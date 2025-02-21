10 best anime to watch if you like Mission: Yozakura Family

Mission: Yozakura Family captivates viewers with its exhilarating story about Taiyo Asano, an anxious high school student who steps into the perilous world of espionage. After a family tragedy leaves Taiyo plagued with social anxiety, his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura helps him cope.

Unbeknownst to him, she is the head of a prominent family of spies. Mutsumi’s overprotective brother sees Taiyo as a threat, forcing a marriage for their safety. Suddenly enrolled in spy training, Taiyo forges a bond with the eccentric Yozakura family, discovering purpose, courage, and comedic struggles in their unconventional environment.

Along with the humor comes a wealth of intense action sequences as the family’s unbreakable bonds are tested during perilous missions. If you are looking more anime that focus on the interweaved themes of family, self-discovery, and the harsh realities of espionage, here are 10 series that brilliantly capture a similar essence.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Mission: Yozakura Family

1. Spy x Family

Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio & CloverWorks)

Spy x Family centers around Twilight, a master spy tasked with starting a fake family to aid his undercover work. His “family” inadvertently comes to consist of an assassin and a telepathic child.

Like the Yozakuras in Mission: Yozakura Family, this mismatched spy trio must pretend to be an ordinary family to undertake dangerous missions against enemy forces. They must also navigate the complexities of what it truly means to be a family.

Beyond the suspenseful espionage action, the show thrives on hilarious situational comedy as three strangers struggle to act as a functional family unit. Their adventures prompt them to eventually look beyond their deceptions and embrace a real familial bond.

2. The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link & Studio Palette)

This action-packed isekai anime centers on the world's greatest assassin, who is reborn into a fantasy realm on a mission to assassinate a hero. Born into a noble family, he must hide his lethal abilities while navigating palace politics and preparing for his important mission.

Fans of Mission: Yozakura Family will love the fish-out-of-water humor of an assassin disguising his true abilities to fit into aristocratic life. It also features compelling action scenes and high-stakes drama as the protagonist balances his deadly profession with forming meaningful bonds with his new family.

3. Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

While more focused on school life than espionage, Assassination Classroom features students training to become assassins as a central theme. The students must kill their unusual alien teacher, Koro-Sensei, before he destroys Earth, all while dealing with typical teenage struggles.

Like Taiyo's growth in Mission: Yozakura Family, viewers love watching the students of Assassination Classroom evolve from socially awkward misfits into capable assassins ready to fight and protect one another. It's a heartwarming coming-of-age story filled with incredible action sequences.

4. Princess Principal

Princess Principal (Image via Actas & Studio 3Hz)

For an exciting spy story featuring capable female leads, check out Princess Principal. This anime is set in a steampunk-inspired alternate history of London during wartime. It follows five girls who serve as covert spies for the Commonwealth, utilizing their diverse skills and backgrounds to complete important missions.

Fans who love watching the talented female spies of the Yozakura family save the day and forge bonds with unlikely allies will surely enjoy the character dynamics among the five female leads of Princess Principal. With captivating visuals and stylish action scenes, ranging from car chases to assassinations, it's a thrilling historical spy tale packed with girl power.

5. Blood Blockade Battlefront

Blood Blockade Battlefront (Image via Bones)

This supernatural action anime focuses on a covert crime-fighting organization that tackles threats in a city overflowing with monsters, vampires, and otherworldly beings.

Much like the Yozakura Family, the secretive agents exhibit special abilities and weaponry, taking down dangerous monsters while balancing dysfunctional workplace dynamics for comedic effect.

Fans of Mission: Yozakura Family’s mix of eccentric family undertaking missions larger than themselves will find similar themes in this stylish urban fantasy setting. It’s an offbeat show packed with spectacle and humor.

6. Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! (Image via Artland)

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! offers a unique perspective on the story of a young boy who discovers his destiny is to become a mafia assassin. The protagonist, Tsunayoshi Sawada, is completely taken aback when an infant hitman named Reborn shows up to tutor him to become the next boss of the Vongola crime family.

The show blends hilarious comedy and school life drama with fast-paced action scenes showcasing special assassin skills. Similar to Mission: Yozakura Family, watching a hapless boy transform into a capable assassin who leads a dynamic, family-like organization provides an incredibly entertaining viewing experience!

7. Baccano!

Baccano! (Image via Brain’s Base)

Set during America’s Prohibition era, Baccano!’s interwoven plotlines feature gangsters, thieves, assassins, and immortals clashing for power. Viewers are introduced to various deadly characters, including the knife-wielding hitman Ladd Russo, who revels in violence.

Fans drawn to Mission: Yozakura Family for its assassin family dynamic will surely be captivated by this stylish and chaotic mobster fantasy that isn’t afraid to embrace gory violence.

8. Black Cat

Black Cat (Image via Gonzo)

For more action-packed assassin battles, check out Black Cat, which centers around the infamous sweeper ‘Black Cat’ Train Heartnet. He abandons his life as an assassin after meeting the carefree Saya Minatsuki. However, Train’s bloody past resurfaces, dragging him back into the dark world of assassination he tried to leave behind.

Like the cast of Mission: Yozakura Family, Train struggles to balance his life as a lethal assassin and his normal life as he forms bonds with Saya and his ragtag group of misfit friends. Expect thrilling action scenes and an emotional story about outrunning one’s dark past.

9. Full Metal Panic!

Full Metal Panic! (Image via Gonzo, Kyoto Animation, Xebec)

Full Metal Panic! has a high school setting like Mission: Yozakura Family and follows military soldier Sōsuke Sagara as he tries to protect the spirited high schooler Kaname Chidori while awkwardly adjusting to school life.

Watching Sōsuke comically struggle to fit in while carrying out combat missions is as entertaining as Taiyo's challenges in the world of spies, making for a hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy.

With its blend of military action, mech battles, and comedic school life dynamics, fans of Mission: Yozakura Family will surely enjoy Sōsuke’s over-the-top soldier antics as he guards Kaname while taking on various threats behind the scenes.

10. Darker than Black

Darker than Black (Image via Bones)

In an eerie city 10 years after the emergence of the anomalous 'Hell's Gate,' tensions are running high between nations investigating this mysterious portal.

Amidst the chaos, elite assassins known as Contractors operate. These agents have supernatural powers that come at a strange personal cost. Working for The Syndicate, a notorious espionage group, Contractor Hei navigates dangerous missions while uncovering secrets linked to Hell's Gate.

Like Mission: Yozakura Family, Darker than Black delivers high-stakes espionage and international intrigue while following its protagonist's complex journey. Backed by gorgeous animation, this sci-fi thriller packs in plenty of thoughtful character depth.

Conclusion

From heartwarming stories about found families to captivating assassin action, these 10 anime provide perfect viewing options for fans enjoying the charming mix of spy genre thrills and lively comedy in Mission: Yozakura Family, featuring larger-than-life characters and central storylines that explore the unbreakable bond of family.

