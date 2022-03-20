In Naruto, there is a large amount of war, death, and blood. Since the show is based around Shinobi and their daily lives, it makes sense for all of these dark themes to be present. Espionage and murder is part of the daily life of a Shinobi.

However, there are some characters who went through more horrible experiences than the average Shinobi. Despite this, however, each of these characters grew into amazing and powerful Shinobi and are known throughout the show.

Here are the 10 most ill-fated Naruto characters of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

10 most ill-fated Naruto characters of all time

10) Tsunade Senju

Tsunade as the fifth Hokage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade has been through a lot during her time in the series. When she was younger, she entrusted Hashirama's necklace to Nawaki, her younger brother. Soon after, he ran into an explosive trap and died in battle. Next, her first lover, Dan Kato, died as well.

The next time she lost someone she loved was when Jiraiya died. Even though they were never a romantic couple, it was clear the she loved Jiraiya.

9) Obito Uchiha

Despite having a mostly happy childhood, everything went downhill when Obito Uchiha was crushed by a boulder during one of his missions. Madara saved him and decided to train him and make him stronger.

When Obito witnessed Rin's death by Kakashi's hand, he was overcome by rage and resolved to get revenge. He and Madara began the Fourth Great Ninja War, but even though Obito was one of the main enemies, he was always Madara's pawn.

Madara did not hesitate to betray his trust the first chance he got. He made peace before he died but lived an incredibly tragic life.

8) Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato Uzumaki wearing his Akatsuki cloak (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato hails from Amegakure. When he was a kid, his village was overcome by the Second Great Ninja War. After encountering the Legendary Sannin, he and his friends, Yahiko and Konan, became Jiraiya's students, who left them in the villge after training them.

Eventually, Nagato Uzumaki witnessed Yahiko's death, and was manipulated by Madara do to his bidding.

7) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui with his Sharingan activated (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui was doomed to tragedy. He graduated form the Ninja Academy during the Third Great Ninja War and immediately went into battle. He lost his friend during the war, which awakened his Mangekyo Sharingan.

When he found out about the Uchiha's potential coup, he tried to stop it with Kotoamatsukami. However, Danzo stopped him and stole one of his eyes.

He gave Itachi his last eye and threw himself off a cliff and into a river. He was destined to die without completing everything he aimed to.

6) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi as he appears in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Shisui, Itachi was a tragic character. In order to stop the Uchiha coup, he ended up killing every last member of the Uchiha clan, besides Sasuke. He was named a traitor of the Leaf and a villain, though he did everything in order to protect the Leaf.

Despite all of this, he found peace when he died during his fight with Sasuke.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as he appears in Part 1 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto lost his parents only a few hours after he was born. Kurama, manipulated by Obito, stabbed them through their chests. In a last ditch effort to defeat Kurama, Minato sealed half of Kurama in himself and Naruto.

Through this, Konoha was saved, but it also resulted in Naruto being shunned by the entire village his whole childhood. He was a lonely orphan who had no friends or family for most of his life. When he tried to make friends, the adults and other kids would look at him with scorn in their eyes.

Because Kurama being sealed in him messed up his chakra network, he was not able to perform Jutsu properly, which is essentially to be accepted in a Shinobi dominant world.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke as he appears in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi was the main cause of most of Sasuke's suffering. He killed their parents right in front of Sasuke when he was a kid. Then, right after, he put the latter in a Tsukuyomi world where he had to relieve that same night over and over for hours.

Sasuke was once again psychologically tortured by Itachi when he became a genin. His morals and beliefs changed quite dramatically throughout the show.

3) Gaara

Gaara as he appears during the Blank Period (Studio Pierrot)

When Gaara was a child, like Naruto, he had a Tailed Beast sealed within him. However, it was much harder for him to contain Shukaku's anger and evil. So, he ended up involuntarily killing many of the people he approached.

His father sent various Shinobi to try and kill him, even the uncle who loved him, Yashamaru.

2) Neji Hyuga

Even though he was a prodigy, Neji Hyuga was always seen as second best because he was from the Hyuga branch family.

Neji's fate was predestined - before he could even make his decisions, it was already decided how he would die, and no matter how much he tried, he could not go against his fate.

After fulfilling his destiny and dying to protect Hinata, he died with a smile on his face.

1) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi as he appears during Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When he was much younger, Kakashi Hatake's father, Sakumo, killed himself as a result of intense shame. The citizens of Konoha saw him as a prodigy. He became a chunin at six years old after graduating from the Ninja Academy at five years old.

Soon after joining a genin team with Obito and Rin, he lost Obitio in a mission and killed Rin after she ran into his Chidori. Overcome by guilt from Rin's death, he would obsessively wash his hands in order to get blood of off it.

After becoming a Jonin at 13 and joining the Anbu, he lost Minato and Kushina during Kurama's rampage. Despite so much loss in his life, he always had Might Guy, and the two have been bestfriends for years.

