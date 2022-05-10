10 best Demon Slayer eye designs, ranked

One of the best parts of Demon Slayer is that the character design in this shonen animanga series is quite good. These characters are well-drawn, look quite attractive and also serve the purpose of looking like strong characters capable of taking down strong demons.

One of the most important parts of any anime character design is the design of the eyes. They play an important role in completing the character’s look and giving them an aura that the author wants them to exude. Let’s take a look at some of the characters from the series and rank them based on the design of their eyes.

Disclaimer: The article contains minor spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Ranking Demon Slayer characters based on the design of their eyes

10) Giyu

Giyu Tomioka from the Demon Slayer series (image via Ufotable)

Giyu’s popularity knows no bounds, especially when his appearance is the topic of discussion. In terms of overall character design, Giyu’s is well-done and his eyes are one of the features that stand out.

He has deep blue colored eyes that match the color of the element associated with his breathing style. Giyu’s eyes are slightly smaller compared to some of the other characters in the Demon Slayer series.

9) Kanae

Kanae Kocho from the Demon Slayer series (image via Ufotable)

Kanae Kocho, the former Flower Hashira, is yet another popular character who died quite early in the series. She was Shinobu Kocho’s elder sister who died when she encountered Doma. Kanae’s eyes were relatively big and rounded, which adheres to the anatomy of the average anime character.

With purple colored iris, the design is such that the eyes appear to be very gentle. This matched her overall personality since she was quite compassionate and often showed affection to those around her.

8) Makomo

Makomo was Sakonji Urokodaki’s former pupil who was training in an attempt to join the Demon Slayer Corps. However, she died during the Final Selection to the Hand Demon that Tanjiro killed.

Her eyes had a beautiful bright cyan color which contrasted really well with the red yukata that she constantly wore. Like most female Demon Slayer characters, her eyes were round and relatively bigger compared to some of the male characters in the series.

7) Yushiro

Yushiro is a major supporting character in the series who plays an important role in assisting Tamayo in creating medicines and poison during the course of the series. Since he is someone who is quite aggressive, his eyes are relatively smaller and sharper.

But his eyes have a pastel purple color which is very soothing to look at. Yushiro might be angry and aggressive most of the time, but the color of his eyes certainly cuts down the aggression and anger that he constantly displays.

6) Aoi

Aoi Kanzaki is yet another character that is extremely popular after fans witnessed her interaction with Inosuke Hashibira. She works in the Butterfly Mansion and tends to the wounds of injured members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

She has deep blue colored eyes that are quite beautifully designed. The lower portion of her eyes is a shade or two lighter than the upper portion, which makes it quite appealing.

5) Muichiro

Muichiro is the Mist Hashira and one of the main protagonists in the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc. He is quite strong and appears to be quite gentle as well. He has beautiful turquoise/mint green colored eyes which match his hair and uniform as well.

Muichiro’s design is considered to be top-tier and the design of his eyes is just as good. His eyes are slightly round and are relatively bigger compared to the likes of Yushiro and Giyu.

4) Doma

Doma’s eyes have been the topic of discussion ever since the last episode of the Entertainment District arc was released. Fans were quite intrigued when they showed his eyes, since they were quite captivating.

Ufotable’s choice of colors for his eyes is great and it resembles the colors one would see on a holographic material. Doma’s eyes are well-designed and it is able to give off the sinister aura of a strong demon as well.

3) Nezuko

Nezuko Kamado is one of the most popular characters in the Demon Slayer series. Her eyes have a beautiful pastel pink color which emulates the gentle and kind nature of the character. While she is in her transformed state, there is a bit of a glow to it which makes her eyes quite captivating to look at as well.

Nezuko, in her human state, has purple colored eyes and the lower portion is a shade or two lighter than the upper portion, giving it a gradient effect when viewed from afar.

2) Rengoku

Rengoku has one of the most unique eyes in the series and the color suits the element associated with his Breathing Style as well. He has orange and red colored eyes designed in a manner that looks like he’s staring into a person’s soul.

His eyes appear to be filled with curiosity and integrity. Rengoku’s eyes are shaped quite differently as well. They’re similar to the shape of a human eye, but the placement is such that they are at an angle.

1) Obanai

Obanai, without a doubt, has one of the most unique eyes in the entire series. His irises are of two different colors and this condition is called heterochromia. Obanai’s eyes are quite appealing and the colors are beautiful as well. His left iris is green while his right eye is yellow. Obanai’s eyes are slightly smaller compared to the likes of Tanjiro and Muichiro, and slightly sharper as well.

Obanai is the Serpent Hashira and happens to be one of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, second only to Sanemi and Gyomei.

