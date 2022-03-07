10 Marvel Universe superheroes who would lose to Luffy from One Piece

In recent chapters, One Piece’s protagonist Luffy has risen to astonishing heights, which fans couldn’t have predicted. Kaido even compared him, in his own mind, to legends like Rocks, Roger, Shanks, and Whitebeard.

Yet just how powerful is Luffy outside of the One Piece universe? What other characters can he defeat as he currently is in the series? While Luffy definitely hasn't reached the peak of his power yet, there are still some major names in the Marvel Universe he can take down.

While some of these entrants may be surprising to see, they're included here for good reason. Here are ten Marvel Universe superheroes who would lose to Luffy from One Piece.

Star Lord and 9 other Marvel superheroes that would lose to One Piece’s Luffy

1) Captain America

Captain America as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Even with all his battle prowess and trademark vibranium shield, Captain America has almost no shot against Luffy. The sheer size of Gear Third punches would be too much for him to counter, essentially meaning all he can do is run.

Even if he tries to make it an agility battle, it’s incredibly unlikely that Steve Rogers is faster than Luffy’s Gear Second form seen in One Piece.

2) Hulk

Hulk as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

With Luffy’s Gear Fourth Bounce-Man technique, as well as Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, and with Ryou amplifying his attacks, Hulk would eventually go down in a fight.

The Hulkbuster Iron Man suit was made to restrain him, and successfully does so. It’s highly unlikely that the Hulkbuster suit is more powerful than Luffy’s Gear Fourth, especially as currently seen in One Piece.

3) Spider-Man

Spider-Man as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Generally, Spider-Man usually depends on his brains and cleverness instead of pure brawn and muscle. While there is a chance that he will distract Luffy into a loss, it’s more than likely that he will get overpowered by his opponent before this happens.

Even before One Piece’s Wano arc and the subsequent power-ups, Spider-Man stood virtually no chance against Luffy.

4) Black Widow

Black Widow as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

At the end of the day, Black Widow is just a normal human who went through gruesome spy and assassin training throughout her life.

While this training has given her some truly impressive skills, Luffy is on a superhuman level. All it would take is an activation of Gear Second, even in pre-time-skip One Piece, for him to win this fight.

5) Blade

Blade as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Among those listed so far, Blade would be the most likely one to give Luffy the hardest time in a fight, even in current One Piece. His superhuman abilities combined with vhampiric powers create a truly frightening beast to fight. His recovery speed is also incredibly fast, meaning he can put himself in a position to win if he pushes Luffy into and through a Gear Fourth.

However, it’s questionable if Blade can outrun the speeds of Gear Second, or take multiple hits from Gear Third punches and kicks. While his recovery powers are incredible, it’s likely the Gatling moves Luffy uses in these stages could overpower him easily and quickly at the start of the fight.

6) Star Lord

Star Lord as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Being a Celestial-human hybrid, Peter Quill has more strength and durability than the average human. However, these don’t seem to be at superhuman levels, and merely make him something more than a human, but less than extraordinary. Even the fact that he's part Celestial doesn't seem to be of much help to him.

While his real talent comes in the use of various combat tools and weapons, it’s doubtful he’ll have anything that can truly hurt Luffy. The element gun is his primary weapon, and, barring certain extraordinary circumstances, likely can’t do anything to Luffy’s rubber body. With no winning conditions for Quill, it’s almost certain this is a win for One Piece’s protagonist.

7) Ant-man

Ant-Man as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Interestingly enough, Ant-Man is likely one of the few Marvel superheroes Luffy wouldn’t even need to punch to defeat.

Being somewhat of a lower-tier hero, he doesn’t have the mental fortitude others in the Marvel universe have. As a result, it’s a fair assumption Luffy could utilize Conqueror’s Haki, resulting in a contact-less win for One Piece’s protagonist.

8) Punisher

The Punisher as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Unfortunately for the Punisher, his primary means of combat are various, projectile-based weapons. In general, these weapons are going to be incredibly ineffective against Luffy, who bullets will literally bounce off of.

Without realistic win conditions for real-name Frank Castle, this would end in a win for One Piece’s protagonist.

9) The Thing

The Thing as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Undoubtedly, this would be the hardest Marvel opponent Luffy could match up with. The Thing’s endurance is second to nearly none in Marvel.

However, it’s unlikely he could catch up to Luffy when the latter has Gear Second or Gear Fourth active. As a result, Luffy will likely win by wearing down his opponent over an extremely long battle.

10) Luke Cage

Luke Cage as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Finally, Luke Cage’s superpowers essentially come down to super strength. In a slugfest against Luffy, it’s more likely than not that he’ll run out of stamina much earlier than One Piece’s protagonist. As a result, it’s a fair assumption Luffy would win here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan