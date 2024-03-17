10 bingeable anime to watch on Spring break 2024

With plenty of bingeable anime to watch these days, the animanga community is excited about spring break. Those who are new to the medium have plenty of time to explore various titles and understand whether or not this form of storytelling is for them.

We have picked some of the most popular anime titles that are great for people who are new to the medium and for those who are accustomed to this format. These are shows that can be viewed in a couple of days to a few weeks at most. Here are some of the most popular bingeable anime to watch, from various genres ranging from shonen to comedy and slice-of-life.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and 9 other bingeable anime to watch this spring break

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Alphonse and Edward Elric as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the most iconic anime series. It’s quite popular for its plot, well-written characters, and high-octane action, all packaged in the perfect proportions. The story follows the adventures of a sibling pair whose past mistakes have far-reaching consequences. They utilize their alchemy abilities and go in search of truth, only to realize that the very kingdom they lived in was built on lies and secrets.

2) Grand Blue

Iori and his college senior as seen in the anime series (Image via Zero-G)

Grand Blue is one of the best bingeable anime to watch this spring break. It’s a hidden gem that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. Viewers who wish to turn off their brains and enjoy good comedy can opt for this anime. The show revolves around a character who is excited for a fresh start in college and female companions.

However, his bad luck follows him to this new chapter of life, and ends up spending all of his time with male friends who all seem to have a crippling alcohol addiction.

3) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Saiki and his classmates as seen in the anime series (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a show that is quite similar to Grand Blue in the sense that viewers don’t have to actively think while watching the series. This anime show relies quite a lot on good comedic timing and entertaining relationship dynamics.

Saiki is an extremely powerful psychic who prefers having a plain and simple life. However, hiding his true powers can be quite taxing on him. This is a slice-of-life series that explores Saiki’s life on a daily basis as a high school student and the effort he takes to hide his identity.

4) Steins;Gate

Okabe Rintaro as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio White Fox)

Steins;Gate is another hidden gem that deserves a lot more credit than it gets. The show deals with time travel and has an interesting main character who claims to be a mad scientist. The well-written characters and exciting plot progression make this a bingeable anime to watch.

The series revolves around Okabe Rintaro, who is trying to single-handedly take on an evil organization called SERN. The first 12 episodes can be a little slow since the series needs to do a considerable amount of exposition before the story progresses. However, this is a binge-worthy series with a satisfying conclusion that fans can add to their viewing list this spring break.

5) Tokyo Ghoul

Kaneki as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul is a show that often acts as a gateway for people to the world of anime. It has a well-written plot, an iconic opening theme song, high-octane action, and dark themes. These elements make Tokyo Ghoul one of the best bingeable anime to watch.

The story revolves around a literature student named Kaneki, who is ambushed by ghouls and nearly killed. However, the only reason he survives is due to an organ transplant from a ghoul, turning him into a half-ghoul.

6) Death Note

Light Yagami as seen in the anime series (Image via Madhouse)

This anime is yet another classic on the list and plenty of anime fans have developed an affinity for this medium after watching this series. The story revolves around a high school student who finds an incredibly powerful book that allows him to kill people. The targets die in a manner that makes it seem like a coincidence.

This young man wishes to eradicate all evil by killing radical elements in society while detectives aim to find the cause for these seemingly unrelated deaths. This thriller series utilizes cliffhangers effectively, making this a bingeable anime to watch this spring break.

7) Horimiya

Main characters of the Horimiya anime series (Image via CloverWorks)

Horimiya is another binge-worthy anime to watch for those who like a relaxed slice-of-life show. The show mainly revolves around two characters who have opposing personalities but befriend each other despite their differences. This innocent friendship turns into something more intimate.

There are tons of wholesome moments and the show also finds a way to seamlessly fuse comedy as well. This combination, paired with a slice-of-life format, makes it an interesting viewing experience.

8) Mob Psycho 100

A still from one of the most popular bingeable anime to watch this year featuring Shigeo (Image via Bones)

Mob Psycho 100 is an extremely underrated show. The creator of this show is also the same person who created the One Punch Man series. Mob Psycho 100 follows the tale of Shigeo, a shy, introverted child with psychic abilities.

Every time he suppresses his emotions, a tolerance meter starts climbing toward “100%” and when he reaches the 100 percent mark, he loses control and his extremely powerful latent psychic abilities come out. This is an entertaining series replete with comedy and action that also deals with topics like mental health.

9) Cowboy Bebop

Faye Valentine from Cowboy Bebop, one of the best bingeable anime to watch (Image via Sunrise)

Cowboy Bebop is considered a cult classic and one of the most popular shows from the ‘90s. The show features a cyberpunk setting, top-tier animation, an incredible jazz soundtrack, and well-written characters.

The story revolves around Spike Spiegel and his rag-tag crew of bounty hunters who attempt to make money by nabbing criminals. The show has a ton of action sequences that are well-choreographed, which makes for a well-paced, neo-noir western anime series.

10) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

A still from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, one of the bingeable anime to watch this year (Image via Studio Trigger)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won Anime of the Year in 2023 among other accolades. This series also features a cyberpunk setting as the name suggests. The atmospheric background music paired with stunning visuals gets the viewers hooked on the show.

The story revolves around David, who decides to get on the wrong side of the law after losing everything dear to him. The show also features some of the most jaw-dropping action sequences, making this show a bingeable anime to watch this spring break.

These are some of the most popular bingeable anime to watch this spring break with your friends and loved ones.

