10 most feared characters in Naruto, ranked from terrifying to wrathful

The Naruto universe has witnessed the rise and fall of numerous remarkable Shinobis, including those who have become powerful enough to face the universe's gods. It's not simple to rank the series' most feared characters, given the array of strengths and powers in the series.

Legendary characters who enjoy the status of being near-invincible have always been fawned over, ever since the dawn of the Shinobis. With power, however, come responsibilities. In the true essence of the term, being powerful implies being feared or dreaded by friends and foes alike. This listicle deals with 10 such Naruto powerhouses who ooze unimaginable strength and can send a chill down their opponents' spine.

Ranking 10 dreaded Naruto characters

10) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi was a brilliant Shinobi, taught by the Fourth Hokage himself, even before receiving Obito's Sharingan eye. The son of Sakumo Hatake (also known as Konoha's White Fang), Kakashi may not have had the ideal background, but there's no doubting that his struggles and tribulations forced him to focus exclusively on his ninja growth, which paid off handsomely.

With his cool demeanor, Kakashi is rendered one of the most potent Shinobis in the Naruto universe and feared by many of his foes.

9) Orochimaru

Orochimaru's role as a villain instilled terror in everyone and he was seldom scared by those he faced. Orochimaru worked hard to master every type of Jutsu possible and devised a few of his own. Because of his physical modifications, Orochimaru is practically indestructible. Any harm he receives may be readily reversed, and he can also transfer his mind to another vessel.

Orochimaru, a genius in the true sense of the term, was best known for his experiments and the lengths he was ready to go to understand everything Jutsu.

8) Hashirama Senju

It's hard to discuss prominent figures in the Naruto universe without discussing Hashirama. Hashirama Senju is Konohagakure's First Hokage and a legendary shinobi who was regarded as the finest of his day. Hashirama was dubbed the Shinobi God after attaining the pinnacle of strength. He is a powerful and fearsome opponent, comparable to Madara Uchiha.

Senju's history is legendary, being the other co-founder of Hidden Leaf Village. Many fans cite his clashes with Madara Uchiha as evidence of why he is such a strong and feared character in the realm of the shinobi.

7) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The child prodigy belonging to the Uchiha clan, Itachi is hands-down one of the most feared legends when it comes to the characters in Naruto. He possessed the insight of a Kage and was thus extremely intelligent.

Itachi defeated even the most assertive Shinobis like Kakashi Hatake just by looking into their eyes. Although the entire degree of Itachi's abilities is unknown, viewers know enough to declare that he is certainly among Naruto's best and most dreaded characters.

6) Naruto Uzumaki

Since the beginning of the series, the protagonist, Naruto, has gone through huge physical and emotional transformations, maturing into a figure with immense strength, powerful emotions, and unwavering principles to carry him through the conflicts he ever fought.

He can call huge toads, make innumerable shadow clones, and wield the powerful Rasengan in his own form. He uses natural chakra to become more formidable than almost any other shinobi. Because of his character traits, he is one of the most destructive figures in the cinematic world.

5) Pain

Pain, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Pain was among Naruto's most shocking and terrifying figures when he initially appeared as a prominent antagonist in Naruto as the leader of the famed Akatsuki antagonists when he first appeared. The audience had witnessed Akatsuki's great strength, and it was implied that much more danger lurked in the shadows. But it was near impossible to predict what was about to happen.

Pain was the catalyst for the Shinobi world's exponential increase in strength, yet it was still difficult to believe that anybody could hold more power than him.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke's strength has increased considerably over the years, and he is currently regarded as the strongest in the world. His mastery of Rinnegan, as well as everything else about him, is unsurpassed. With his dark fantasy of avenging his clan by slaying his elder brother, Sasuke had become a formidable person on his own.

After Orochimaru cast a Cursed Seal on him, the terror he inflicted knew no bounds. The Cursed Seal gave Sasuke enormous strength, but it also overpowered his mind and spirit, turning him into a more evil version of himself.

3) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito kept a wary eye on Akatsuki from the sidelines and calculated each move meticulously. Few people were aware of his actual purpose or abilities, and even Itachi misjudged him in the end. Obito evolved into a heartless man when his Sharingan was activated and Rin died.

The fact that the major opponent in Naruto was Kakashi's boyhood friend was a well-constructed revelation. Undeniably, Obito's authority was essentially infinite. His Kamui is legendary and his metamorphosis into Ten-Tails further adds to his lethality. Obito defeated a whole Anbu unit on his own, and after being taught by Madara, he was capable of defeating any shinobi.

2) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha (Image via Studio PPierrot)

Madara Uchiha is rendered a mythical character in Naruto's universe as one of Hidden Leaf's co-founders. Despite the fact that his horrible crimes may have tainted his reputation, he is an undefeated legend. He is capable of eliminating a whole army without resorting to his most powerful methods and fought the world's supposedly five most powerful Kages as they struggled to beat him.

Madara's visual prowess and combat talents remain essentially unrivaled till date. He was nearly invincible after attaining the Six Paths' power.

1) Kaguya Otsusuki

Kaguya's mere presence altered everything fans thought they understood about the Naruto universe. She's an otherworldly being, a member of the terrifying Otsutsuki. Kaguya became the first chakra wielder after eating from the prohibited God Tree and is regarded as the "Chakra Mother."

Kaguya boasts abilities that no one can equal, including the capacity to manipulate space and time, read other people's thoughts, and an unrivaled visual acuity. Kaguya was capable of defeating Team 7 with ease. She is a goddess in every sense of the word, and even the protagonist wasn't able to defeat her on his own. This fact alone proves her to be lethal and one of the most dreaded in the Shinobi universe of Naruto.

Edited by R. Elahi