10 anime to watch if you like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular and influential anime series of all time, spanning over 30 years with eight parts and counting. Centered around the mysterious adventures of the Joestar family across various eras, the title has captivated viewers with its unique blend of vampires, Stands, over-the-top action, and charismatic characters.

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure may be looking for more anime that capture a similar vibe. From action-packed supernatural battles to stylish characters with exceptional powers, here are 10 anime for those who enjoy the series.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top anime for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure enthusiasts

1) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hunter x Hunter features muscular heroes, creative battles, and a compelling story. The series follows Gon Freecss, a boy who aspires to become a professional Hunter to track down his missing father. On his journey, Gon befriends other Hunter candidates Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio while confronting deadly monsters and villainous foes.

With a huge cast of characters and one of the most fleshed-out power systems in anime via Nen abilities, Hunter x Hunter will definitely appeal to fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The Phantom Troupe arc in particular features Stand-like powers and battle tactics similar to what one would see in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

2) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

This smash-hit anime needs no introduction after breaking popularity records in Japan and overseas. Like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer features flashy action sequences, over-the-top reactions, and stylized character designs. It also incorporates creative battle tactics as the heroes take on Demons with their unique breathing techniques.

Protagonist Tanjiro Kamado must fight to cure his sister Nezuko, who has become a Demon herself. With the help of friends like Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slaying Corps to take on powerful Demons and find a way to turn Nezuko into a human again.

3) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

In a world where 80% of people have superpowers called Quirks, My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya on his quest to become the number one hero. Fans of JoJo will love My Hero Academia for its tournament arcs and battles centered around the creative use of superpowers.

Whether it's Midoriya breaking his bones while harnessing the power of One For All or Bakugo creating epic explosions, Quirks enable a variety of fighting styles akin to the diversity of Stands on display in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With memorable mentors like All Might and stylish hero costumes, My Hero Academia delivers a top-notch anime experience.

4) Fist of the North Star

Fist of the North Star (Image via Toei Animation)

This classic series helped pave the way in the 80s and 90s for modern battle manga like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Fist of the North Star follows the fearsome warrior, Kenshiro, as he fights to protect the weak while mastering a deadly martial art involving pressure points.

With bulging muscles and violent fights culminating in exploding bodies, Fist of the North Star exudes the same energy as the early parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure like Battle Tendency and Stardust Crusaders. Its iconic catchphrase, "You are already dead," has permeated popular culture, echoing the memorable impact of JoJo's own catchphrases and moments.

5) Dororo

Dororo (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Fans hungry for more demon action should check out the dark, supernatural tale of Dororo. The story follows Hyakkimaru, a swordsman fighting demons to regain body parts and humanity taken from him by sinister forces. He crosses paths with a young thief named Dororo and together they battle a multitude of freakish demon foes.

With creepy character designs and bloody action reminiscent of vampire battles, Dororo echoes the early horror vibes of Phantom Blood - the first story arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Additionally, Hyakkimaru's journey to reclaim his body mirrors the themes of personal quest and redemption found in JoJo, deepening its appeal to fans of the series.

6) Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill (Image via Trigger)

Kill la Kill offers intense fight scenes featuring the super-powered schoolgirl, Ryuko Matoi, who is out to solve her father's murder. Like Jotaro Kujo’s uniform in Stardust Crusaders, Ryuko’s outfit is sentient and grants her special abilities.

Kill la Kill also features imaginative character designs, echoing the sheer madness of JoJo battles with its adrenaline-fueled animation spectacle. This series is a product of the talent at studio Trigger, known for its distinct style and animation flair, while JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been masterfully adapted by David Production, capturing the unique aesthetics and over-the-top action that fans love.

7) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Despite possessing incredible psychic abilities, Mob wants nothing more than to impress his middle school crush and live a normal life. Like Jotaro Kujo, Mob often keeps a neutral face and speaks calmly even while unleashing his power in defense of friends.

Blending slice-of-life storylines with insane animated psychic battles, Mob Psycho 100 features fluid animation from none other than studio Bones (known for My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist). With psychic powers to rival Stands and endearing characters, this anime is perfect for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans.

8) Princess Principal

Princess Principal (Image via Studio 3Hz and Actas)

Ideal for viewers who enjoy the cat-and-mouse espionage action between the Joestars and DIO's agents, Princess Principal brings covert operations to an alternate steampunk version of England. The story follows a team of female agents who disguise themselves as students to surveil and influence politics.

With secret identities, spycraft, and double-crosses around every corner, this series echoes the tense subsurface battles of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond is Unbreakable. The intricate plot and character dynamics further enhance the parallels, offering a viewing experience filled with suspense and intrigue that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are sure to appreciate.

9) Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM)

With gruesome demons and a bulked-up antihero on a quest for vengeance, Berserk presents a dark fantasy world. The series follows Guts, a lone mercenary swordsman hunting down demonic Apostles that have taken everything away from him.

While Berserk and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure both feature muscular heroes and supernatural elements, the former delves into a much darker exploration of themes such as betrayal, the nature of humanity, and fate, setting itself apart with its mature narrative. Fans of dark storytelling, violent fights against freakish creatures, and complex characters will find plenty to appreciate in the grim world of Berserk.

10) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Studio Sunrise)

While the sci-fi setting of this title may seem entirely removed from JoJo’s realm, this 90s classic has a lot in common with the series in terms of style and attitude. The bounty-hunting crew of the spaceship Bebop embarks on noir-tinged escapades in Cowboy Bebop. Like the slower-paced Stand battles in Stardust Crusaders, the show focuses more on delivering constant style and developing its eccentric but endearing cast.

Protagonist Spike Spiegel's attitude during shootouts and fistfights channels Jotaro Kujo's composed demeanor against DIO. This title is the perfect choice for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans who want more character-driven adventures with action-packed dramatic moments.

Conclusion

From blood-pumping action and supernatural showdowns to unpredictable plots, these 10 anime capture elements that make JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure so beloved. Hunter x Hunter, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and more offer creative worlds and charismatic characters sure to appeal to JoJo fans.