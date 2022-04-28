10 Demon Slayer ships, ranked from most wholesome to absurd

Demon Slayer has introduced a vast array of characters who are not only strong but also quite attractive. Naturally, the community engages in numerous debates and discussions about waifus and husbandos. However, the community is also quite vocal about the innumerable ships that they have devised.

While most ships are quite wholesome, since the interaction between these characters is quite endearing. That being said, not all ships are meaningful. Some of them are quite absurd and problematic, to say the least.

Ranking Demon Slayer ships from best to worst

1) Shinobu and Giyu

Shinobu and Giyu from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu, the Insect Hashira, is quite shy and doesn’t really have many conversations with people. Giyu is also quite shy and keeps to himself most of the time. These two characters have interacted a few times, and fans saw it as an opportunity for their romantic relationship to progress in the series. They’re both strong and capable Hashiras who would make a great and wholesome couple.

2) Sanemi and Kanae

Sanemi and Kanae Demon Slayer fanart (Image via Alphacoders)

Kanae Kocho is one of the most gentle and soft-spoken characters in the Demon Slayer series. She is also a strong and capable member of the Demon Slayer Corps since she was the former Flower Hashira. Sanemi is quite aggressive and can be a little rude to others when he talks, and all of this stems from his childhood trauma.

When Sanemi was being rude to Kagaya Ubuyashiki, Kanae was one of the few people who were concerned and not angry with him. Fans thought that the two would be a great couple since their personalities would balance each other out.

3) Giyu and Sabito

Giyu and Sabito from Demon Slayer (Image via DevianArt/JCRPrints)

Giyu and Sabito were inseparable when the former was taken under Sakonji Urokodaki’s wing. The two practiced relentlessly and honed their swordsmanship skills. However, Sabito sacrificed his life to save those around him during the Final Selection and Giyu felt responsible for his friend’s death.

Fans felt that the two would have made a great couple if Sabito had been alive. This certainly would have been one of the most wholesome couples in the series.

4) Tanjiro and Kanao

Tanjiro and Kanao from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

It seems like Kanao started to develop feelings for Tanjiro ever since they had a conversation after Tanjiro and his squad’s rehabilitation. He helped her make her own decisions and had a positive influence on her life.

Tanjiro is one of the kindest and most gentle characters in Demon Slayer and fans wanted to see their relationship progress during the course of the series. This ship is one of the most wholesome ones on this list.

5) Nezuko and Zenitsu

Zenitsu was loud and obnoxious in the beginning, but he started to become quite mature and mellowed down towards the end of the series. Nezuko was a demon and she had a lot to deal with since she had to fight her instincts and not consume human flesh. However, if she was human from the beginning of the series, till the end, fans believe that they could have had a few moments that could have progressed their relationship during the course of Demon Slayer.

6) Rengoku and Akaza

rgk_co @rgk_cco #renkazaweek2021



Its day 6 for mebshbahaja;

[Growth & Blood]



Ig my mind has been donut kyo lately...



Sorry i couldnt some days.. aghh uni killing meej:((



#rengoku #akaza Its day 6 for mebshbahaja;[Growth & Blood]Ig my mind has been donut kyo lately...Sorry i couldnt some days.. aghh uni killing meej:(( #renkazaweek2021 Its day 6 for mebshbahaja; [Growth & Blood]Ig my mind has been donut kyo lately...Sorry i couldnt some days.. aghh uni killing meej:((#rengoku #akaza https://t.co/U5C9lRK3bt

Since Akaza expressed his interest in Rengoku owing to his strength and the ability to fight, fans took that as an opportunity to ship the two characters. However, this ship doesn’t make sense because Rengoku is someone who would do anything to get rid of the demons’ tyranny and Akaza would only be standing in the way. This ship is a little weird and it would have made sense if Akaza wasn’t a demon.

7) Shinobu and Doma

There is absolutely no reason why this ship should ever exist in the first place. Doma is someone who enjoys killing and eating women. He is the one responsible for the death of Kanae Kocho as well. Shinobu has nothing but hatred for this character and even goes to the extent of sacrificing her life, hoping that her protege, Kanao, and Inosuke, would be able to kill this demon. This ship is quite odd and illogical, to say the least.

8) Sanemi and Nezuko

This ship is quite problematic and shouldn’t exist in the first place. Sanemi is a fully grown adult, while Nezuko is just 14 years old in the Demon Slayer series. This is one of the most absurd ships that a few fans have come up with and age is certainly the main reason.

People shipped the two characters because Sanemi patted Nezuko’s head out of love that was platonic, since she reminded him of Genya, who died a few chapters earlier. The reason for fans shipping these characters makes it all the more awkward.

9) Tanjiro and Nezuko

💤 † @saintofsloth Am I the only person that ships Tanjiro and Nezuko? Am I the only person that ships Tanjiro and Nezuko? https://t.co/ux3r0etcv5

𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗶 🌙 @tsuwukii "demon slayer is one of my favorite animes!"

"I ship tanjiro and nezuko, wbu?" "demon slayer is one of my favorite animes!""I ship tanjiro and nezuko, wbu?" https://t.co/2JHKCCyCN5

One fails to understand why anyone in their right mind would ship two siblings. Yes, Nezuko has repeatedly shown affection for Tanjiro, but that was purely platonic since they were siblings. This is one of the worst ships in the entire series and fans have been quite vocal on numerous forums and social media platforms regarding this absurd ship.

10) Muzan and Nezuko

Muzan and Nezuko (Image via Wattpad/@mausvanoduoi)

This is by far one of the worst and most absurd ships since Muzan is literally 1000 years old while Nezuko is a 14-year-old child. There are fans who believe that this ship should exist and have expressed their interest on social media platforms like Twitter. Muzan was also responsible for the death of her entire family and is also the reason why she turned into a demon in the first place. There is absolutely no reason for this ship to exist.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi