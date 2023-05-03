10 Naruto characters who should have Jogan from Boruto

Jogan, or "Pure Eye", is a unique dojutsu (eye technique) that is only possessed by Boruto Uzumaki in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series. This dojutsu offers a variety of skills, including the ability to perceive chakra, find opponents in plain sight, and even cross dimensions.

One of the most significant benefits of the Jogan in Boruto is its ability to perceive and understand the significance of objects and beings that are imbued with chakra. The Jogan can also sense the presence of divine trees, which are the source of all chakra and can lead to the creation of new dimensions.

In the Naruto series, fans saw the power of the Sharingan and the Byakugan, which were both incredibly high-powered dojutsu. However, the Jogan has the potential to surpass both in terms of power and versatility. This is why many Naruto fans have wondered which other characters in the Naruto universe could have possessed the Jogan in the Boruto series.

Naruto characters who should have possessed Jogan in Boruto

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most potent figures in the Naruto universe is Hagoromo Otsutsuki, commonly known as the Sage of Six Paths. He was the first person to possess chakra and is the ancestor of the Uzumaki and Senju clans. He was able to construct the moon thanks to his chakra, which was so strong that it was divided into nine tailed creatures.

Given his immense power, it is entirely possible that Hagoromo Otsutsuki could have possessed the Jogan. As the creator of the tailed beasts, he could have given himself various abilities to help control them. Moreover, as the Sage of Six Paths, he was already known to have unique eye techniques, including the Rinnegan and the Sharingan.

2) Hamura Otsutsuki

Hamura Otsutsuki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

The younger brother of Hagoromo, Hamura Otsutsuki, was also a strong character in the Naruto universe. He was the first person to possess the Byakugan and was the ancestor of the Hyuga clan. Along with helping his brother vanquish the Ten-Tails, Hamura was involved in creating the ninja villages as well.

Given his special skills and heritage, it is possible that Hamura could also possess the Jogan. The Otsutsuki clan is known for its powerful dojutsu, and it would not be surprising if Hamura had an eye technique that was even more powerful than the Byakugan.

3) Indra Otsutsuki

Indra Otsutsuki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo's eldest son, Indra Otsutsuki, was a powerful figure in the Naruto universe. He was renowned for his ambition and thirst for power, and he was in possession of the Sharingan, which he acquired from his father. Indra and his descendants founded the Uchiha clan, which became one of the most powerful clans in the Naruto universe.

Given his formidable ancestry and special talents, it is possible that Indra could control the Jogan. The Sharingan is already a potent dojutsu, but the Jogan's abilities would have given Indra an even greater advantage in battle.

4) Asura Otsutsuki

Asura Otsutsuki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Another of Hagoromo's sons, Asura Otsutsuki was the forefather of the Uzumaki and Senju clans. He was known for his immense strength and chakra, which he inherited from his father. Asura was also a pacifist and believed in using his powers for the greater good.

The Jogan may have been possessed by Asura given his ancestry and powerful chakra. Asura was known for his kindness and compassion, and the Jogan's ability to see and detect chakra would have helped him identify those in need of help.

5) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha, one of the main antagonists in the Naruto series, was known for his immense power and intelligence. He could command the Nine-Tails because he possessed the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. Madara was also among the founders of the Uchiha clan and was the one who convinced Obito Uchiha to become the masked man. He was a skilled ninja who was willing to do whatever it took to achieve his goals.

Madara could probably have had the Jogan under his control given his great strength and ancestry. The Jogan's skills would have improved his control over dimensions and chakra, and he could have used it to achieve his goals and conquer other worlds and dimensions.

6) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

The main antagonist of the Naruto series, Kaguya Otsutsuki, was renowned for her tremendous power and chakra. She was able to create dimensions and control the Ten-Tails. Kaguya was also the mother of Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki.

It is very plausible for Kaguya to have the Jogan, given her ancestry and great strength. The Jogan's powers would have improved her mastery over dimensions and chakra, and she might have utilised them to conquer other planets and dimensions.

7) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama Senju was the co-founder of Konohagakure and the first Hokage. He was renowned for his powerful chakra and unique skills, including the Wood Release. Hashirama was also a pacifist and believed in using his powers for the greater good.

It is quite plausible that Hashirama could possess the Jogan, given his lineage and immense chakra. The Jogan's powers would have increased his kindness and compassion, and he might have utilised them to find those in need of assistance.

8) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

The second Hokage and Hashirama's younger brother was Tobirama Senju. He was known for his intelligence and unique abilities, including the creation of the famous Shadow Clone Jutsu and the Flying Raijin Jutsu.

Tobirama could have had the Jogan, given his special skills and intellect. His ability to analyze situations and detect enemies would have been enhanced with the Jogan's abilities, and he could have used it to gain an upper hand in battle.

9) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

The Third Hokage, commonly known as Hiruzen Sarutobi, was one of the strongest ninjas in the Naruto universe. He was renowned for his mastery of the five fundamental nature transformations as well as for his one-of-a-kind skills, such as Shadow Clone Jutsu and Summoning Jutsu.

Hiruzen may have had the Jogan, given his mastery of the five fundamental nature transformations and his special skills. His ability to detect chakra and identify hidden enemies would have been enhanced with the Jogan's abilities, and he could have used it to gain an advantage in battle.

10) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi was one of the most powerful and intelligent characters in the Naruto series, who also possessed the Mangekyo Sharingan and the Amaterasu. With the Jogan, he would be able to see through his opponents' techniques and weaknesses and use that information to his advantage.

Itachi could have had the Jogan, given his special skills and intellect. He might have utilised the Jogan's powers to defend his town and the people he cared about, by enhancing his ability to analyze situations and detect enemies.

About Jogan in Boruto

Darkrrt @darkrrt

#BORUTO #NARUTO .....? I would say that when the Time Skip begins we will see a little more of the Boruto VS Kawaki fight and there we will see the Jōgan for the first time in the manga. .....? I would say that when the Time Skip begins we will see a little more of the Boruto VS Kawaki fight and there we will see the Jōgan for the first time in the manga.#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/rQO5W0kikt

The Boruto manga and anime series featured the unique djutsu (eye technique) Jogan. It is a powerful and mysterious ability possessed by Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga.

Having Jogan would make any character more powerful and better equipped to handle the dangers of the ninja world in the Boruto universe. It would allow them to see and sense things that others cannot, making them a valuable asset to any team.

Howlxiart 🔩 @howlxiart



It's close!

#BORUTO #NARUTO This will go on to be the Best Arc in Boruto and New-Gen Anime 🤩It's close! This will go on to be the Best Arc in Boruto and New-Gen Anime 🤩🔥It's close!#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/MP7bKKaAVI

The Jogan gives Boruto the capacity to look into parallel universes and detect hidden things and people. It also gives him the power to perceive and interact with other types of energy, including chakra. Additionally, the Jogan can detect anomalies in time and space, making it a powerful tool in combat in the Boruto universe.

Despite its potential, the Jogan's true nature and capabilities have not been fully explored or explained in Boruto, leaving many unanswered questions. However, it is clear that the Jogan plays a significant role in Boruto's development as a ninja, and its true power may be revealed in future episodes or chapters of Boruto.

