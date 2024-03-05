10 Aries anime characters, ranked by popularity

One of the most common traits among Aries anime characters is that they stand out. These characters are usually quite focused on their personal goals and show a great deal of perseverance during their pursuit of said goals.

Aries anime characters are plenty in number and often play the roles of protagonists or the main deuteragonist in the show. Sometimes, characters also tend to be quite temperamental and let their anger take over. This article will take a look at some of the Aries anime characters who have the previously mentioned characteristics of the zodiac sign.

Yasutora Sado and 9 other Aries anime characters ranked based on popularity

10) Yasutora Sado/Chad - Bleach

Yasutora Sado as seen in the Bleach anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yasutora Sado, also known as Chad, is one of the most shy Aries anime characters on this list. This character from the Bleach series is rather quiet and speaks only when spoken to. His mysterious appearance gives people the perception that he is quite strong and brutal.

However, his gentle nature is visible through his affinity for animals and things that are cute. Chad is also one of the most loyal characters in the series and would do anything to make sure that his friends are safe. He also happens to be incredibly intelligent and ranked 11th among 322 students in his high school.

9) Erina Nakiri - Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma

Erina Nakiri as seen in the Food Wars anime series (Image via J.C. Staff)

Erina Nakiri is one among a few Aries anime characters who also display a rather cold attitude. In the Food Wars series, she rarely showed positive emotions and never even smiled for the most part of the show.

However, the confidence in her abilities backed by her skills is unparalleled. She took quite some time to come out of her shell but, with the right crowd around her, her love for cooking was reignited once more.

8) Annie Leonhart - Attack on Titan

Annie Leonhart - one of the most popular Aries anime characters (Image via MAPPA)

Annie Leonhart is a deuteragonist from the Attack on Titan series. She isn’t the most cheerful person in the series and often shows a lack of emotions in her interactions.

She is also quite withdrawn and doesn’t particularly engage in a conversation unless and until she needs to. Her sense of humor is rather deadpan and relies a lot on sarcasm. Annie is also extremely intelligent and has shown her ability to strategize on the fly numerous times.

7) Usopp - One Piece

Usopp as seen in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp from the One Piece series might not show his courage and fearlessness the way some of the other characters on this list do. However, when the time comes, Usopp will do anything for his comrades but often cowers and relies on the likes of Monkey D. Luffy and Zoro.

He has let his emotions dictate his actions but changed quite a bit as the One Piece series progressed. From being a compulsive liar, he has now become a brave member of the Straw Hat Pirates who can be relied on in the toughest of times.

6) Erza Scarlet - Fairy Tail

Erza Scarlet - one of the most popular Aries anime characters (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erza Scarlet is one of the most fearless Aries anime characters on this list. She never backs down from a challenge and has a strong set of principles that govern the way she lives.

She would do anything to ensure that her comrades are fine, and often put her life on the line when strong foes threatened to kill her friends. Her perseverance and indomitable will make her one of the best characters in Fairy Tail that people look up to.

5) Roy Mustang - Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Roy Mustang as seen in the Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood anime series (Image via Bones)

Roy Mustang is one among numerous Aries anime characters who too displays a lot of restraint and emotional control. His leadership skills are great and he doesn’t shy away from confrontation. He is also a firm believer of justice, and at times, would enforce it by himself.

Despite the emotional control he has shown in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, there has been one instance where his rage took control of him. He used his alchemy to burn Envy to a crisp and didn’t show mercy since Envy was the Homunculus that killed his dear friend. Roy Mustang is level-headed but crossing a limit would bring out a side of him that people don’t really want to see.

4) Kurapika - Hunter x Hunter

Kurapika as seen in the Hunter x Hunter series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kurapika is a well-known character from the Hunter x Hunter anime and manga series. For the most part, he is extremely level-headed and rarely shows his emotions except when he is pitted against people who have harmed his family before.

He was the only survivor of his clan due to violence subjected to them and this affected him greatly. Kurapika's anger knew no bounds and often sought out violent means as a form of catharsis. He even brought a shovel to a fight and informed his opponents that it was for their burial after the fight. Kurapika is quite cold and vindictive in the Hunter x Hunter series.

3) Sakura - Naruto

Sakura Haruno as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura Haruno is one of the most popular Aries anime characters on this list. However, her popularity isn’t particularly positive for the large part. Sakura wasn’t unanimously loved by fans because of the way she treated Naruto in the series.

However, as a character, she has come a long way. She became quite strong, and independent, and raised one of the smartest shinobis in the village. Sakura also heads the medical team in Konohagakure and is said to have surpassed Tsunade in this regard. She cares deeply for her loved ones and is ready to put her life on the line for them.

2) Giorno Giovanna - JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Giorno Giovanna - one of the most popular Aries anime characters (Image via David Production)

Giorno Giovanna is one of the Aries anime characters who appears in the fifth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - Golden Wind. He is the protagonist of this installation and has one of the most broken Stands in the series - Gold Experience Requiem. He is certainly introverted in comparison to other characters.

However, he has managed to perfect the art of creating a facade that tricks people into perceiving him as bold and enigmatic. The one thing that really stands out his is resolve and once he sets his mind on a target, he will do anything to achieve it.

1) Goku - Dragon Ball

Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball series (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku from the Dragon Ball series is one of the most beloved characters who has had a massive influence on the medium of anime. There is no doubt that he is one of the most popular Aries anime characters on this list.

He is kind-hearted and would do anything to save his loved ones. He might not be the brightest person on the battlefield, but his perseverance and his combat intelligence make him a threat to most people who get on his wrong side.

These are some of the most popular Aries anime characters who share similar traits. While there are plenty more that fit into this category, these characters come from some of the most iconic anime titles that have garnered millions of fans.

