10 legendary anime that you should watch

Anime has captured the imagination of viewers around the globe with its unique animation styles, engaging storylines, and complex characters. While many great series exist, some anime stand out as legendary—works that have made a lasting impression on the medium and pop culture.

Ad

Certain series develop large, dedicated fanbases and influence their medium specifically, as well as global entertainment broadly, for many years after their original release.

The legendary anime series featured in this list introduced innovative concepts, compelling characters, and powerful storylines to the genre. They have inspired countless fans as well as subsequent movies, books, games, and other anime works. Here are 10 legendary anime series that every fan should experience at least once.

Ad

Trending

Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and 8 must-watch legendary anime

1. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

Few series have made as significant an impact as Neon Genesis Evangelion. Created by renowned director Hideaki Anno, Evangelion originally aired in 1995-96. On the surface, it appears to be a mecha anime about young pilots defending Earth from invading celestial beings known as Angels.

Ad

However, it delves into profound psychological themes such as depression, identity, and human connection. Complex characters like the insecure protagonist Shinji Ikari resonated deeply with viewers, as did Evangelion's distinct visual flair and religious subtexts.

The series pioneered merchandising trends and also played a crucial role in helping anime gain wider acceptance in the mainstream. Both deeply thoughtful and highly influential, Neon Genesis Evangelion set new standards for storytelling in the medium.

Ad

2. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Stylish and timeless, 1998's Cowboy Bebop continues to captivate new generations of fans. Set in a futuristic world of bounty hunters, crime syndicates, and lost technologies, its plot focuses on the central crew of misfits aboard the ship Bebop as they pursue wanted criminals for reward money.

Ad

However, it's the show's endearing characters that truly make it shine. Charismatic former mobster Spike Spiegel leads the pack with his laid-back swagger, joined by fellow bounty hunters like ex-cop Jet Black, genius hacker Ed, and the mysterious Faye Valentine.

Backed by renowned composer Yoko Kanno's iconic jazz soundtrack, this legendary anime exudes effortless cool and offers both entertaining adventures and poignant moments.

3. Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

The iconic shonen action series Dragon Ball Z burst onto TV screens in Japan in 1989, offering epic fight sequences and high-powered beam struggles. Protagonist Goku, along with his ever-expanding team of martial artist allies, defends Earth from a variety of intergalactic threats.

Ad

The show's appeal relies on its constant escalation of stakes and powers. Characters train tirelessly to reach new heights of strength, then face off against formidable villains like the planet-destroying alien Frieza and the monster Cell.

The animation remains dynamic throughout, making the fights truly larger than life. From its intense beam battles to the lighthearted charm of characters like Piccolo and Vegeta, Dragon Ball Z set benchmarks for the action genre.

Ad

4. One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Debuting in 1999, this series adapts Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga that chronicles the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his swashbuckling Straw Hat Pirates. They explore the vast Grand Line sea in search of the treasure of the former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger—the titular "One Piece."

Ad

Vibrant characters like swordfighter Zoro, navigator Nami, and cook Sanji join Luffy on his quest. In over 1000 colorfully animated episodes, they battle other nefarious pirate crews, World Government forces, and strange creatures.

Its masterful world-building constructs a rich, fantastical universe rooted in piracy while incorporating magic, pseudo-sci-fi elements, and more. The epic storyline also evokes genuine emotional highs amidst its overall fun. Groundbreaking in its longevity alone, One Piece has earned its place on the legendary anime list.

Ad

5. Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

What if you stumbled upon a notebook that allowed you to kill anyone just by writing their name? This chilling premise drives the 2006 psychological thriller Death Note.

Ad

Originally a manga by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note's animated adaptation quickly gained critical acclaim for its cat-and-mouse dynamics between the brilliant yet morally corrupt teenager Light Yagami and the enigmatic detective known as "L." Light acquires the deadly Death Note and initially begins eliminating criminals as a self-proclaimed god.

However, morally ambiguous questions arise as the ingenious investigator L seeks to uncover Light's secrets. Death Note presents intricate plotting centered around its intellectual main characters.

