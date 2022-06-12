10 Marvel & DC superheroes who can beat Luffy from One Piece

While One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy is incredibly powerful, especially in the wake of him activating the Gear Fifth form, he’s far from invincible. While not many in the One Piece world have a chance at defeating him, there are certainly characters from other fictional universes who can easily do so.

Marvel and DC superheroes, in particular, have a few standout candidates who should be able to defeat One Piece’s protagonist, even in his Gear Fifth form. Although there are a select handful from each franchise, there certainly are those who would compel One Piece’s Luffy to accept defeat easily.

Here are 10 Marvel and DC superheroes who can beat Luffy from One Piece.

1) The Beyonder (Marvel)

The Beyonder as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The Beyonder is one of the most powerful beings within the Marvel Universe. He can easily defeat One Piece’s Luffy, even in the latter's Gear Fifth form. The Beyonder can manipulate matter and reality, and even choose his own physical resistances and weaknesses in some incarnations.

While Gear Fifth is no doubt impressive, The Beyonder simply has too much power over being and reality. He can easily manipulate the matter of Luffy's body and, if he so desires, disintegrate him as well, leaving the Straw Hat captain with a no win situation.

2) Superman (DC)

Understandably, One Piece’s central protagonist has almost no chance of winning against the Man of Steel himself. Superman is regarded as one of the most powerful superheroes in comics, if not the most powerful. His powers range from super strength to freezing breath to super hearing.

One of the most relevant abilities in this matchup, however, is freeze breath. Luffy has already been shown to be susceptible to ice thanks to his encounter with Aokiji, giving Superman an easy win condition. All he has to do is freeze the Straw Hat captain’s body, shatter him into immeasurable pieces sealing the win.

3) Hyperion (Marvel)

Hyperion as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

While the previous two entries had specific, overpowered techniques and abilities which gave them a clear, indisputable win condition, Hyperion’s situation is a little different. The Marvel superhero can still undoubtedly defeat One Piece’s protagonist, but his win would essentially come from an all-out brawl.

His incredible stamina and strength will allow him to combat toe-to-toe with Luffy for as long as it takes, gradually wearing the One Piece protagonist down. Meanwhile, Hyperion's strength will last as long as solar energy enters his body. The event of the Straw Hat captain blocking this solar energy is incredibly unlikely, making Hyperion’s win a reality.

4) Superman Prime (DC)

Superman Prime as seen in the comics (Image via Warner Bros.)

If One Piece’s Luffy loses to the standard Superman in Gear Fifth, he essentially has no chance against Superman Prime. This version of Superman has lived for hundreds of thousands of years, traveling through time and space and accruing all sorts of combat knowledge and experience along the way.

While he retains all of the listed abilities for the standard Superman, one could take away his quick and easy win condition and still see him demolish the Straw Hat captain. His strength and speed are simply on another level in relation to everyone else on this list, solidifying his win over the rubber pirate.

5) Sentry (Marvel)

Sentry as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Sentry is essentially Marvel's answer to DC's Man of Steel, Superman, in terms of power source, range of abilities, and strength. Sentry, like Kal-El, derives his power from the light of a yellow sun, with his only major vulnerability being a situation where he is cut off from the sunlight. When it comes to his abilities and powers, he can do a lot more than the Man of Steel.

One of the major advantages Sentry has is the ability of molecular manipulation, allowing him to chemically and physically restructure objects as he sees fit. Additionally, he retains the typical superhuman speed, strength, and more that superheroes usually possess. As a result, One Piece’s Luffy has almost no chance at winning this battle.

6) Doctor Fate (DC)

Doctor Fate as seen in the comics (Image via Warner Bros.)

Doctor Fate is one of the most powerful superheroes within the DC universe, being able to stand up to the likes of Superman and Martian Manhunter. His powers include immortality, invulnerability, and various magical and occult powers, such as dimensional travel, eldritch offensive abilities, and more.

His powers extend beyond the physical realm, and much of his strength comes from mythological and god-like sources. While Gear Fifth does make Luffy the incarnation of the “Sun God” Nika, even his powers are no match for Doctor Fates. As a result, the protagonist of One Piece suffers yet another defeat at the hands of a comic book superhero.

7) Rogue (Marvel)

Rogue as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The main powers of the X-Men’s Rogue stem from her ability to absorb the powers of anyone she touches, either temporarily or permanently depending on the length of contact. She can also absorb the life force of others, literally killing them in the process of her maintaining physical contact with them.

While Luffy’s life force seems to be incredibly strong while in the Gear Fifth form, all Rogue needs to do is maintain contact for an extended period of time. Considering how gullible and trusting the One Piece protagonist can be, an opportunity for this should arise sooner or later, sealing Luffy’s fate here as a loss.

8) Martian Manhunter (DC)

Martian Manhunter as seen in the comics (Image via Warner Bros.)

DC’s Martian Manhunter is one of the most powerful superheroes within the publication, possessing a plethora of otherworldly abilities and strengths. He’s often called the “Swissy Army knife of superheroes,” possessing many powers held by other famous do-gooders, such as Superman.

His diverse set of abilities includes some of those previously mentioned on this list to defeat One Piece's Luffy, such as superhuman durability, stamina, and strength. As a result, the Straw Hat captain is almost certainly going to lose against this extraterrestrial hero.

9) Scarlet Witch (Marvel)

Scarlet Witch’s powers are some of the greatest and most terrifying in comic books. She’s able to use her magic to manipulate nearly all aspects of life, from reality to biology to mentality and everything in between.

With such powerful and practically insurmountable abilities at her disposal, there's no debate about Scarlet Witch's win here. It's bad for Luffy, whose Gear Fifth abilities also allow him to control reality to a lesser extent, but the One Piece protagonist's defeat is sealed here as well.

10) Doctor Manhattan (DC)

Doctor Manhattan as seen in the comics (Image via Warner Bros.)

Finally, Doctor Manhattan is one of the most powerful and all-encompassing superheroes of the DC publication. He’s the closest thing to a god-like being anyone born human has obtained, possessing nigh-omnipotence, nigh-omniscience, and nigh-omnipresence.

He is essentially able to manipulate any and all aspects of life and physics, including the ability to swiftly and finally disintegrate people if he chooses. With such instant and easy-to-use power at his disposal, it’s painfully obvious that Luffy stands no chance of winning here. If the two were ever to meet, the One Piece protagonist certainly won’t be walking away.

