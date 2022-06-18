10 Naruto waifus, ranked based on intelligence

The Naruto series is arguably one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series. Many characters that have been introduced are loved by the entire fanbase. Despite the completion of the original series and Shippuden, the fanbase is quite active and continues to have discussions about the series.

One of the most common discussions that one can find on multiple social media platforms and forums is the waifu ranking.

However, this list will be ranking some of the most popular female characters based on intelligence.

Naruto: Ranking some of the most popular waifus based on intelligence

10) Tenten

Tenten (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Tenten barely received any character development over the course of the series and is one of those characters that wasn’t explored well. On paper, she had great potential as a weapons expert, but she seemed to barely receive any screen time.

While Tenten might be smart, there are very few instances that display her intelligence in the series. Due to the lack of feats that display her intellect, she ranks last on this list.

9) Kurenai

Tenten (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Kurenai is a genjutsu specialist and she was quite popular among the entire fanbase. She is extremely pretty and a strong kunoichi as well. However, she too didn’t receive much screen time after the death of her loved one, Asuma Sarutobi.

She is a jonin which means her intelligence levels are just as good if not better than the average shinobi. One of the biggest lapses in her judgment was attempting to use genjutsu on Itachi. Other than that, she seems like a smart kunoichi, but the reason she isn’t ranked higher is because there aren’t many feats that display her intelligence.

8) Hinata

Hinata (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Hinata is one of the most popular waifus in the Naruto series and is loved by a good chunk of the fanbase. She hails from the Hyuga clan and is someone who is quite strong in fights as well. She isn’t someone that lets emotions dictate her moves.

While she might not be the smartest character, she certainly attempts to strategize before engaging in a fight as well. Hinata’s performance in the chunin exams written test showed her knowledge and her intelligence in the series.

7) Temari

Temari is a character from the Village Hidden in the Sands. She is quite strong and is an expert in Wind Release. There is no doubt that she is strong and is good on the battlefield, but there aren’t really many feats that show her intelligence.

While she might seem like the type who gets angry quite quickly, she certainly doesn’t let her emotions get in the way of her fight. However, her intelligence is certainly better than the average shinobi.

6) Mei

Mei (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Mei Terumi was a Mizukage who helped the Allied Shinobi Forces during the Fourth Great Ninja War. She is someone who has mastered Lava Release and is capable of inflicting damage despite shinobi having a Susanoo.

While there aren’t many intelligence feats, we know that she is someone who is quite smart because she is the Hokage. Even during the Kage Summit, she seemed to be quite open-minded and seemed pretty wise.

5) Konan

Konan is another character that is popular among Naruto fans. She is a member of the Akatsuki clan and she certainly is smart, especially when fighting against opponents. She is one of the founding members of the Akatsuki and she is supposed to be extremely good at battle tactics as well.

One of the most popular fights involving her is the one against Obito Uchiha. While she might have had the time to plan, she fully understood his potential and even pushed him to use the Izanagi.

4) Ino

Ino Yamanaka is someone who’s quite smart and underrated as well. Ino always worked with Shikamaru during missions and she would often partake in strategizing as well.

It’s easy to overlook just how smart she is, since she’s constantly being compared to Shikamaru, who is arguably the smartest character in the series. She also received the highest scores in the Academy.

There is no doubt that Ino is one of the smartest characters in the series.

3) Tsunade

Tsunade is one of the most popular waifus in the series and she is known for her beauty. However, she isn’t only about looks, she is ridiculously strong and there are very few shinobis who can match her raw power.

At the same time, she is quite intelligent as well. She had strategies in place and prioritized the extraction of information for the protection of the village. She is also one of the best medical ninjas that the shinobi world has seen. Tsunade is quite smart and it is no surprise that she is this high on the list.

2) Karin

Mei (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Karin Uzumaki is another popular waifu who is obsessed with Sasuke Uchiha in the Naruto series. Karin is someone who is actually quite smart and her skills are valued by Orochimaru. Karin is smart enough to be able to aid in his experiments and she is able to strategize for the missions assigned to her as well.

Karin is quite smart and possesses a level of knowledge that very few can match.

1) Sakura

Sakura (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Sakura is one of the smartest waifus in the series. While a good chunk of the fanbase might not like this character, no one can take away the fact that she is someone who is quite smart.

Her intelligence was on display towards the end of the Shippuden series, which is when her popularity also improved. She is considered to be one of the best medical ninjas that surpassed the likes of Tsunade as well.

There is no doubt that Sakura’s intelligence is quite high and there are very few who can match her raw strength as well.

