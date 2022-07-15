10 Naruto characters who were sociopaths

Naruto is a deep and complicated anime when it comes to the emotions and mental state of characters. Several characters have suffered mental trauma and become sociopaths down the line.

Therefore, in this article, a list of all the characters from Naruto have been listed who fall in the aforementioned category. It is important to mention that sociopaths are those characters who have suffered from anti-social mental disorder within the anime.

In any case, before proceeding, it is vital to clarify that the list is subjective and fans can have their own opinions on who should or should not be on this list.

Madara Uchiha and other Naruto characters who were sociopaths

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke is definitely the first character within Naruto who deserves the title of a sociopath. Since the very childhood he was extremely aloof and barely spoke to anyone. In fact, Sasuke was probably the most non-social person in the entire village at one point.

However, Sasuke's personality primarily evolved on account of the trauma that he suffered. His entire family was murdered in front of his eyes by his own brother.

Hence, he consistently had difficulty engaging with ordinary social norms as the fact that he was an orphan and that his brother was responsible for the same, kept disturbing his mind at all times.

2) Young Gaara

Gaara suffered major mental trauma as a child. His father tried to kill him and his mother died the moment he was born. These two incidents left a deep scar within a young child who started to develop hate towards society and its norms.

Being a Jinchuriki meant everyone hated him, which further led to him becoming bitter and filling him with grief. Therefore, he became a sociopath, where he lost all form of morality towards the normal society.

He looked at everyone with disgust and felt that everyone was his enemy. Eventually, he did get cured, through efforts from Naruto, but in his early life he was one of the biggest sociopaths in the entire anime.

3) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is another person who can also be considered to be a special type of sociopath. This is primarily because he always loved remaining aloof as the ordinary day-to-day activities did not interest him at all.

He loved to walk around alone in interesting places where he would be able to gain knowledge and get better as a ninja. This was because his sole purpose was to erase fighting from the entire world, which is why he was always unable to come to terms with everything that happened around him.

Eventually, when the Uchiha massacre happened and he was forced to flee, his dream of erasing violence was broken. However, he remained the aloof kind of person who had issues with society as a whole.

4) Nagato

Nagato also had a traumatizing childhood which led him to become an all-out sociopath. His parents were killed by Hidden Leaf Shinobis, his childhood was spent wandering around trying to scavange food and shelter and his closest friend died right in front of his eyes.

These things made him lose faith in society. There was a time when Nagato believed that the world could be free from grief, but he soon realized all of that is just a dream that will never become reality.

As a result, he started showing disgust towards society and eventually led him to take the persona of Pain. An argument can even be made that Nagato eventually became a borderline psychopath, as his inability to accept society eventually led to him committing atrocities.

5) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha is someone who can also be considered a sociopath of the highest order in Naruto. This was because, the death of his brother, made him feel that the current state of the society is pathetic.

He felt that no one else could correct the cycle of war and agony and that he was the only one who could free the world from this. In fact, he was convinced that the only way to free society from eternal pain was to put them in a massive genjutsu where everyone remains happy.

6) Orochimaru

Orochimaru in the anime Naruto is also someone who ended up turning into a sociopath on account of his early life. He became an orphan, and this in turn made him merciless towards society.

Despite being a prodigy, Orochimaru was extremely sadistic and had a twisted view towards everything around him. There was a time when he saw a white snake on his parents' grave, which his mentor Hiruzen told him was a sign of fortune and re-birth.

This was sort of engraved within Orochimaru, where he eventually learned kinjutsu and conducted experiments on people in order to reincarnate dead bodies. However, none of this can be considered sane, though nobody knew the exact motivations behind his actions.

Jiraya commented, though, that this was simply Orochimaru's way of dealing with his childhood trauma.

7) Young Neji Hyuga

Neji during his childhood suffered quite a lot within Naruto. He was branded with a curse mark and had to witness his father suffer at the hands of the clan head Hiashi Hyuga.

In fact, his father also sacrificed his own life for the sake of the clan. This in turn led Neji to believe that people cannot choose their future and that their destiny is fixed the moment they are born.

This in turn made him very bitter as he became extremely quiet and aloof. Neji often felt a sense of disgust whenever he saw others talk about dreams and aspirations, as he believed all of that was simply pointless.

His outlook towards life did change after his fight against Naruto, but just like Gaara, he was a sociopath throughout his childhood days.

8) Deidara

Deidara is another character who can be considered a sociopath in Naruto. This is mainly because of the outlook that he has towards himself and society.

In his case, nothing else mattered to him other than his art. He loved exploding things and he even complemented others if they impressed him in that same aspect. Deidara technically did not have any interest in changing the world or rid it of pain and suffering.

In fact, he had no interest in society and no remorse either. He only wants his art to reach the pinnacle of perfection, which does make him sort of a lunatic.

9) Obito

Obito Uchiha did not become a sociopath during his early childhood in Naruto. Rather, he became one a bit later during a mission, where he saw the woman he loved, Rin, get killed by his best friend, Kakashi.

This made him very bitter towards society and he joined hands with Madara Uchiha in the quest to free the world from agony by putting everyone under a genjutsu. He wanted to create a world where nobody would ever lose their loved ones as he believed in the current society that was never possible.

10) Sai

Sai, like several others, became an orphan at a very young age. Hence, he was recruited as part of Root, a special division within Anbu. As a result, Sai's upbringing was filled with strict rules and regulations.

This made Sai a sociopath as he stripped off all forms of emotions and became a hollow empty shell with no remorse. In fact, he became so empty that he did not understand what it meant to feel pain or cry at someone's loss.

Sai's emotionless nature did end up changing after he met Naruto and others. He eventually understood the bonds and slowly let go of his nature as a sociopath.

