10 best reverse isekai anime that bring fantasy worlds to earth

Reverse isekai anime turn the classic portal fantasy trope on its head by bringing magical characters from fantasy realms into the human world. Watching elves, dragons, angels, demons, and other fantasy creatures deal with mundane life can lead to hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy and insightful cultural exchanges.

Unlike traditional isekai, where humans are transported to fantasy worlds, reverse isekai throws supernatural beings into our reality. These stories typically begin by establishing a fantasy character in their own magical setting.

This allows viewers to appreciate the full extent of their mystical powers and status within their realm. Here are 10 of the best reverse isekai anime series, filled with supernatural hijinks.

10 must-watch reverse isekai anime

1) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox, Studio 3Hz)

When the Demon Lord is defeated in battle, he and his top general are forced to flee through a portal into modern Tokyo.

With little magical power left, they struggle to adapt and find jobs to survive. The Demon Lord vows to one day amass enough resources to return and conquer his old realm. In the meantime, hilarity ensues as he takes on a false identity and learns to work customer service at a fast food joint.

This reverse isekai anime blends workplace comedy with an unpredictable cast of demons, heroes, and assassins. The Demon Lord soon discovers that managing his rising career while concealing his true identity is just as challenging as ruling his former domain.

2) Re:Creators

Re:Creators (Image via TROYCA)

A young Japanese aspiring creator is shocked when one of his own creations appears before him in the flesh. She, along with several other "Creations," has been mysteriously transported into the real world from various fictional universes.

With powers tied to their creators' imaginations, they are like walking weapons, impervious to normal attacks. As more Creations appear, often violently, it's up to him to send them back to their realms before massive destruction ensues.

Re:Creators subverts isekai expectations through dizzying metafiction. Viewers witness icons of Japanese media interacting with their own creators, offering commentary on the power of stories and the creators themselves. The result is a mix of action, intrigue, and thought-provoking questions about what art means in the "real" world.

3) Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Hard-working tech professional Miss Kobayashi reluctantly agrees to employ a dragon she drunkenly helped the night before. To repay her debt, the shapeshifting dragon Tohru pledges herself as Miss Kobayashi's personal maid, taking on cooking, cleaning, and other domestic chores in her modest Tokyo apartment.

What follows are hilarious culture clashes as Tohru tries to hide her massive tail, horns, and fire breath while adapting to human social norms. Yet she and other visiting dragons bring color and warmth to the solitary Kobayashi's life through touching daily adventures. This reverse isekai anime blends fantasy with humor and heart.

4) Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! (Image via Zero-G)

Kazuhiro has long visited another world in his dreams, going on adventures with Mariabelle, a charming elf sorceress. After a disastrous encounter with a dragon leaves them burned to cinders, he awakens unharmed back in reality.

To his astonishment, Mariabelle appears sleeping beside him, still alive after their shared demise. Kazuhiro realizes his dream realm is, in fact, a parallel world where Mariabelle now finds herself stranded. As she adjusts to modern Japanese life, Kazuhiro plays the tour guide.

He introduces her to Earth's marvels, from cars and skyscrapers to amusement parks and hot springs. Despite the culture shock, Mariabelle takes a liking to Japanese baths, anime, and cute fashions. Meanwhile, Kazuhiro discovers more purpose in bonding over two interconnected worlds than just casual dreaming.

5) The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! (Image via SILVER LINK.)

The fearsome Dark Realm sorceress Jahy once struck terror across the land. But after a fateful encounter, the great Jahy finds herself stranded in the human world as a pint-sized, child-like being with little magical power left.

Forced to rent an apartment from an adult woman, the haughty Jahy struggles at every turn just to survive in her weakened state. The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! exploits Jahy's misfortune for cheeky slapstick and witty fish-out-of-water humor.

While the stubborn sorceress plots her eventual return to power, her attempts to adjust to modern living lead to embarrassing—but hilarious—lessons in humility.

6) Uncle from Another World

Uncle from Another World (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

After disappearing for 17 years, Takafumi's uncle suddenly returns from being transported to a fantasy world.

Now back in modern-day Tokyo, Uncle has somehow learned magic during his interdimensional exile. Rescued by his nephew Takafumi, he tries to help him readjust to mundane Earth society while unraveling the mysteries of his adventures in the other world.

A cross between comedy and emotional drama, Uncle from Another World delivers giant laughs along with touching reflections on rediscovered family bonds. As Takafumi teaches Uncle how to use appliances, computers, and theme parks, Uncle imparts magical wisdom that helps Takafumi see life differently.

7) Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri (Image via feel.)

Nitta is a low-level member of the Japanese yakuza mob. One night, a mysterious pod containing Hina, a mysterious girl with powerful psychokinetic abilities, crashes into his apartment, and he suddenly finds himself housing her.

With no safe place for either to go, these two social outcasts form an unlikely makeshift family together. Hinamatsuri anime finds unexpected humor and meaning in the bonds between societal misfits.

Nitta takes on parental duties to shelter the naive Hina, only to watch as she begins demonstrating wisdom in helping those with troubles greater than his own. The transformations they trigger in each other tug on the heartstrings while lifting the spirit.

8) Gabriel DropOut

Gabriel DropOut (Image via Doga Kobo)

Gabriel was the top angel trainee in the divine school. But upon graduating to Earth, she becomes completely addicted to online games, junk food, and lazing about in her tracksuit.

Though still possessing her angelic abilities, she rarely uses them for their intended divine purpose, effectively becoming a fallen angel almost indistinguishable from human shut-ins. Gabriel DropOut anime satirizes both isekai and angel tropes with wicked tongue-in-cheek comedy.

Forget heavenly salvation—Gabriel's attempts to simply attend high school end up unleashing chaos, including encounters with demons and other students far stranger than she is.

9) Mirmo Zibang!

Mirmo Zibang! (Image via Studio Hibari)

Kaede Minami is a shy middle school girl who is given a magic mug that summons Mirmo, a troublemaking pixie-like creature known a muglox. Mirmo promises to support Kaede and her budding crush on Setsu Yuki while hiding out in the human world.

However, Mirmo's mischief constantly embarrasses Kaede even as he fends off fairy tale villains from the other world who stand in his way. This whimsical comedy reverse isekai anime blends youthful romance and fantasy adventure with slice-of-life fun.

Mirmo's enthusiastic intervention in Kaede's daily junior high life shakes up human realm monotony with fairy tale drama. In parallel, teenage experiences also mature Mirmo from a self-centered fairy into a girl's most chaotic yet loyal magical companion.

10) Dropkick on My Devil! (Jashin-chan Dropkick)

Dropkick on My Devil! (Image via Nomad)

Demon Jashin is summoned from Hell to Tokyo by the amateur occultist Yurine Hanazono. However, Jashin finds herself involuntarily bound to Yurine as a magical servant, unable to return to Hell unless Yurine dies.

Despite still possessing magical powers, Jashin pursues mayhem through sarcasm and dangerous technology alike. This reverse isekai anime takes devilish chaos to new heights of absurdity.

Stuck in Yurine's care, Jashin's violent schemes are constantly thwarted by everyday objects and customs foreign to her hellish ways. Yet the relationship that develops between this weirdly mismatched pair ultimately uncovers the virtues hidden behind Jashin's vice-ridden madness.

Conclusion

Reverse isekai anime flips familiar tropes on their heads by pulling magical worlds into our mundane reality. The resulting fish-out-of-water tales unlock absurdist humor and imaginative cultural exchanges, often exploring moving interpersonal relationships.

So pick any series above for heartwarming, thought-provoking, and laugh-out-loud subversive entertainment.

