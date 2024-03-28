10 best anime to watch if you like Mr. Villain's Day Off

Mr. Villain's Day Off has quickly become a fan favorite for its comedic portrayal of a villain's daily life on Earth. With its lighthearted tone contrasting the destructive mission of the Evil League, this anime provides a fresh take on the villain protagonist trope.

If you can't get enough of Mr. Villain's hilarious adventures with pandas, ice cream, and human children, here are 10 more anime that capture a similar spirit. From morally ambiguous leads to villain-centric comedy, these shows offer more of what makes Mr. Villain's Day Off so enjoyable.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion. The anime are not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Mr. Villain's Day Off

1. The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox)

The Devil is a Part-Timer is a popular isekai anime that follows the Demon Lord Satan after he is transported to modern-day Tokyo. To survive in the human world, Satan takes a part-time job at a fast food joint called MgRonald's while attempting to take over humanity.

Much like Mr. Villain's Day Off, the comedy stems from Satan's hilarious struggles to adapt to everyday life, including making the minimum wage and dealing with rude customers. And while he still seeks world domination, Satan's time on Earth reveals his more sympathetic qualities.

2. Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri (Image via Studio Feel.)

When a psychokinetic pre-teen girl named Hina mysteriously appears in gang member Nitta's apartment, he is forced to take her in or risk destruction to his property. Nitta finds his tough exterior softened by the presence of a child in his unusual care.

Their odd-couple dynamic drives the sitcom-style comedy as serious Nitta deals with Hina's temper tantrums and superpowered fits. Like Mr. Villain's Day Off, much of the humor arises from a seemingly cold-hearted character trying to handle a bizarre domestic situation.

3. Aggretsuko

Aggretsuko (Image via Fanworks)

This Sanrio-inspired anime follows Retsuko, a panda stuck working an office job she hates. Her only stress relief comes from belting death metal at her local karaoke bar. Retsuko's cute, shy outward appearance also hides her secretly aggressive musical tastes.

Though not villainous, the contrast between Retsuko's cute appearance and her secret aggressive side mirrors Mr. Villain's softer home life compared to his mission in Mr. Villain's Day Off. The tone is similarly lighthearted and satirical about everyday frustrations.

4. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Image via Silver Link.)

After hitting her head, aristocratic Katarina Claes suddenly recalls memories of playing the otome game Fortune Lover and realizing she is the villainess who faces exile or death in every route. She then makes it her mission to avoid these bad endings by being kind to the other characters.

Katarina's silly antics to prevent her doom are reminiscent of Mr. Villain's own hijinks. And despite her supposed villainy, she comes across as quite likeable, similar to Mr. Villain's Day Off.

5. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C.Staff and Egg Firm)

Saiki Kusuo is a high school student who happens to have every psychic power imaginable. He finds his abilities troublesome and wishes only to live a normal life. However, his eccentric classmates and family members constantly cause problems for him.

Like Mr. Villain's Day Off, the contrast between the character's immense power and his desire for simplicity makes for quirky comedy. And while not evil, Saiki K's constant annoyance with those around him as he tries to get through daily life mirrors Mr. Villain's exasperation on his days off.

6. Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto (Image via Studio Deen)

Sakamoto is a suave high school student who seems strangely perfect, effortlessly solving problems with style.

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto follows his over-the-top hilarious escapades as his classmates try unsuccessfully to break his cool aura. Sakamoto maintains his composure in absurd situations, once even stopping a bee attack by calmly playing the violin.

While a high school comedy rather than a villain story, Sakamoto's ridiculous levels of competence contrasted with the mundane setting echoes Mr. Villain's Day Off's similar hilarious overqualification for normal Earth activities.

7. Mr. Osomatsu

Mr. Osomatsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This popular comedy series follows the misadventures of sextuplet brothers in the Matsuno household, led by the scheming Osomatsu. Their various attempts at money-making schemes, while usually unsuccessful, provide a lot of laughs.

As the leader of his troublemaking brethren, Osomatsu's role driving the chaos mirrors Mr. Villain heading the Evil League in Mr. Villain's Day Off series. The tones of both series are primarily comedic while incorporating some social commentary.

8. I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level (Image via Revoroot)

After living a stressful life, salarywoman Azusa Aizawa dies and is reincarnated as an immortal witch. Wanting a relaxing life, she spends her days peacefully killing slimes for 300 years, reaching the maximum level.

However, despite attaining unrivaled power, she continues to seek simple pleasures like gardening, sewing, and caring for orphan children. Azusa's extremely overpowered yet bored status echoes Mr. Villain's place as an extremely competent villain longing for some days off.

The premise similarly pokes fun at the contrast between their abilities and mundane desires.

9. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

This isekai anime follows book-loving Urano Motosu, who dies and awakens as 5-year-old Myne, the daughter of a medieval peasant family. Though weak physically, Myne utilizes her book knowledge from her past life to revolutionize her community, creating a printing industry.

Despite not being a villain, Myne's innovative spirit and overqualification for her world mirror Mr. Villain's competence compared to average earthly activities. And Ascendance of a Bookworm shares Mr. Villain's extended look at an "outsider" integrating into a new setting.

10. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works and Tezuka Productions)

When socially awkward gamer Takuma Sakamoto is mysteriously transported into his favorite MMORPG, he assumes the form of his all-powerful demon lord character, Diablo. Despite his fearsome abilities, Takuma struggles to interact with other characters and hide his embarrassed reactions to real-life situations.

Like Mr. Villain's Day Off, the comedy stems from the contrast between the protagonist's incredible powers in-game and his hilarious awkwardness dealing with real people. Takuma's attempts to roleplay as the ominous Diablo clash with his shy personality. And despite his demon lord status, Takuma's good-naturedness shines through.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these 10 anime all capture some part of what makes Mr. Villain's Day Off so fun to watch.

Whether it's the humor derived from contrasting extraordinary characters with everyday life, morally ambiguous leads trying to survive in a new world, or simply overpowered characters seeking simple pleasures, fans of Mr. Villain's Day Off will find plenty to enjoy.

So for more hilarity from the perspective of unusual protagonists, be sure to check out these anime comedies featuring villains, psychics, demon lords, witches, and more.

