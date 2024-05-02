10 anime that need remakes as soon as possible, ranked

One of the most constantly recurring topics amongst the general anime community online is the topic of anime that need remakes, a debate which fans can obviously get very passionate about.

Reasons for a series’ inclusion in the topic can range from simply how beneficial modern animation would be to actually providing a faithful adaptation of the associated source material.

However, one of the biggest issues when considering anime that need remakes is that the anime industry serves as advertisement for the manga industry. Coincidentally, many series which “need” remakes have seen their manga end long ago, making it difficult to justify a remake.

Nevertheless there are 10 anime that need remakes which stand out from the crowd, listed below in order of how badly a remake is needed.

Disclaimer: The following article represents the author’s opinions and their opinions only.

Dragon Ball, Soul Eater, and more anime that need remakes would benefit greatly from a return in modern era

10) The Promised Neverland

Emma and co's story as it unfolds in the manga deserves to one day hit the small screen (Image via CloverWorks)

While the most modern anime on this list, The Promised Neverland is nevertheless one of many anime that need remakes desperately.

This stems from CloverWorks’ misstep in their production of the second season, veering so drastically away from the source material that the two could never truly be united again.

One of the greatest losses of this choice is the Goldy Pond arc, which many manga readers of author Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu’s manga call one of the best shonen arcs of all time.

Combined with the fact that the series will never truly be an adaptation of the manga as a result of this decision, it undoubtedly qualifies as needing revision as soon as possible.

9) Inuyasha

Inuyasha and Kagome's journey is one of anime's most beloved (Image via Sunrise Studios)

If you ask most Western anime fans born in the 1990s what their first anime series were, many will likely include Inuyasha as an option. What many call the magnum opus of legendary mangaka Rumiko Takahashi, the it qualifies as one of many anime that need remakes for a few key reasons.

The first and most obvious is how much it would benefit from modern animation, with The Final Act and the Yashahime sequel anime giving fans a taste of this reality.

However, a remaster of the series could also reattract viewers of the original series into the medium (as now-adults with money to spend), and in the sequel Yashahime series specifically.

There’s also the fact that the series’ pacing would benefit from a remake, as well as some of the less-desirable filler episodes being cut.

8) Zatch Bell!

Zatch Bell!'s currently releasing sequel provides logical justification for a remake (Image via Toei Animation)

Zatch Bell! Is the first of anime that need remakes mentioned thus far which actually has justification to do so in the sense of the anime industry’s purpose.

This is thanks to the currently releasing sequel manga series from original creator Makoto Raiku. With this in mind, a remake of the original could inspire fans to begin purchasing the sequel manga’s volumes.

There’s also the fact that the original adaptation is both an incomplete one and one which was butchered in the localization process. While the latter point would only apply to the Western market, it would nevertheless be a consideration considering how global the medium has become in the modern era.

7) Soul Eater

Soul and co's battles and abilities would benefit immensely from modern animation with a faithful adaptation (Image via BONES)

Like Inuyasha, Soul Eater is another commonly cited “starter anime” by Western fans.

However, unlike Inuyasha, the television anime adaptation of creator Atsushi Ohkubo’s original manga series isn’t a faithful one. The series instead takes an anime-original plotline which deviates from the source material fairly early on, and never reunites in a meaningful way.

Combined with the fact that the series has a loyal and seemingly undying fanbase despite its age, there’s an argument to be made for it truly being one of many anime that need remakes.

Although there are certainly others more deserving, there are also others which are less deserving in the same breath.

6) Deadman Wonderland

The new era of ultraviolent anime is one Deadman Wonderland would feel right at home in (Image via Manglobe)

Fondly remembered as part of Adult Swim’s first lineup for their Toonami revival, Deadman Wonderland was an ultraviolent, fast-moving series which immediately enthralled viewers.

At the time, it was one of the first ultraviolent anime to be imported overseas, and was not well-received at the time given the lack of exposure. However, series like Chainsaw Man and Attack on Titan have changed perception around such use of gore and blood.

Combined with the fact that the anime is far from a complete adaptation and features a cliffhanger ending, it’s a no-brainer inclusion as one of many anime that need remakes.

