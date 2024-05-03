10 best anime to watch if you like Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs is an action-packed supernatural anime series that follows the adventures of Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan who joins a detective agency comprised of people with special abilities.

With its captivating story, dynamic characters, and supernatural powers, this series has become a hugely popular anime. Fans are always on the lookout for more anime that capture the magic of this captivating show.

If you love the mix of supernatural powers, stylish animation, dynamic characters, and action that the series is renowned for, these 10 anime recommendations will fully scratch that itch.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Bungo Stray Dogs

1) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who ingests a cursed object, specifically the finger of the powerful King of Curses named Ryomen Sukuna, turning him into Sukuna's host. Despite this dangerous twist, Yuji joins the Tokyo Jujutsu Technical High School to learn how to fight Cursed Spirits effectively.

With its brilliant animation, adrenaline-fueled action sequences, and characters with unique supernatural techniques, Jujutsu Kaisen will appeal greatly to Bungo Stray Dogs fans. Furthermore, the dynamics between the main characters are also very engaging.

2) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia takes place in a world where 80% of the population has developed superpowers or "Quirks".

The anime follows Izuku Midoriya, an aspiring hero born without a Quirk, who receives the ability to inherit the powers of the world's greatest hero, All Might, early in the series. The storyline focuses on his challenges and growth as he learns to harness this powerful legacy.

Fans of Bungo Stray Dogs will love My Hero Academia for its creative superpowers, interesting hero/villain dynamics, and coming-of-age storyline. The characters are very well-developed with unique personalities and backstories. The action scenes are also top-notch.

3) Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

For fans who enjoy supernatural elements, Noragami is a great pick. It centers around Yato, a minor god without a shrine, who calls himself a “Delivery God” and dreams of having millions of worshippers.

The anime has a similar vibe to Bungo Stray Dogs with likable characters, comedic moments mixed into an action-packed plot, and supernatural themes like spirits and gods.

Moreover, the fight scenes are brilliantly animated and the characters have unique weapons and abilities similar to the gifted characters in Bungo Stray Dogs.

4) Durarara!!

Durarara!! (Image via Shuka)

Durarara!! is set in the busy, bustling city of Ikebukuro in Tokyo which serves as the story's main setting.

The large cast of characters includes Mikado Ryuugamine, who moves to Ikebukuro and quickly becomes entangled in the city's dark underbelly of notorious color gangs and urban legends, alongside his best friend Masaomi Kida, a local who navigates these dangers.

The series also has a strong supernatural element with characters that have special abilities. The interesting character-driven plotlines, great world-building, and mix of action, mystery, thriller, supernatural, and comedy genres will appeal to Bungo Stray Dogs fans.

5) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Mob Psycho 100 features a protagonist Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama with immense psychic powers similar to the gifted characters in Bungo Stray Dogs. It has brilliant action sequences as Mob takes on evil spirits.

The anime also has great comedy elements that balance out the serious supernatural storylines. The vibrant animation style, psychics, action, and humor make this a great choice for Bungo Stray Dogs fans.

Additionally, the series delves into the personal growth and emotional journey of Mob as he navigates the complexities of adolescence, making the show not only entertaining but also deeply relatable.

6) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Blue Exorcist is an action fantasy centered around Rin Okumura, a teen who finds out he is the son of Satan and is sent to the True Cross Academy to become an exorcist.

With its paranormal elements, fight scenes, and focus on friendship and found family, Blue Exorcist has plenty for Bungo Stray Dogs enthusiasts to love.

The characters are very engaging with cool supernatural techniques and the animation does justice to the action-packed plot. Fans will also find the mix of comedy and drama very appealing.

7) Twin Star Exorcists

Twin Star Exorcists (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Twin Star Exorcists is based on the concept that two exorcists - one male and one female - need to get married and have a child to eliminate all evil. The anime has supernatural elements like exorcists, curses, and magical powers that followers of shows like Bungo Stray Dogs will enjoy.

It has well-written characters, an engaging good-versus-evil plot, great world-building, and plenty of action - all executed brilliantly through top-notch animation. The character relationships are also meaningful.

8) Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

Devilman Crybaby centers around high school student Akira who merges with the devil Amon to become Devilman, a powerful being who battles other demons invading the earth. The dark supernatural premise and themes are reminiscent of Bungo Stray Dogs.

Fans will love the gritty animation style, adrenaline-fueled action, and the dynamic relationship between the two main characters. It also explores the grey areas between good and evil in a thought-provoking way.

9) Kakegurui

Kakegurui (Image via MAPPA)

For fans who enjoy psychological tension, Kakegurui offers a unique twist. Set in a high-stakes academy dominated by gambling, it focuses on Yumeko Jabami, a gambling genius who thrives on high-risk challenges.

With psychological mind games and eccentric characters, this anime delivers a thrilling experience. Though it lacks the detective or supernatural elements found in Bungo Stray Dogs, the intensity and insanity of the characters are similar to those of Bungo Stray Dogs. The over-the-top gambling sequences offer something very different from typical action anime.

10) Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun provides a lighter supernatural watch for fans between intense Bungo Stray Dogs seasons. It revolves around Hanako, the ghost of a young boy bound to a school toilet, and Nene Yashiro, a girl who becomes his assistant.

With endearing characters, Japanese folklore creatures, mystery plotlines, and a good mix of comedy and drama; this anime has a similar vibe to the lighter moments in Bungo Stray Dogs. The animation and character designs are also beautiful.

Conclusion

With its brilliant mix of action, supernatural powers, endearing characters, and stylish animation, Bungo Stray Dogs has developed a huge fan following. For fans looking for more great anime, shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Noragami, and Durarara!! are excellent picks.

There are also unique shows like Kakegurui and lighter watches like Toilet-bound Hanako-kun that offer something different while still appealing to Bungo Stray Dogs enthusiasts. With this diverse list of recommendations, there are plenty of amazing anime options waiting!

