10 Naruto canon ships with the most dedicated fans

Shippings are quite common in Naruto. While fans adore certain canon couples in their favorite series, there are also some hypothetical shippings that keep fans guessing.

Many fan-favorite couples in the series are officially recognized by the canon and boast of widespread support. Let us rank some of the most popular ships that the series has to offer.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's opinions, which are subjective. It also contains spoilers from the Naruto series.

Naruto canon ships that fans adore the most

10. Sai and Ino

Sai and Ino are wedded (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Sai and Ino were introduced to each other early during the events of Shippuden. While fans did not see this couple develop in the manga or anime, the pairing is confirmed when the two marry near the end of Shippuden.

Sai and Ino's friendship blossoms during the 'Blank Period,' when Sai adopts Ino's family name after growing up without one. In Boruto, they have a son named Inojin, who is as passionate about art as his father.

9. Tsunade Senju and Dan Kato

Tsunade encounters Dan's spirit during the Fourth Shinobi World War (Image via Pierrot Studios(

Tsunade and Dan Kato's tragic love story is similar to the entry mentioned before this. They shared the same ambitions and goals of becoming the Hokage. Dan is tragically killed during the Second Shinobi World War. Tsunade is in tears as a result of this, but she continues to pursue her dreams.

Later, with the help of the Reanimation Jutsu, Tsunade once again meets Dan Kato, albeit in spirit form. After protecting her from one of Madara's blows, he has a final conversation with her, in which he expresses gratitude to her for allowing him to realize his ambition.

8. Asuma Sarutobi & Kurenai Yuhi

Asuma and Kurenai during Shippuden (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The interactions between the team captains are always entertaining to watch, but Asuma of Team 10 and Kurenai of Team 8 appeared to be engaging in more than friendly banter. Those two were almost always together on screen, hinting at their romance even if it was never officially acknowledged.

However, Kurenai's pregnancy test results verified that romance. Despite the fact that she was never married, Asuma was assumed to be the father. Her response when she found out about Asuma's fate following his battle with Hidan serves as proof of this. Kurenai, however, was able to continue Asuma's legacy by producing a stunning daughter who takes up her father’s mantle and bears it proudly.

7. Obito Uchiha and Rin Nohara

Obita and Rin (image via Pierrot Studios) Enter caption

While this was largely a one-sided relationship from Obito's perspective, it is clear that this is one of those ships with enormous potential. The entire ship is set in the past, with young Uchiha and Rin playing together as childhood friends, and him gradually falling in love with her when she is assigned to the same team as him.

Things between the two take a tragic turn when, during a mission, Obito is crushed by a boulder and left for dead. Things worsen when he discovers Kakashi stabbing her through the heart with his Chidori, killing her and awakening his Mangekyō Sharingan. Believing the world to be purposeless as the sole reason for his existence has now ceased to exist, Obito takes on the mantle of Tobi. The rest, as we know, is history.

Obito's life is turned upside down after he witnesses Rin's death (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The events that lead up to the Fourth Shinobi World War don't make Obito's love for Rin any less strong. Obito is motivated to carry out Madara's plan by the prospect of finally being reunited with her in the Infinite Tsukiyomi. This link also helps him rule the Ten-Tails. After his death at Kaguya's hands, Rin's ghost comes to visit him. She tells him with a bright grin that she's been anticipating his arrival before they leave for the afterlife in good spirits.

6. Shikamaru Nara and Temari

Shikamaru, Temari and their son, Shikadai in Boruto (Image via Pierrot Studios)

This couple has a large fan base and has gained a lot of traction, especially since Boruto entered the scene. The two were first introduced during the Chunin Exam arc and ultimately squared off against one another. Although Temari came out on top in the end, we soon learn that Shikamaru actually let her win because she was "too much of a drag" for him. While he was initially surprised by the easy victory, this event piqued his interest.

Throughout the course of the series, the duo seems to complement each other perfectly. Tamari keeps inspiring Shikamaru to perform better at his roles and responsibilities as a shinobi while Shikamuru encourages Temari to sit back, relax and take it easy once in a while.

5. Konan and Yahiko

Konan and Yahiko share a moment (Image via Pierrot Studios)

While not a major pairing in the series, this couple contributes to the plot of Naruto in a way that the others do not. Konan and Yahiko's story is tragic in that they fall in love while organizing a civilian army but are unable to act on their feelings.

Shortly after the battle against Hanzo and Yahiko, Konan is inspired to help their mutual friend, Nagato, in his plan to end all wars by becoming the node of hatred for all shinobi nations—Pain. This bond is the foundation of Konan's personality, as well as her determination to defend and stand by Nagato at all costs. This duo improves the Naruto series as a whole by giving characters more nuance and supporting the theme of generational conflict.