While the manga being concluded as of this article’s writing is a knock against it, the anime’s cult classic status (especially amongst Western fans) would likely translate into revitalized manga sales.

5) Gantz

The Gantz anime's mature themes and excellent imagery helped cement it as a cult classic (Image via Gonzo)

In the same breath, the television anime adaptation of Hiroya Oku’s Gantz was also before its time thanks to the series’ ultraviolence and extremely dark foundational narrative.

While the manga fully demonstrates the series’ potential and how enjoyable it can be, the anime barely makes it past the first major arcs of the series which set up protagonist Kei Kurono’s character.

Beyond the reasons it shares with Deadman Wonderland for justification as one of many anime that need remakes, the series’ large set-pieces in its final arcs would benefit immensely from modern animation.

Likewise, with several projects for the series having been released since the manga’s original conclusion, interest in the story clearly remains high enough to justify a remake.

4) Dragon Ball

Goku's childhood adventures would benefit greatly from a timely remake (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the tragic and untimely death of Akira Toriyama in March of this year, many fans of his who started on the Dragon Ball Z anime have dedicated themselves to watching the original Dragon Ball.

This timing is also coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the series, as well as a reprint of the original Dragon Ball manga series to honor the late Toriyama.

This all works to create a perfect storm of justification for making Dragon Ball one of the anime that need remakes as soon as possible. Such a movie would serve as an excellent farewell to Toriyama and the original era of the franchise, which is expected to continue with Toyotaro, Akio Iyoku and others at the head.

Combined with how greatly the series would benefit from modern animation, its inclusion here is a no-brainer.

3) Claymore

The Claymore anime's cult-classic status is its main justification for a remake (Image via Madhouse)

For many anime that need remakes, a commonality is that they went somewhat unnoticed upon initial release, but have since become a cult classic amongst even casual anime fans.

Claymore is one such example, serving as one of the most influential shonen manga of all time for its blending of many genres and having a female protagonist.

While the 26-episode first season was well produced and fairly faithful, it nevertheless failed to garner enough attention to warrant a sequel. Likewise, while the manga has since concluded, the anime is still relevant within the medium’s contemporary zeitgeist.

2) Tokyo Ghoul

The Tokyo Ghoul anime's many missteps justify the need for a remake (Image via Pierrot)

When discussing the topic of anime that need remakes, almost none qualify more desperately than the adaptation of Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul manga series.

Even season 1, which is regarded as the most faithful portion of the anime, makes many deviations to the source material which lessen the experience of the series overall. This is turned up to 11 in season 2, which was originally meant to be a “what-if” scenario concluding the anime adaptation.

However, the series’ popularity forced staff to continue producing the anime, creating a confusing and disjointed narrative which tried to reunite itself with the source material’s story.

This resulted in what many accurately regard as the vastly inferior form of the series, likewise justifying the need for a second attempt at bringing Ishida’s vision to life.

1) Berserk

Berserk 2016's failures make it one of many anime that need remakes (Image via GEMBA)

Last but definitely not least, the late Kentaro Miura’s Berserk is the most deserving of the anime that need remakes mentioned here.

Its legendary status cannot be overstated enough, with Miura’s manga being considered one of the most influential of all time in the dark fantasy genre. Contemporarily beloved series like Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga and even the aforementioned Claymore have all pulled from the series’ revolutionary approach to the genre.

Furthermore, while the 1997 anime adaptation is highly regarded, its 2016 sequel series is widely panned by critics and fans alike. With the series still having yet to receive an acceptable full adaptation and its popularity undying even in the wake of Miura’s death, it’s clearly the most deserving and needing of all anime that need remakes mentioned here (and even in general).

In summation

While there are many anime that need remakes which fans can pull from, the above 10 are some of the most widely mentioned and agreed upon by general anime fans.

Likewise, fans may have individual preferences to anime that need remakes, whether by nature of personal attachment or strong feelings regarding specific context. In any case, though, the above 10 series are some of the most commonly mentioned and agreed-upon animes that need remakes.