Ad

6. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

Few modern legendary anime have matched the cultural buzz surrounding Attack on Titan. Since its debut in 2013, this dark fantasy series has sent waves through the anime fandom with its apocalyptic setting, kinetic action, and terrifying humanoid Titans.

Ad

After the Titans nearly wipe out humanity, forcing survivors to retreat behind walled cities, teenager Eren Yeager joins the military's elite Scout Regiment. While initially motivated by his mother's death, his goals and motivations evolve significantly throughout the series.

Attack on Titan stands out for its edgy action visuals, blending CGI and traditional animation. Viewers around the world are drawn to its raw emotional impact and foreshadowed plot twists.

7. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Ad

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Hiromu Arakawa's steampunk dark fantasy manga, Fullmetal Alchemist, has received two acclaimed anime adaptations. While both adaptations tell similar stories, the 2009 series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood aligns more closely with the manga's narrative. Consequently, it is often ranked among the highest-rated series of all time.

Ad

The story centers on brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who strive to restore their bodies after a disastrous alchemical experiment. Epic yet poignant, Brotherhood captivates viewers with its thematic depth.

It explores philosophical questions such as ambition, guilt from war, and the ethics of science. Meanwhile, the brothers investigate the shadowy secrets of alchemists and the military alongside compelling allies. Combined with crisp animation and tight plotting, Brotherhood represents the pinnacle of anime storytelling.

Ad

8. Naruto

Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto chronicles the quest of young orphan ninja Naruto Uzumaki to become the village's Hokage, or leader. The show blends exhilarating ninja battles with emotional character storylines that resonate widely. Initially centered on Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, the show expands as sinister ninja organizations emerge.

Ad

Carefully spacing revelations among humor and interpersonal drama, the combined 720 episodes of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden showcase phenomenal battle animation and mythic world-building. Eschewing genre traditions, Naruto makes its loud, fox-spirited hero someone initially shunned rather than celebrated.

The villagers revile Naruto for harboring the malevolent Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama, which once terrorized them. However, Naruto refuses to give up on his dreams or lose empathy, despite years of isolation. With the support of friends and mentors, he pursues his ninja training while battling prejudice.

Ad

9. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Originally a visual novel game, Steins;Gate's intricate narrative follows oddball student/inventor Rintaro "Okarin" Okabe and his friends as they inadvertently create a modified microwave that sends text messages into the past. Their initially playful timeline alterations result in disastrous ripple effects.

Ad

What follows includes gripping suspense, emotional drama, and thought-provoking experiments about choices and their consequences. Is changing past tragedies worth the risk of unraveling reality itself? The core cast's unique bonds keep the intense themes grounded with humor and camaraderie. Witty, romantic, and philosophically provocative, Steins;Gate operates at full capacity.

10. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Our most recent iconic entry, Jujutsu Kaisen, premiered in 2020, adapted from Gege Akutami's manga. This supernatural action series centers on young Yuji Itadori, who consumes a cursed finger that houses dangerous spirits. He subsequently enrolls in a secret academy that trains Jujutsu sorcerers to fight cursed spirits.

Ad

Combining exorcism lore with innovative battles, Jujutsu Kaisen has become a breakout megahit. Yuji anchors the show with his selfless resilience against the finger's vicious Curse Sukuna occupying his body. His teammate Megumi and upperclassman Maki assist him in mastering his own jujutsu powers.

The smooth, crisp animation brings the manga's already cinematic battles to life, showcasing unusual cursed techniques. Witty and bloody at times, Jujutsu Kaisen at its best balances shonen spectacle with emotional maturity.

Ad

Conclusion

Japanese animation has a rich history that goes beyond these legendary works. However, the series showcased here exemplify what makes legendary anime so compelling across different eras worldwide. Dynamic visuals, unforgettable soundtracks, and profound themes come together to create true masterpieces.

Whether it's the influential philosophical science fiction of Evangelion, the swashbuckling fantasy adventure of One Piece, or the emotional grittiness of Attack on Titan, the creative frontiers of anime keep expanding.

Ad

There has never been a better time to discover—or revisit—these landmark animated series that effectively balance entertainment with insight. So pick your favorites here and enjoy the journey!

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback