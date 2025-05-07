10 Isekai anime protagonists who retain the memories of their previous life

Isekai anime protagonists tend to wake up in new worlds with magic, monsters, and new rules—but some of them possess one great advantage: the memories of their past. Not only does it give them an advantage in foreign lands, but it also forms their morals, decisions, and emotional depth in a way that no other character can rival.

Whether they employ new knowledge to transform kingdoms or the traumas they had in a past life that drive them forward, these characters are remembered for their individual tales. Their previous lives are more than just history—they inform everything that they do in their new world. Here are the 10 Isekai anime main protagonists with memories of their past life.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime. This list is not ranked in any particular order.

Rudeus, Liam, and 8 other Isekai anime protagonists who retain the memories of their previous life

1) Rudeus Greyrat (Mushoku Tensei)

Rudeus Greyrat as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Rudeus Greyrat is reincarnated into a magical world, having died in his past life as an unemployed recluse. As soon as he opens his eyes as a newborn, he has complete recall of his past life and mature mental state, putting him at a big advantage in learning to survive in his new life.

As one of the Isekai anime protagonists who retains his memories, Rudeus makes new decisions based on regrets from the past. He does his best to improve, but his flaws and desires are always with him.

2) Liam Banfield (I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!)

Liam Banfield as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

Liam Banfield is the arrogant but calculating nobleman at the core of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!. In his previous life, he lived humbly and attempted to be good, only to be ultimately betrayed by those he trusted.

Reborn in a science fiction empire now, Liam recalls every moment of his former life—and he directs that resentment to redefine his morals. Since he is one of the Isekai anime leads who do not lose their memories, he decides to become evil, although unintentionally good at heart.

3) Ainz Ooal Gown (Overlord)

Ainz Ooal Gown as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Ainz Ooal Gown is the strong undead mastermind in Overlord, but beneath the skull is the mind of Suzuki Satoru, a Japanese former salaryman. Even after he was transported to the game world of Yggdrasil, he still remembers every detail of his past life.

As one of the Isekai anime protagonists who possesses this characteristic, Ainz frequently has flashbacks about human feelings, people's manners, and being a normal office worker. These flashbacks shape his leadership, being cautious, and how he attempts to retain his humanity.

4) Satou Kazuma (Konosuba)

Satou Kazuma as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Satou Kazuma is a shut-in gamer who meets a ridiculous death and finds himself in a fantasy world with all the memories of his former life still there. Although he's quick to complain and mocks the absurdity that surrounds him all the time, he frequently uses modern logic and knowledge to defeat enemies or earn money.

He remembers the comforts of Japan a little too well and keeps trying to replicate them regularly. His sarcastic nature, developed due to his past life, makes him one of the Isekai anime protagonists who never actually forget their past.

5) Subaru Natsuki (Re:Zero)

Subaru Natsuki as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Subaru Natsuki is the main protagonist of Re:Zero, who is emotionally intense, spontaneous, and exceptionally self-aware. When suddenly brought to a fantasy world, he keeps all the memories of his past life on Earth, including his social life, gaming facts, and personal failures.

As opposed to most other Isekai anime protagonists, Subaru does not immediately possess a superpower but bears the complete psychological burden of recalling each death and restart he undergoes. This retention of memory tends to leave him mentally exhausted, but it is also what assists him in learning and building actual emotional bonds.

6) Tanya Degurechaff (The Saga of Tanya the Evil)

Tanya Degurechaff as seen in anime (Image via Studio Nut)

Tanya Degurechaff is the main character of The Saga of Tanya the Evil and is unique for her brutal efficiency in combat. Cold, calculating, and ominously intelligent for a young girl, Tanya's mind is far from childish, because she isn't one. In reality, she's the reincarnation of a cold-hearted salaryman from modern Japan who was murdered and compelled into another existence by a mysterious godlike force.

Keeping all her memories from her previous life, she employs her knowledge and corporate cruelty to manipulate military hierarchies and survive. She is among the Isekai anime protagonists who retain the memories of their past life.

7) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's Rimuru Tempest might have been a slime, but they never lost themself to who he used to be. Once a human named Satoru Mikami, they bring all of their past life memories with them into the fantasy realm they are reincarnated into.

This retention has a huge impact on how they rule and form alliances. Their contemporary worldview impacts from urban planning to foreign policy. This makes Rimura one of the Isekai anime protagonists who retain their past life memories.

8) Naofumi Iwatani (The Rising of the Shield Hero)

Naofumi Iwatani as seen in anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Naofumi Iwatani is summoned to a fantasy realm as the Shield Hero in The Rising of the Shield Hero, but unlike some of his companions, he keeps his memories from Japan intact. A college student before being transported, Naofumi’s cautious nature, analytical mindset, and sense of justice are all shaped by his former life.

These traits enable him to navigate betrayal at an early stage and regenerate his power from scratch. He never loses sight of the importance of trust, wisdom, and earned experience, making him one of the Isekai anime protagonists who gets reincarnated with their past life.

9) Shin Wolford (Wise Man’s Grandchild)

Shin Wolford as seen in anime (Image via Silver Link)

Shin is born in Japan and reincarnated in a world where magic exists, brought up by a legendary magician. His memories of modern technology, martial arts, and strategic thinking in his previous life greatly increase his magical capability.

This combination of memories gives Shin an edge in his new world, soon mastering combat skills and magic spells others can't even understand, and he becomes a force to be reckoned with.

10) Cid Kagenou (The Eminence in Shadow)

Cid Kagenou as seen in anime (Image via Nexus)

Cid Kagenou is among the Isekai anime protagonists with memories of their past life. Even in his new life in a fantasy world, Cid's sharp mind stays with him and combines his prior knowledge with the new one.

He uses experiences from his former life to create a secret persona as the chief of the Shadow Garden, dictating things without anyone's knowledge while acting out the role of an ordinary, dumb young man. This skill for combining the two lives provides him with a very special edge in comparison to people in the new world he inhabits.

Final thoughts

Memories from previous lives in reincarnated settings provide Isekai anime protagonists with an advantage in the discovery of new worlds. Rudeus Greyrat, Liam Banfield, and Ainz Ooal Gown, being their kind, use past experiences as the foundation from which to base decisions and determine complex connections in ways their counterparts cannot.

