad

Kayaba learns to admire Kirito’s determination, much like Meruem respects Komugi’s spirit and skill in Gungi in Hunter x Hunter. As such, he relents, letting Kirito win, and he gives up just as Meruem does. Despite this, Kayaba does not show the remorse and emotional growth that Meruem does.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Meruem leave you questioning the impact of forming connections. (Image via Madhouse)

What makes a nuanced and interesting antagonist is a lot more than just overpowering, fearsome abilities and a nasty attitude. Meruem, the Chimera Ant King from Hunter x Hunter, is proof of that. His character arc makes one question their sense of morality, showing that it is never too late for an individual to grow and change.

Ad

Each anime character, like Meruem, shares something in common with him. Whether in their overwhelming abilities, intelligence, or potential to grow as characters, these characters capture what makes Meruem a truly captivating archetype to anime fans.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Menon Aditya Menon is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. For him, anime and manga served as an avenue to a new world of perspectives, which often contrasted with their western counterparts. As an anime writer, his priorities comprise relying on credible sources, such as official social media accounts of animation studios and authors, and reputed third-party news sites.



When not engaged with his professional commitments, he likes to cook, watch films, or play games with his friends. As an artist himself, he is fascinated by Japanese animators and mangakas, and the way they stylize their characters and worlds. Among his favorite mangakas is Tatsuki Fujimoto, whom he admires for visceral depictions of fictional worlds. As someone who aspires to be a storyteller, Aditya resonates with Fujimoto’s creative expression, which occasionally explores non-conventional themes. Know More