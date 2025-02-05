10 best anime to watch if you like The Kingdoms of Ruin

The Kingdoms of Ruin unfolds in a world where witches have been persecuted and executed. The story follows Adonis, a human boy mentored by the witch Chloe, before she is captured and killed by the Redia Empire, which seeks to eradicate magic as a threat to its authority.

Consumed by grief and rage, Adonis vows to avenge Chloe's death by declaring war against the Redia Empire. With his new companion, the witch Doroka, Adonis confronts various enemies and the depths of the Empire's cruelty, questioning the morality of his quest for revenge.

For fans hooked by this dark fantasy tale of vengeance fueled by prejudice and themes of oppression versus power, here are 10 similar anime to immerse yourself in next. This list features vengeful protagonists, oppressive regimes, supernatural battles, and moral dilemmas.

10 best anime for fans of The Kingdoms of Ruin

1. Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox)

When Tatsumi arrives in the capital to earn money for his village, he discovers the city's corruption after his friends are tortured and killed by sadistic nobles. He joins the assassin group Night Raid to fight the evil Prime Minister Honest and his regime.

As Tatsumi wields his Teigu, a powerful artifact weapon, and bonds with Night Raid, he discovers the government’s horrors inflicted on civilians. Tatsumi walks an ethical tightrope with Night Raid’s missions for revolution.

Like Adonis, Tatsumi battles his own identity as he hardens his resolve against tyranny and injustice. With raw battles, political intrigue, commentary on revolution’s costs, and gripping character arcs, Akame ga Kill! matches The Kingdoms of Ruin in tone and insight.

2. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Image via Sunrise)

After the Britannian Empire conquers Japan, exiled prince Lelouch gains the power of absolute obedience and becomes Zero, leader of the Black Knights's resistance. With genius strategic intellect, Lelouch masterminds a revolution against Britannia’s tyranny.

As the stakes rise against the empire, Lelouch questions the morality of his methods. Like Adonis, Lelouch treads a delicate line between heroic liberator and ruthless vigilante. For fans of The Kingdoms of Ruin’s complex antagonist dynamics, Lelouch delivers an intricately crafted antihero journey.

3. Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

In the dark fantasy world of Claymore, humans fear a shapeshifting demonic species called Yoma. To combat this threat, the shadowy Organization creates half-human, half-Yoma hybrids called Claymores. Among them is the enigmatic warrior Clare.

When Clare rescues a young man named Raki, the two form a bond while battling human prejudice and demonic foes. Claymore’s themes of vengeance and anti-Yoma prejudice echo those in The Kingdoms of Ruin.

The series features visceral sword fights against gruesome monsters and quieter moments exploring the main characters’ painful pasts. Like Adonis, Clare struggles to maintain her humanity while seeking revenge in a society that rejects her kind.

4. Berserk

Berserk 1997 (Image via OLM)

This dark fantasy series centers on Guts, a brooding warrior seeking vengeance after his lover Casca is assaulted by Griffith, who has ascended as the demon Femto, and after his mercenary group is destroyed.

With his giant sword Dragonslayer and prosthetic arm, Guts slays endless demons that stand in his way even while battling his own inner darkness. Like Adonis, Guts descends into obsession and rage as he fights relentlessly against supernatural forces of evil.

Their similar trauma and solitary paths make Guts extremely compelling for those who connect with The Kingdoms of Ruin’s grief-stricken protagonist.

5. Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

Set in medieval England, Vinland Saga opens with warrior Thorfinn thirsting for revenge against Askeladd, the man who killed his father. After repeatedly challenging Askeladd, Thorfinn is forced to remain under his command as an unwilling subordinate.

As Thorfinn pursues a dark path toward vengeance, themes of violence’s futility and the possibility of redemption resonate like those in The Kingdoms of Ruin. Raw Viking battles coupled with introspective character development make this historical anime series stand out.

6. Seraph of the End

Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

When a mysterious virus annihilates most adults, vampires enslave many of the remaining children for blood. Orphaned protagonist Yuichiro joins the Japanese Imperial Demon Army for revenge after his adoptive family is slaughtered while attempting to escape.

Wielding a cursed demon weapon, Yuichiro relentlessly hunts vampires. With its post-apocalyptic future, supernatural conflict, and a vengeance-obsessed protagonist, Seraph of the End’s core elements mirror The Kingdoms of Ruin.

In his quest, Yuichiro must choose between human and monster, and his moral dilemma reflects Adonis’s inner battle.

7. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

This immensely popular dark fantasy series centers on the last remnants of humanity living within walls to guard against man-eating Titans. Protagonist Eren Yeager dedicates his life to eradicating the Titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother.

From military regiment dynamics to the mystery surrounding the true enemy, Attack on Titan matches several core elements of The Kingdoms of Ruin. With the bonus of Titan action, Eren’s obsessive vengeance quest should resonate with fans of Adonis.

8. Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer (Image via White Fox)

In a fantasy world overrun by goblins, a silver-ranked adventurer known only as Goblin Slayer conducts daily goblin exterminations after the creatures destroy his village and kill his sister. At the same time, he was forced to hide in terror.

Though seemingly emotionless, Goblin Slayer pursues methodical revenge driven by his past. This dark, gore-filled anime mirrors The Kingdoms of Ruin’s gritty tone and themes of trauma shaping one's mission.

Goblin Slayer's relentless hunt and obsession with eradicating goblins make him an equally compelling antihero.

9. Alderamin on the Sky

Alderamin on the Sky (Image via Madhouse)

This military fantasy anime takes place in a world where the Katjvarna Empire is at war with the Kioka Republic.

Brilliant but lazy Ikta Solork is reluctantly thrust into a military officer’s role along with his friends. But when he witnesses the horrors of war, Ikta rises as a brilliant strategist to protect his people and prevent further bloodshed.

Fans of The Kingdoms of Ruin’s intricate worldbuilding and commentary on military ethics will find an excellent match in Alderamin on the Sky. Ikta's sharp tactical skills also evoke Adonis’s cunning development.

10. Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku (Image via MAPPA)

In feudal Japan, condemned ninja Gabimaru is forced to undertake an impossible mission to a death island prison in exchange for a chance at freedom. Once there, he must survive demons and convicts to uncover the elixir of immortality for the shogunate.

With its historic Japanese setting and demon-infested territory, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku mirrors The Kingdoms of Ruin’s atmosphere and danger. Gabimaru’s quest for survival mirrors Adonis’s conviction, weaving action and intrigue much like The Kingdoms of Ruin.

Conclusion

If you became engrossed by The Kingdoms of Ruin’s high-stakes drama and complex characters, these 10 anime series deliver more of the same appeal.

Antiheroes pursuing vengeance, dark supernatural forces, heavy themes of morality and redemption, and rich fantasy or historical settings await in these shows. Immerse yourself in the worlds of vain empires, military conquests, sinister experiments, and magical abilities run amok for more compelling stories.

Just be prepared to question more uncomfortable truths about human nature in the process.