4. Kizashi Haruno and Mebuki Haruno

Sakura hugs her parents following the events of Road to Ninja (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Sakura's parents, in contrast to Naruto and Sasuke, are never seen in the series until Episode 271 of Shippuden, making them the only couple on this list involving shinobi who do not play a centrally important role in the story. This episode is the only time we see Sakura's family, and it serves as a tie-in to the sixth Naruto Shippuden film, Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie.

Kizashi and Mebuki Haruno in Obito's alternate world (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Yet, this one glimpse is enough to satisfy all fans. That solitary instance demonstrates Sakura's caring upbringing. Her parents are depicted as attentive to her hobbies, supportive of her desire to become a shinobi, and even making time for both her and each other on a regular basis. They are shown as a solid group who support one another, seeming to be far more compatible than many of the couples in the show.

In retrospect, it's easy to believe that the couple has no significance in the show, but this is not the case. Kizashi, it turns out, succeeded Minato as Fourth Hokage in the parallel universe Obito created. He makes the ultimate sacrifice to save the village in this timeline, leaving Sakura an orphan.

3. Kushina Uzumaki and Minato Namikaze

Minato and Kushina, the iconic power couple (Image via Pierrot Studios)

This couple is undoubtedly one that fans have supported throughout. Originally from outside the Village, Kushina came to live there and begin a new life. Her goal was to become the first female Hokage. Kushina's classmates, however, did not think much of her, going so far as to nickname her red hair a "tomato" in an attempt to bully her. Kushina, who was extremely powerful, was able to defend herself and silence anyone who attempted to disrespect her.

When she was kidnapped by strangers one day, Minato arrives to save her and tells her that he found her hair fascinating—the very hair she was always teased for—and Kushina knew right then and there that he was the ideal knight in shining armor she had always imagined. They had been together ever since, eventually marrying and having Naruto. Despite their limited screen time, this couple will live on in the hearts of fans.

2. Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno

Sakura crushing on Sasuke in Naruto (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The SasuSaku ship may not make much sense to the average fan because of the similarities between the two characters. After all, Sakura was generally portrayed as a rabid Sasuke fan throughout Naruto, while the latter paid little to no attention to her advances. Hence this shipping gets far more flak than it deserves.

While the couple does get off to a rocky start, with their relationship being completely lopsided for the majority of Naruto, Sasuke's departure from the village is what wakes Sakura up from her fantasies. Sakura abandons (most of) her fangirl nature as she realizes Sasuke is determined to carry out his own path of vengeance and begins to take her training under Tsunade seriously.

While the two cross paths several times during Shippuden, Sasuke gradually recognizes Sakura's changes. The most noticeable change occurs shortly after Danzo's death when Sakura moves in to kill Sasuke, realizing the magnitude of the burden Naruto had been carrying for years. Although Sasuke quickly realizes what is going on, this event definitely serves as a watershed moment in Sasuke's perception of Sakura.

Sasuke and Sakura share a touching moment (Image via Shueisha)

After the events of the Fourth Shinobi World War, Sasuke sees Sakura as a valuable team member and friend on whom he can rely. This is especially evident in a scene in which Sasuke affectionately taps Sakura's forehead with his fingers, much like Itachi used to do to him, a sign that diehard SasuSaku fans recognize as a significant moment in their journey.

By the time of Boruto's events, Sasuke and Sakura are married and Sakura has given birth to her daughter, Sarada, who is a representation of Sasuke's strength and Sakura's softness.

1. Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga

A young Naruto and Hinata (Image via Pierrot Studios)

It should come as no surprise that the most popular ship in the series would be the MC, especially given that it was also a largely one-sided affair. When Naruto saves Hinata from a couple of bullies early in the series, she becomes the only girl in Naruto's graduating class to develop feelings for the blonde ninja.

Ever since, Hinata has always been depicted as a shy and reclusive girl, bottling up her feelings for Naruto while the rest of the class was busy chasing Sasuke. Of course, Naruto being the clueless idiot, remains blissfully unaware of her feelings.

Naruto and Hinata during the events of The Last: Naruto the Movie (image via Pierrot studios)

During the Chunin Exams arc, Hinata gains the courage to confront her cousin, Neji, thanks to Naruto's fervent encouragement. Despite losing the fight to the Hyuga prodigy, she later begins to develop on her own. Fast forward to the events of Pain's invasion, and she tries in vain to save a cornered Naruto. She confesses her love for Naruto just before Pain blows her away with an Almighty Push. Naruto then observes Hinata being blown away in complete silence. Enraged, Naruto, succumbs to the Nine-Tails chakra within him.

The events of the Fourth Shinobi World War set the stage for Hinata and Naruto's eventual courtship, marriage, and the birth of their children, Boruto and Himawari.

In Conclusion

It is quite evident that as an anime, Naruto has some really good couples. While the anime has a plethora of couples that had great potential but were abruptly cut short, those that remain hold a special place in the hearts and minds of the fandom.

